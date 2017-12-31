Catherine Duffy to Join AIG as Country Manager of Bermuda

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that
Catherine Duffy will join the companys General Insurance business as
Country Manager of Bermuda, at a date to be determined.
In this role, Ms. Duffy will oversee AIGs insurance operations and
strategy in Bermuda, reporting to Lex Baugh, Chief Executive Officer of
North America General Insurance. Ms. Duffy will work closely with
product leadership to drive innovation and service excellence for our
clients and distribution partners. She will serve as AIGs principal
liaison with the Bermuda Monetary Authority and other local stakeholders.
Mr. Baugh said: "I am pleased to welcome Catherine to AIG as part of our
commitment to delivering differentiated solutions to clients and
distribution partners in Bermuda. Catherines deep
knowledge of Bermuda will be of great value as we position AIG for
growth in this important insurance market.
Ms. Duffy said: "I look forward to partnering with Lex and the North
America General Insurance team to bring value to clients and build on
AIGs many strengths and rich history in Bermuda.
With nearly 30 years of experience, Ms. Duffy is a veteran of the
Bermuda international insurance market. She joins AIG from XL Catlin,
where she was most recently Senior Vice President and Underwriting
Manager for XL Bermuda Ltd. Over the course of her career, Ms. Duffy
held numerous underwriting leadership roles, including Senior Vice
President, Excess Liability at Torus Insurance Bermuda and Vice
President, Underwriting at XL Insurance (Bermuda).
Ms. Duffy is a graduate of Howard University with a B.A. in business
administration and was the first woman to earn the CPCU designation in
Bermuda.
