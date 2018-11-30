finanzen.net
+++ Wissen Sie, dass Sie an der Börse Frankfurt den An- und Verkaufskurs einer Aktie mitgestalten können? Jetzt mehr erfahren. +++-w-
28.06.2019 21:08
Bewerten
(0)

Cedar Fair Completes the Acquisition of Land Beneath Californias Great America in Santa Clara

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today it has completed the purchase of land upon which its Californias Great America amusement park is located, for approximately $150 million. Cedar Fair purchased the land, totaling 112 acres, from the City of Santa Clara, California, which has leased the land since the founding of the park in 1976.

Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said, "Our purchase of the land on which the park operates underscores Cedar Fairs long-term commitment to Californias Great America, a unique, family-friendly entertainment destination serving those who call Northern California home. I want to thank the City of Santa Clara for being a valuable partner since our acquisition of the park in 2006, and we look forward to building upon that relationship as we continue to focus on the development of Californias Great America.

In conjunction with the closing of the acquisition of the California property, Cedar Fair recently completed the issuance of $500 million of 5.250% senior unsecured notes, due 2029. In addition to the acquisition of the Californias Great America land, Cedar Fair will use the net proceeds from the notes offering to fund the acquisition of two iconic water parks in Texas, the payment of fees and expenses related to the transactions and the offering, repayment of a portion of the Companys senior secured revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. Further details regarding terms of the notes offering were outlined in Cedar Fairs Form 8-K filed on June 18, 2019, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, including its flagship park, Cedar Point, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements as to the Company's expectations, beliefs and strategies regarding the future. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "project," "might," "expects," "could," "propose," "would," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time and, therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected. While we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in the filings of the Company made from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Nachrichten zu Cedar Fair L.P.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cedar Fair L.P. News
RSS Feed
Cedar Fair L.P. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cedar Fair L.P.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.03.2019Cedar Fair LP BuyB. Riley FBR
02.08.2018Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.04.2017Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.04.2017Cedar Fair LP HoldSunTrust
28.03.2019Cedar Fair LP BuyB. Riley FBR
02.08.2018Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.04.2017Cedar Fair LP BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.02.2017Cedar Fair LP OutperformFBR & Co.
13.04.2017Cedar Fair LP HoldSunTrust

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cedar Fair L.P. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Cedar Fair L.P. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Cedar Fair L.P. News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Hochspannung an den Märkten!
ETF-Ratgeber
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 29. Juni bis 5. Juli 2019
DZ BANK - Gold-Rallye in vollem Gange
Wochenausblick: Aktien, Euro Dollar, Ölpreis und Gold
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bären wieder am Ruder
Beyond Meat ist die Nummer eins
Potentieller Aufnahmekandidat für den EURO STOXX 50  Dieses Unternehmen sollten Sie kennen!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cedar Fair L.P.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cedar Fair L.P. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Deutsche Bank meistert US-Stresstest -- TRATON-Aktien mit durchwachsenem Debüt -- Henkel, 1&1 Drillisch, Merck, Beiersdorf im Fokus

Nike verdient wegen Investitionen und höherer Steuerquote weniger. adidas-Aktien kommen nach Nike-Zahlen dem Rekordhoch wieder näher. Apple kündigt Abgang von Chefdesigner Jony Ive an. Erneut technische Probleme bei der Commerzbank. RWE wandelt Vorzugsaktien in Stammaktien um. Goldman hebt Ziel für Procter & Gamble.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 26 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Juni 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q2 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:27 Uhr
DAX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Deutsche Bank meistert US-Stresstest -- TRATON-Aktien mit durchwachsenem Debüt -- Henkel, 1&1 Drillisch, Merck, Beiersdorf im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:27 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Sonstiges
21:30 Uhr
Kryptowährung Libra: Auf diese Weise könnte Facebook "noch mehr Geld drucken"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
TRATON SE Inh.A2NB70
Infineon AG623100
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
SteinhoffA14XB9
Lufthansa AG823212