20.05.2019 14:30
Catasys to Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) ("Catasys or the "Company), a leading AI and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced that Mr. Terren Peizer, the Companys Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

The Company will also be conducting one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, and also at http://wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr3/cats. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.catasys.com.

About Catasys, Inc.

Catasys, Inc. harnesses proprietary big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human interaction, to deliver improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to health plans. Our mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible.

Catasys' integrated, technology-enabled OnTrak solution--contracted with a growing number of national and regional health plans--is designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social determinants of health, including loneliness. The program improves member health and delivers validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. OnTrak is available to members of several leading health plans in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Learn more at www.catasys.com.

