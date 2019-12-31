finanzen.net
07.07.2020 03:25

Cedar Fair Announces Extension of Exchange Offer

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cedar Fair, L.P. ("Cedar Fair), Canadas Wonderland Company, Magnum Management Corporation and Millennium Operations LLC (NYSE: FUN) announced today that they have extended the expiration date of their offer to exchange up to $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its registered 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 for their $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of outstanding unregistered 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 that were issued in a private offering in June 2019.

The exchange offer was originally scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Monday, July 6, 2020 but will now expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. As of the close of business on July 6, 2020, $480,582,000 in aggregate principal amount of outstanding unregistered 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 had been validly tendered to the exchange agent by the holders thereof.

The exchange agent for the exchange offer is The Bank of New York Mellon, Corporate Trust OperationsReorganization Unit, Attn: Tiffany Castor, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction where such an offering or sale would be unlawful.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fairs parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

Nachrichten zu Cedar Fair L.P.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.06.20
So schätzen Analysten die Cedar Fair LP-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
Cedar Fair LP: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
Ausblick: Cedar Fair LP verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Wie Experten die Cedar Fair LP-Aktie im März einstuften (finanzen.net)
20.02.20
Cedar Fair LP mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.02.20
Ausblick: Cedar Fair LP stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
09.08.19
Cedar Fair LP: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.08.19
Ausblick: Cedar Fair LP legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cedar Fair L.P. News
RSS Feed
Cedar Fair L.P. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cedar Fair L.P.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.03.2019Cedar Fair LP BuyB. Riley FBR
02.08.2018Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.04.2017Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.04.2017Cedar Fair LP HoldSunTrust
28.03.2019Cedar Fair LP BuyB. Riley FBR
02.08.2018Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.04.2017Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.02.2017Cedar Fair LP OutperformFBR & Co.
13.04.2017Cedar Fair LP HoldSunTrust

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cedar Fair L.P. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cedar Fair L.P. News

30.06.20So schätzen Analysten die Cedar Fair LP-Aktie ein
Weitere Cedar Fair L.P. News
Werbung

Trading-News

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
DZ BANK - Ausblick zweites Halbjahr: Kommt es doch ganz anders?
Profiteur von Unsicherheit: Diese Aktie sollten Sie im Blick haben
Die Weltbörsen sind nach gängiger Definition wieder im Bullenmarkt
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf BMW, Fresenius Medical Care, BASF
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Chronik einer Krise
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cedar Fair L.P.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cedar Fair L.P. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Kosten kommen beim Haustier-Kauf auf Sie zu
Sommerangebote - Amazon lockt mit bis zu 40 Prozent Rabatt
Shitstorm bei Douglas, Kritik an Starbucks  So günstig ist es jetzt wirklich
Urlaub in Europa unsicher wie nie  So verhindern Sie das Chaos
Raus aus Berlin  Wo Jakob Mähren stattdessen investiert

News von

Steuern: Immer mehr Rentner müssen ihre Bezüge versteuern - Was sie dazu wissen sollten
Nikola-Aktie fällt stark: Chef vermutet Angriffe von Tesla-Fans
Ballard Power-Aktie steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 17 Jahren: Der Grund
Nel Asa und Hexagon: Aktienfonds baut Wasserstoff-Positionen massiv aus
So schwer hat das Wirecard-Desaster die Kleinanleger getroffen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Dow letztlich fester -- HeidelbergCement muss Milliarden abschreiben -- Buffett will Erdgas-Geschäfte von Dominion Energy kaufen -- MTU, Wirecard, Gerresheimer im Fokus

US-Technologie-Schwergewichte auf Rekordhöhen. Talanx-Aktionär will anscheinend Anteilspaket auf den Markt werfen. Deutsche Bank: Sparziele trotz Corona-Auszeit nicht in Gefahr - Weniger Stellen weg als geplant? JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Spotify kräftig an. VW legt weitere Planung für Werk Emden fest. Commerzbank: CEO Zielke bietet seinen Rücktritt an - Aufsichtsratschef Schmittmann will Mandat niederlegen. Erste Staats-Milliarde bei Lufthansa eingetroffen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
06.07.20
DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Dow letztlich fester -- HeidelbergCement muss Milliarden abschreiben -- Buffett will Erdgas-Geschäfte von Dominion Energy kaufen -- MTU, Wirecard, Gerresheimer im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
04:22 Uhr
Amazon bedankt sich mit 500 Millionen US-Dollar bei seinen Mitarbeitern
Immobilien
04:10 Uhr
Diese Prognosen über Corona und den Immobilienmarkt haben sich bewahrheitet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Infineon AG623100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SteinhoffA14XB9