Catasys Announces Signing of Agreement with Capital BlueCross

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) ("Catasys or the "Company), a leading AI
and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced that it has
entered into an agreement with Capital BlueCross, a community-based
health insurer serving members in 21 counties in Central Pennsylvania
and the Lehigh Valley. Beginning the first quarter of 2019, eligible
Capital BlueCross commercial members will be able to take advantage of
Catasys OnTrak solution, an integrated 52-week program that identifies,
engages and treats members with untreated behavioral health conditions
that exacerbate chronic medical disease and result in unnecessarily
higher medical costs.
"Reaching members who are dealing with behavioral health conditions is
critically important to their treatment and recovery. By utilizing
Catasys OnTrak, we are able to provide help to those who previously
would have been difficult to identify, said Dr. Jennifer Chambers,
Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President Clinical Solutions.
"Depression, anxiety and substance use disorders can lead to other
conditions affecting overall health and wellness. In working with
Catasys to identify members who are in need of valuable behavioral
health services, we look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this
partnership.
OnTrak specifically addresses anxiety, depression and substance use
disorders among health plan members who may avoid behavioral care, and
whose untreated or undertreated behavioral conditions negatively impact
co-morbid medical conditions. By uniquely engaging these members in a
program that produces durable behavior change, OnTrak can significantly
improve the quality of members lives while reducing healthcare costs.
"We are excited to begin this partnership with Capital BlueCross, said
Rick Anderson, Catasys President and Chief Operating Officer. "We look
forward to supporting eligible members of this health plan, who are
often suffering in silence, with our integrated OnTrak program that can
dramatically improve their lives.
About Catasys, Inc.
Catasys, Inc. harnesses proprietary big data predictive analytics,
artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human
intervention, to deliver improved member health and cost savings to
health plans through integrated technology enabled treatment solutions.
It is our mission to provide access to affordable and effective care,
thereby improving health and reducing cost of care for people who suffer
from the medical consequences of behavioral health conditions; helping
these people and their families achieve and maintain better lives.
Catasys' OnTrak solution--contracted with a growing number of national
and regional health plans--is designed to treat members with behavioral
conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions such
as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive
heart failure, which result in high medical costs.
Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not
otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment
capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance
matched with data driven engagement technologies.
OnTrak integrates evidence-based medical and psychosocial interventions
along with care coaching in a 52-week outpatient solution. The program
is currently improving member health and, at the same time, is
demonstrating reduced inpatient and emergency room utilization, driving
a more than 50 percent reduction in total health insurers' costs for
enrolled members. OnTrak is available to members of several leading
health plans in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois,
Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska,
New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
About Capital BlueCross
Capital BlueCross, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., is the leading
health solutions and insurance company in Central Pennsylvania and the
Lehigh Valley. A partner in the communitys health for 80 years, Capital
BlueCross offers health insurance products, services and technology
solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and
wellness for our customers.
More than a health insurer, the company delivers innovative solutions
through a family of diversified businesses that is creating a healthier
future and lowering health care costs. Among these solutions are
patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics, and digital
health technologies. Additionally, Capital BlueCross is growing a
network of Capital Blue health and wellness centers that provide
in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health
goals. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross
BlueShield Association. For more information, visit capbluecross.com.
