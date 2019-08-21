Catasys Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for August 14, 2019

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) ("Catasys or the "Company), a leading AI and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced that the Company will be releasing financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the closing of the stock market on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

The Company will also host a conference call/webcast that same day at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Conference Call

877-705-2969 (domestic) or 201-689-8868 (international)

Webcast

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cats/mediaframe/31789/indexl.html

Those who are unable to attend the conference call live can use the following information to hear a replay version:

Conference ID#: 13672721 Conference Call Replay: 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) Expiration Date: 8/21/2019

About Catasys, Inc.

Catasys, Inc. harnesses proprietary big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human interaction, to deliver improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to health plans. Our mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible.

Catasys' integrated, technology-enabled OnTrak solution--contracted with a growing number of national and regional health plans--is designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social determinants of health, including loneliness. The program improves member health and delivers validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. OnTrak is available to members of several leading health plans in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Learn more at www.catasys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005087/en/