finanzen.net
12.08.2019 14:30
Bewerten
(0)

Catasys Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for August 14, 2019

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) ("Catasys or the "Company), a leading AI and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced that the Company will be releasing financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the closing of the stock market on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

The Company will also host a conference call/webcast that same day at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Conference Call

877-705-2969 (domestic) or 201-689-8868 (international)

Webcast

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cats/mediaframe/31789/indexl.html

Those who are unable to attend the conference call live can use the following information to hear a replay version:

Conference ID#:

13672721

Conference Call Replay:

877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international)

Expiration Date:

8/21/2019

About Catasys, Inc.

Catasys, Inc. harnesses proprietary big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human interaction, to deliver improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to health plans. Our mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible.

Catasys' integrated, technology-enabled OnTrak solution--contracted with a growing number of national and regional health plans--is designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social determinants of health, including loneliness. The program improves member health and delivers validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. OnTrak is available to members of several leading health plans in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Learn more at www.catasys.com.

Nachrichten zu Catasys Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Catasys News
RSS Feed
Catasys zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Catasys Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Catasys News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Catasys News
Werbung

Inside

Daimler setzt verstärkt auf China
Ölpreise trotzen pessimistischen IEA-Aussagen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Der MDAX prallt erneut ab
Vontobel: Walt Disney im Kampf mit Netflix
DZ BANK - Märkte im Krisenmodus - Jetzt Chancen bei Gold und Währungen nutzen
Apple  Wohin des Weges?
ING Markets: DAX - Signalmarke 11.660 Punkte
Höchstnote für Scalable Capital
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Catasys-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Catasys Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX unentschlossen -- Daimler droht offenbar Diesel-Bußgeld in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief -- Talanx, ams, OSRAM, Thomas Cook, freenet, ABB im Fokus

LEONI-Aktie auf tiefstem Stand seit 2009. Salzgitter: Deutliche Gewinneinbußen verbucht. Vonovia verzichtet auf Mieterhöhungen in Berlin. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank bestätigt Ziele 2019. Allianz bringt Direktversicherer an den Start - AllSecur umbenannt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:23 Uhr
DAX unentschlossen -- Daimler droht offenbar Diesel-Bußgeld in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief -- Talanx, ams, OSRAM, Thomas Cook, freenet, ABB im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:24 Uhr
Salzgitter-Aktie rutscht ab: Deutliche Gewinneinbußen verbucht
Sonstiges
14:24 Uhr
Daimler setzt verstärkt auf China
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
OSRAM AGLED400
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Allianz840400
thyssenkrupp AG750000
LEONI AG540888
Barrick Gold Corp.870450