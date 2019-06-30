CDB Aviation Delivers 737-800 to New Russian Customer NordStar Airlines

finanzen.net
CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), announced today the placement of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft on a long-term lease to a new customer in Russia, Joint-stock company NordStar Airlines, with airport bases in Krasnoyarsk and Moscow (Domodedovo).

The 737-800 aircraft was delivered to the carrier in Ostrava, Czech Republic on July 31, and is expected to support the carriers expanding operations between Russian cities and the neighboring regions within the Russian Federation and foreign countries.

"We look forward to our collaboration with new customer NordStar Airlines in enhancing their fleet to meet the growing demand for air travel in the region, said CDB Aviation President and Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Hannigan. "With our growing scale and diversified portfolio, we continue to offer airline customers access to the most sought-after aircraft types, providing tailored leasing solutions that effectively address their specific goals.

"We are very pleased to work with CDB Aviation in adding this aircraft to our fleet, which will improve our overall passenger capacity capabilities in order to meet air travel demand within our network, commented NordStar Airlines CEO Leonid Mokhov.

Further elaborating on the transaction, Hannigan underscored that CDB Aviations "global team has proven market experience and process expertise to swiftly remarket aircraft, transitioning it from one operator to another, addressing even the most unique fleet requirements.

About NordStar Airlines

Joint-stock company NordStar Airlines is a Russian airline belonging to PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel group of companies. NordStar Airlines ranks among the largest Russian air carriers with passengers turnover exceeding one million people per year. Since 2017 the airline successfully underwent IATA Operational Safety Audit and was included to IOSA registry. The aircraft fleet consists of Boeing 737-800 medium-range airplanes and ATR 42-500 turbo-prop aircrafts. NordStar Airlines regular flights geography comprises more than 50 regular flight directions from Russian and foreign cities and towns. The base airports are Domodedovo (Moscow) and Krasnoyarsk (Krasnoyarsk). According to the results of the year 2018 passengers flow of NordStar Airlines was 1 million 444 thousand people. www.nordstar.ru

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing) a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moodys (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the worlds largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in Chinas leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business  listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

