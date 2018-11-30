CDB Aviation Closes $525 Million Unsecured Credit Facility

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank
Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), announced the closing of
a $525 million unsecured credit facility, which marks the companys
first such syndicated transaction.
"This inaugural credit facility is an important step in further
diversifying our companys financing sources at a competitive cost of
funds, said CDB Aviation Chief Financial Officer Will Gramolt.
The five-year facility, which will be used for general corporate
purposes, was led by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Crédit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Mizuho Bank,
Ltd., and Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking as Mandated
Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment
Bank acted as the facility Agent.
"We are very pleased to have received such strong interest from a global
lender base, and thank our banking partners for placing their trust in
CDB Aviation. We see this as a testament to the strength of our global
platform and an endorsement of our leading industry position and
vision, added Gramolt.
About CDB Aviation
CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development
Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing) a 35-year-old
Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development
Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the
State Council of China and is the worlds largest development finance
institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment
and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying
Chinese sovereign credit rating.
CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a
leading company in Chinas leasing industry that has been engaged in
aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction
machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took
an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business
listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero
