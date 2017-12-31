For the eighth year, Summerfest
presented by American Family Insurance is partnering with Kohls
(NYSE: KSS) to provide families with the opportunity for free admission
to the festival during Kohls Family Day and dynamic educational
activities at Kohls Captivation Station during Summerfest 2018.
As part of Kohls Family Day, on Sunday, July 1 from 12 p.m. 3
p.m., the first 2,500 patrons who donate three nutritious
non-perishable food items for kids will receive one FREE admission
ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Suggested
items include: canned chicken or tuna, fruits canned in 100% juice and
low sodium vegetables. All donations will benefit Hunger Task Force.
The Kohls Captivation Station, located on the south end of Henry
Maier Festival Park, will be open from 12 p.m. 7 p.m. every day of
Summerfest. Attendees will be able to participate in family-friendly
activities, including:
-
Kohls
Color Wheels, an art-making experience presented by the Milwaukee
Art Museum
-
Kohls
Design It! Mobile Lab, unique hands-on projects highlighting
design with Discovery World
-
Kohls
Wild Theater, conservation-themed theatrical performances from the
Zoological Society of Milwaukee
-
Kohls
Building Blocks Program a Penfield Childrens Center program that
promotes the health and positive development of children and
celebrates their unique abilities
-
MPM
& Kohls on the Move, an interactive exhibit with real
artifacts and specimens from the Milwaukee Public Museum
Throughout the festival, the Kohls Captivation Station will also
showcase entertaining performances from Mad Science, Comedy Sportz, Join
In and Dance and more! Schedules for the Kohls Captivation Station are
available on Summerfest.com
and through the Official Schedule.
About Summerfest presented by American Family
Insurance
Following its 1968 debut, Summerfest presented by American Family
Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as "The Worlds
Largest Music Festival and Milwaukees cornerstone summer celebration,
hosting the music industrys hottest stars, emerging talent and local
favorites along with approximately 850,000 people from Milwaukee and
around the world each year for an unforgettable live music experience.
During the festival, the spotlight shines on over 800 acts, over 1,000
performances, 12 stages delectable food and beverages and interactive
activities, all in a world-class festival setting. Summerfest 2018 takes
place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2. For more
details, visit Summerfest.com,
Facebook.com/summerfest
or Twitter:
@Summerfest.
About Kohls
Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than
1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering
families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national
and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping
experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com
and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more
than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store
locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com.
For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join
our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or
follow @KohlsNews on
Twitter.
