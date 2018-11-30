CDB Aviation Expands Asia Executive Team

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank
Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), announced today the new
executive appointments to its Asia team: Sign Kadouh took the
position of Head of Commercial, Asia Pacific and Nick Seah
assumed the role of Head of Commercial, Greater China & North Asia.
"We are very delighted to welcome Sign and Nick to our Asia commercial
team, as we continue to strengthen our operations in this important
market, particularly in China, said CDB Aviation Chief Executive
Officer Peter Chang. "We are bringing our newly established global
platform back to China to re-energize our presence. China is where our
roots and foundation are, and where we hold unique relationships with
its airlines. With a significant number of new aircraft deliveries
destined for China, CDB Aviation is poised to leverage the strength of
our leasing platform to benefit the Chinese airlines and their
customers.
Sign Kadouh, who assumed the position of Head of Commercial, Asia
Pacific, has been instrumental over the past two years in building a
strong and sustainable customer base across the region, further
emboldening CDB Aviations pedigree among Asias leading airlines. "His
energy, enthusiasm, and significant transaction experience make him well
positioned to lead further development of our business in the fastest
growing air travel market in the world, said CDB Aviation President &
Chief Commercial Officer Patrick C. Hannigan.
Kadouh joined CDB Aviation in February 2017 as Senior Vice President,
Commercial, becoming part of the lessors commercial team based in Hong
Kong. Kadouh has more than a decade of experience in aviation finance
and legal, and has spent nearly a decade of his career working in Asia.
Prior to CDB Aviation, Kadouh served as Vice President, Legal, at
International Lease Finance Corporation and AerCap (post the 2014
acquisition). He advised leasing teams on legal matters and led aircraft
lease negotiations across Asia Pacific. He also was part of the M&A and
Private Equity Group of Paul Hastings LLP, based in the Los Angeles and
Shanghai offices, focused on representing private equity funds and
corporations in domestic and cross-border acquisitions. Kadouh received
a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Berkeley School of
Law, and a B.A. in Management from Michigan State University.
"I am very excited to join CDB Aviation and work alongside the
industrys leading commercial team, who know the industry well and, most
importantly, who are versed in understanding and anticipating the needs
of airlines globally, to deepen our customer relationships across Asia
Pacific. I look forward to leveraging our companys strong brand as a
global, full-service lessor to bring us closer to our customers in the
region and to better serve their needs to meet their growth objectives,
commented CDB Aviations Head of Commercial Asia Pacific Sign Kadouh.
With a strategic focus on China being central to CDB Aviations
aggressive growth strategy, and the regions increasingly significant
role in global aviations future, Nick Seah will head the companys
commercial activities in Greater China and North Asia. "We look forward
to leveraging Nicks extensive leasing and finance expertise, as well as
his broad network of strong airline relationships in China to increase
our efforts to better serve clients in this important region, added
Hannigan.
Seah joins CDB Aviation from BOC Aviation, where he served as Executive
Vice President, overseeing airline leasing and sales for a number of
Asia Pacific jurisdictions, including China, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Laos,
Myanmar, Brunei, Bhutan, Nepal, Mongolia, Tibet, and the Himalayas. Seah
has more than two decades of experience in aviation and corporate
finance. Prior to BOC Aviation, he managed Citis corporate and
investment banking activities for the energy, aviation, and
telecommunications clusters in Singapore. Previously, he held executive
positions in corporate finance, commodities and trading, M&A, and global
banking for Fortis Bank and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi. Seah earned his
M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia University, New York, and B.A.A. in
Finance and Administration from National University of Singapore.
Nick Seah, CDB Aviations Head of Commercial, Greater China & North
Asia, commented: "Im truly excited to be part of the core team bringing
the CDB Aviations franchise to new heights in the Greater China and
North Asia region. I am confident in the dedication of the management
bench and the scale of our recognized world-class operation to energize
our Chinese platform well into the future.
Hannigan concluded: "We are continuing to strengthen our commercial team
in Asia and across the globe, adding the highest calibre of leasing and
finance leaders who are well versed in our industry, boasting the
breadth of expertise and experience that enables them to anticipate the
needs of airlines in all markets of the world, delivering on our
commitment to being a global, full-service lessor.
About CDB Aviation
CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development
Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing) a 35-year-old
Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development
Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moodys (A1), S&P Global
(A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct
jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the worlds largest
development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for
foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond
issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.
CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a
leading company in Chinas leasing industry that has been engaged in
aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction
machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took
an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business
listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero
