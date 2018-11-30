CDB Aviation Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Moody's, S&P Global and Fitch

CDB Aviation Lease Finance Designated Activity Company ("CDB Aviation),
a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial
Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), announced today that the big
three global credit rating agencies have each assigned strong
investment grade ("IG) issuer credit ratings to CDB Aviation. This
important milestone has been reached on schedule, as part of CDB
Aviations strategic effort to transform its aircraft leasing platform
into a global, best-in-class, full-service lessor.
Moody's Investors Service ("Moodys) assigned its A1 local currency
and foreign currency issuer ratings with outlook stable. S&P Global
Ratings ("S&P Global) assigned its A long-term issuer credit rating
with outlook stable. Fitch Ratings ("Fitch) assigned its long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+ with outlook stable. Crédit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank acted as CDB Aviations Ratings advisor.
"We are excited to have achieved our first-time issuer IG credit ratings
as planned, aiding the growth and increasing the visibility of our
world-class platform, said CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer Peter
Chang. "These ratings acknowledge our strong position and set the stage
for the continued development of in-depth relationships with the worlds
leading banks and investors, while demonstrating our continued
commitment to a long-term growth strategy, despite the challenges and
highly competitive environment prevailing in the aviation finance
market.
Will Gramolt, CDB Aviation Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The
credit rating agencies endorsement of our aircraft leasing platform is
clear evidence of the strength of our shareholder, our business, our
portfolio, and our highly experienced global team. We look forward to
capitalizing on the enhanced flexibility these ratings bring in further
diversifying our financing sources and investor base, and in maintaining
the competitive cost of funds that is a vital part of our success as a
leading global full-service lessor."
About CDB Aviation
CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development
Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), a 35-year-old
Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development
Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the
State Council of China and is the worlds largest development finance
institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment
and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying
Chinese sovereign credit rating.
CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a
leading company in Chinas leasing industry that has been engaged in
aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction
machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took
an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business
listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero
