Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) ("Catasys or the "Company), a leading AI
and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced that it has
expanded its OnTrak-Ci solution to eligible Medicare Advantage members
in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida with one of the nations leading
health plans. Alabama and Mississippi represent the 23rd and
24th states in which OnTrak is available to members of major
health plans.
Catasys applies advanced data analytics and predictive modeling to
identify health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health
conditions that worsen chronic medical conditions. Catasys uniquely
engages these members, who do not typically seek behavioral healthcare,
and delivers the OnTrak solution.
OnTrak is an integrated suite of services that includes care coaching,
evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either
in-person or via telehealth, digital support and in-market Community
Care Coordinators. The program improves member health and delivers
greater than 50 percent customer-validated cost savings for enrolled
members, which is durable for two years.
"We are pleased to begin enrollment for this leading national health
plans eligible Medicare Advantage members in Alabama, Mississippi and
Florida, said Rick Anderson, President and Chief Operating Officer.
"This expansion again demonstrates the strength of the OnTrak program
and its outcomes, and validates the improved member health and
cost-savings we are delivering to our health plan customers.
About Catasys, Inc.
Catasys, Inc. harnesses proprietary big data predictive analytics,
artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human interaction,
to deliver improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to
health plans. Our mission is to help improve the health and save the
lives of as many people as possible.
Catasys' integrated, technology-enabled OnTrak solution--contracted with
a growing number of national and regional health plans--is designed to
treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate
co-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary
artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high
medical costs.
Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not
otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment
capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.
OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions
delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching
and in-market Community Care Coordinators. The program improves member
health and delivers validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more
than 50 percent for enrolled members. OnTrak is available to members of
several leading health plans in Alabama, California, Connecticut,
Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana,
Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North
Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas,
Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Learn more at www.catasys.com.
