02.10.2018
Catasys Chief Medical Officer to Present Keynote Address at the 2018 Zarrow Mental Health Symposium: Innovations in Mental Health

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) ("Catasys or the "Company), a leading AI and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced that its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Omar Manejwala is expected to deliver a keynote address at the 2018 Zarrow Mental Health Symposium. His address, titled "Addiction: A Futurists Perspective, is scheduled to take place at 8:30 am CT on Friday, October 5, 2018, at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Catasys Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Omar Manejwala, M.D. Source: Catasys, Inc.

In his presentation, Dr. Manejwala will discuss areas of innovation that will transform the delivery of addiction treatment over the next few years. His focus will be on how addiction treatment is on the verge of disruption. Current models of care remain ineffective, obscure to the user and payer, and highly inefficient. The majority of people with addiction do not access care, and those who do often dont remain in treatment. While many believe the principal barrier is cost, the primary challenge in addiction treatment is engagement.

As Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Catasys, Dr. Manejwala is committed to the Companys mission to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. He is responsible for overseeing Catasys clinical affairs and leads new product development efforts. Dr. Manejwala is a psychiatrist, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a Fellow of the American Board of Addiction Medicine.

About Catasys, Inc.

Catasys, Inc. harnesses proprietary big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention, to deliver improved member health and cost savings to health plans through integrated technology enabled treatment solutions. It is our mission to provide access to affordable and effective care, thereby improving health and reducing cost of care for people who suffer from the medical consequences of behavioral health conditions; helping these people and their families achieve and maintain better lives.

Catasys' OnTrak solution--contracted with a growing number of national and regional health plans--is designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance matched with data driven engagement technologies.

OnTrak integrates evidence-based medical and psychosocial interventions along with care coaching in a 52-week outpatient solution. The program is currently improving member health and, at the same time, is demonstrating reduced inpatient and emergency room utilization, driving a more than 50 percent reduction in total health insurers' costs for enrolled members. OnTrak is available to members of several leading health plans in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

