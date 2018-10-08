finanzen.net
08.10.2018 14:49
Bewerten
(0)

CDB Aviation Closes $700 Million Secured Portfolio Financing

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), announced today that the company successfully closed a secured portfolio financing facility for $700 million, covering a fleet of 19 Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

"Diversifying financing sources at a competitive cost of capital is a key objective for CDB Aviation, and we appreciate the strong support from our banking partners in concluding this transaction, said CDB Aviation Chief Financial Officer Will Gramolt.

The seven-year facility is provided by a group of eight banks, consisting of: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, ING Bank, National Australia Bank, Natixis, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, and Westpac Banking Corporation, each acting as Mandated Lead Arranger.

"We are very pleased to welcome both existing and new lenders to this facility, all of whom are major international aviation lenders. We look forward to building long-term relationships with them, added Gramolt.

Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank is acting as Facility Agent. The Security Trustee is Bank of Utah. Allen & Overy acted as counsel for the Mandated Lead Arrangers. Clifford Chance represented CDB Aviation.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing) a 34- year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the worlds largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in Chinas leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business  listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd (H) Unitary 144A-Reg S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr China Development Bank Financial Leasing News
RSS Feed
China Development Bank Financial Leasing zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd (H) Unitary 144A-Reg S

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene China Development Bank Financial Leasing News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere China Development Bank Financial Leasing News
Anzeige

Inside

Euro Stoxx 50-Future: Konsolidierungsausweitung
DZ BANK - Marktanalyse und Trading 2.0 zu DAX und Co. - Wo Börsenprofis jetzt investieren
UBS: Bayer  Erholung abgebremst
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Volkswagen, Daimler, Commerzbank
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Nasdaq angeschlagen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Italien-Thema und US-Technologieaktien drücken den DAX
ING Markets: DAX bricht wie erwartet unter 12.200 Punkte ein!
HSBC: Facebook - Trendbruch wiegt schwer
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur China Development Bank Financial Leasing-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das steckt hinter der europäischen Einlagensicherung Edis
Scheußlichkeiten wie Plastikfenster würde ich nie einbauen
41 Minuten, die beweisen, dass es uns heute besser geht
Das ist die beste Sparidee für den Rest Ihres Lebens
Im Kampf um die EZB-Politik kommt es jetzt auf Karlsruhe an

News von

DAX fällt unter 12.000 Punkte-Marke - Wirecard-Aktie am DAX-Ende
Wochenausblick: Der Dax dürfte weiter unter Druck stehen
Reich nach Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2018
Wirecard-Aktie unter Druck - Händler: Bei Techs den Stecker ziehen
Cannabis: Die besten Marihuana-Aktien

News von

Bewerbung: So findet man heraus, warum man den Job nicht bekommen habt
"Sollten manche Dörfer schließen": Ökonom macht radikalen Vorschlag für Ostdeutschland
Bei manchen Produkten dürften Kunden bei Aldi, Lidl und Co. bald eine teure Überraschung erleben
Warum Sparkassen die Wirtschaft destabilisieren könnten
An diesen 6 Anzeichen erkennt man eine Immobilienblase, sagt ein Wirtschaftsprofessor

Heute im Fokus

DAX um 12.000er Marke -- Techwerte kräftig unter Druck -- Manipulierte Fahrgestellnummern bei Audi -- Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein -- Aramco-IPO nicht vor Ende 2020? -- Daimler, RWE, CompuGroup im Fokus

Immobilienwerte gefragt - Goldman stuft Deutsche Wohnen hoch. adidas löst PUMA als Ausrüster bei Arsenal ab. EU-Kommission sieht italienische Haushaltspläne kritisch. Ron Baron: Tesla könnte 2030 eine Billion US-Dollar Umsatz machen. Airbus will offenbar Faury zum Nachfolger von Konzernchef Enders machen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 40 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ihrer Einschätzung nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:52 Uhr
DAX um 12.000er Marke -- Techwerte kräftig unter Druck -- Manipulierte Fahrgestellnummern bei Audi -- Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein -- Aramco-IPO nicht vor Ende 2020? -- Daimler, RWE, CompuGroup im Fokus
Ausland
14:11 Uhr
Ron Baron: Tesla könnte 2030 eine Billion US-Dollar Umsatz machen
Aktie im Fokus
13:56 Uhr
Manipulierte Fahrgestellnummern bei Audi? VW-Tochter hat sich angeblich Zulassungen erschlichen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
RWE AG St.703712
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
W. R. Berkley Corp.870493
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400