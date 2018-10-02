Catasys Chief Medical Officer to Present Keynote Address at the 2018 Zarrow Mental Health Symposium: Innovations in Mental Health

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) ("Catasys or the "Company), a leading AI
and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced that its
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Omar Manejwala is expected to deliver a
keynote address at the 2018 Zarrow Mental Health Symposium. His address,
titled "Addiction: A Futurists Perspective, is scheduled to take place
at 8:30 am CT on Friday, October 5, 2018, at the Cox Business Center in
Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In his presentation, Dr. Manejwala will discuss areas of innovation that
will transform the delivery of addiction treatment over the next few
years. His focus will be on how addiction treatment is on the verge of
disruption. Current models of care remain ineffective, obscure to the
user and payer, and highly inefficient. The majority of people with
addiction do not access care, and those who do often dont remain in
treatment. While many believe the principal barrier is cost, the primary
challenge in addiction treatment is engagement.
As Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Catasys, Dr.
Manejwala is committed to the Companys mission to help improve the
health and save the lives of as many people as possible. He is
responsible for overseeing Catasys clinical affairs and leads new
product development efforts. Dr. Manejwala is a psychiatrist, a
Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a
Fellow of the American Board of Addiction Medicine.
About Catasys, Inc.
Catasys, Inc. harnesses proprietary big data predictive analytics,
artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human
intervention, to deliver improved member health and cost savings to
health plans through integrated technology enabled treatment solutions.
It is our mission to provide access to affordable and effective care,
thereby improving health and reducing cost of care for people who suffer
from the medical consequences of behavioral health conditions; helping
these people and their families achieve and maintain better lives.
Catasys' OnTrak solution--contracted with a growing number of national
and regional health plans--is designed to treat members with behavioral
conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions such
as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive
heart failure, which result in high medical costs.
Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not
otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment
capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance
matched with data driven engagement technologies.
OnTrak integrates evidence-based medical and psychosocial interventions
along with care coaching in a 52-week outpatient solution. The program
is currently improving member health and, at the same time, is
demonstrating reduced inpatient and emergency room utilization, driving
a more than 50 percent reduction in total health insurers' costs for
enrolled members. OnTrak is available to members of several leading
health plans in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois,
Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska,
New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
