25.02.2020 13:00

Castle Biosciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2019, after the close of market on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z5thjfrt or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Companys website, https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/investors. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Companys website until March 31, 2020.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 877-282-2581 from the United States and Canada, or +1 470-495-9479, internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 5836318.

There will be a brief Question & Answer session following the corporate update.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com), with products in development for other underserved cancers, the two most advanced of which are focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

