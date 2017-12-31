finanzen.net
10.09.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Catherine Duffy to Join AIG as Country Manager of Bermuda

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Catherine Duffy will join the companys General Insurance business as Country Manager of Bermuda, at a date to be determined.

In this role, Ms. Duffy will oversee AIGs insurance operations and strategy in Bermuda, reporting to Lex Baugh, Chief Executive Officer of North America General Insurance. Ms. Duffy will work closely with product leadership to drive innovation and service excellence for our clients and distribution partners. She will serve as AIGs principal liaison with the Bermuda Monetary Authority and other local stakeholders.

Mr. Baugh said: "I am pleased to welcome Catherine to AIG as part of our commitment to delivering differentiated solutions to clients and distribution partners in Bermuda. Catherines deep knowledge of Bermuda will be of great value as we position AIG for growth in this important insurance market.

Ms. Duffy said: "I look forward to partnering with Lex and the North America General Insurance team to bring value to clients and build on AIGs many strengths and rich history in Bermuda.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Ms. Duffy is a veteran of the Bermuda international insurance market. She joins AIG from XL Catlin, where she was most recently Senior Vice President and Underwriting Manager for XL Bermuda Ltd. Over the course of her career, Ms. Duffy held numerous underwriting leadership roles, including Senior Vice President, Excess Liability at Torus Insurance Bermuda and Vice President, Underwriting at XL Insurance (Bermuda).

Ms. Duffy is a graduate of Howard University with a B.A. in business administration and was the first woman to earn the CPCU designation in Bermuda.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12:05 Uhr
After its near-death, AIG CEO plots revival by returning to basics (Reuters Business)
12:00 Uhr
TEN YEARS ON-After its near-death, AIG CEO plots revival by returning to basics (Reuters Business)
09.09.18
Munich Re, Axa, AIG: Rückversicherer stehen unter Druck – und versuchen einen Strategieschwenk (Handelsblatt)
05.09.18
UPDATE 2-AIG CEO sees 'huge potential' in investor market for insurance risk (Reuters Business)
05.09.18
AIG CEO sees 'huge potential' in investor market for insurance risk (Reuters Business)
05.09.18
UPDATE 1-AIG CEO sees 'huge potential' in investor market for insurance risk (Reuters Business)
22.08.18
Manager-Haftpflichtversicherung wird teurer - AIG erhöht Prämien (Reuters)
09.08.18
Will AIG Stock Rebound From 3% Decline Since 2Q Earnings? (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

22.08.18Manager-Haftpflichtversicherung wird teurer - AIG erhöht Prämien
09.09.18Munich Re. Axa. AIG: Rückversicherer stehen unter Druck – und versuchen einen Strategieschwenk
09.08.18Will AIG Stock Rebound From 3% Decline Since 2Q Earnings?
05.09.18UPDATE 2-AIG CEO sees 'huge potential' in investor market for insurance risk
05.09.18AIG CEO sees 'huge potential' in investor market for insurance risk
05.09.18UPDATE 1-AIG CEO sees 'huge potential' in investor market for insurance risk
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Das große Börsenspiel 2018 ist gestartet! Jeder Wochengewinner erhält 2.222 Euro  jetzt noch anmelden und gewinnen!
Vom Smartphone zu Smartglasses - Computer müssen wie Kleidung tragbar sein
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
DZ BANK  Märkte am Montag  Einzelwerte im Fokus
UBS: Alphabet  Ist die Rekordjagd beendet?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  CAC 40 erreicht wichtige Unterstützung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

17:30 UhrRegionale Indizes: Berlin oder Bayern
15:59 UhrMONTE CARLO/ROUNDUP 2: Rückversicherer begraben Hoffnung auf Preiserhöhungen
14:54 UhrQIX Dividenden Europa: Vinci übernimmt 8 weitere Flughäfen und baut Geschäftssparte damit kräftig aus
11:56 UhrRückversicherer rechnen 2019 mit stabilen Preisen
11:11 UhrMONTE CARLO/ROUNDUP: Rückversicherer begraben Hoffnung auf Preiserhöhungen
10:03 UhrMünchener Rück – erwarten Sie bloß nicht zu viel
09:04 UhrHannover Rück rechnet 2019 mit Ende des Preisanstiegs
08:16 UhrMünchener Rück rechnet global nicht mit Prämiensteigerungen
07:52 UhrSwiss Re rechnet 2019 nur mit stabilen Preisen
06:25 UhrMunich Re baut auf Cyber-Versicherung statt höhere Prämien

News von

Die Mietenstopp-Idee und das Versagen in der Wohnungspolitik
China erreicht Rekordergebnis im Handel mit USA
Diese Gefahr unterschätzen blauäugige Immobilienkäufer
Noch kein WG-Zimmer? So kann es noch klappen
Das Geheimnis hinter dem Klub der Billionäre

News von

Goldpreis: Ausverkauf - Die Stimmung der Profis fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende 2001
DAX schließt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte - Commerzbank-Aktie stark
SAP-Aktie: Warum das Papier gerade jetzt ins Depot gehört
VW-Aktie: Gericht im VW-Prozess - Berücksichtigen nur Teil der Forderungen
Top-Dividenden: Update 2018 - Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken

News von

Wirtschaftshistoriker: Die nächste Krise könnte Deutschland besonders hart treffen
Das Ende von Amazon: Einzelhandelsexperte erklärt, wann und woran der Konzern scheitern wird
E-Autos entpuppen sich bei einem Test als Megaflop
Europa macht einen folgenschweren Fehler, der die Zukunftsfähigkeit der Wirtschaft gefährdet
Nestlé setzt in Japan auf personalisierte Mahlzeiten als Kapseln und Smoothies

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow leichter -- Jack Ma bereitet Rückzug bei Alibaba vor -- China erneut mit Rekordergebnis im Handel mit USA -- Zalando, Bayer und Daimler im Fokus

EU zieht positive Zwischenbilanz nach Handelstreffen mit USA. Finanzinvestor EQT erwägt anscheinend Börsengang. Trump-Äußerung zu Apple verunsichert Chip-Investoren. MDAX-Aufsteiger Sartorius lässt sich mit weiteren Zukäufen Zeit. VW-Anleger wollen Konzern Abgasrechnung vorlegen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der Bitcoin Ihrer Meining nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow leichter -- Jack Ma bereitet Rückzug bei Alibaba vor -- China erneut mit Rekordergebnis im Handel mit USA -- Zalando, Bayer und Daimler im Fokus
Ad-hoc
22:07 Uhr
Facebook-Rivale Snap verliert weiteren Top-Manager - Aktie schließt deutlich leichter
Ausland
22:08 Uhr
Infineon-Rivale NXP setzt weiter auf Autochips - Ausschüttung geplant
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480