Catherine Duffy to Join AIG as Country Manager of Bermuda

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Catherine Duffy will join the companys General Insurance business as Country Manager of Bermuda, at a date to be determined.

In this role, Ms. Duffy will oversee AIGs insurance operations and strategy in Bermuda, reporting to Lex Baugh, Chief Executive Officer of North America General Insurance. Ms. Duffy will work closely with product leadership to drive innovation and service excellence for our clients and distribution partners. She will serve as AIGs principal liaison with the Bermuda Monetary Authority and other local stakeholders.

Mr. Baugh said: "I am pleased to welcome Catherine to AIG as part of our commitment to delivering differentiated solutions to clients and distribution partners in Bermuda. Catherines deep knowledge of Bermuda will be of great value as we position AIG for growth in this important insurance market.

Ms. Duffy said: "I look forward to partnering with Lex and the North America General Insurance team to bring value to clients and build on AIGs many strengths and rich history in Bermuda.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Ms. Duffy is a veteran of the Bermuda international insurance market. She joins AIG from XL Catlin, where she was most recently Senior Vice President and Underwriting Manager for XL Bermuda Ltd. Over the course of her career, Ms. Duffy held numerous underwriting leadership roles, including Senior Vice President, Excess Liability at Torus Insurance Bermuda and Vice President, Underwriting at XL Insurance (Bermuda).

Ms. Duffy is a graduate of Howard University with a B.A. in business administration and was the first woman to earn the CPCU designation in Bermuda.

