04.05.2018 14:00
Celebrate Kohls Family Day and Kohls Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018

For the eighth year, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is partnering with Kohls (NYSE: KSS) to provide families with the opportunity for free admission to the festival during Kohls Family Day and dynamic educational activities at Kohls Captivation Station during Summerfest 2018.

As part of Kohls Family Day, on Sunday, July 1 from 12 p.m.  3 p.m., the first 2,500 patrons who donate three nutritious non-perishable food items for kids will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Suggested items include: canned chicken or tuna, fruits canned in 100% juice and low sodium vegetables. All donations will benefit Hunger Task Force.

The Kohls Captivation Station, located on the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park, will be open from 12 p.m.  7 p.m. every day of Summerfest. Attendees will be able to participate in family-friendly activities, including:

  • Kohls Color Wheels, an art-making experience presented by the Milwaukee Art Museum
  • Kohls Design It! Mobile Lab, unique hands-on projects highlighting design with Discovery World
  • Kohls Wild Theater, conservation-themed theatrical performances from the Zoological Society of Milwaukee
  • Kohls Building Blocks Program a Penfield Childrens Center program that promotes the health and positive development of children and celebrates their unique abilities
  • MPM & Kohls on the Move, an interactive exhibit with real artifacts and specimens from the Milwaukee Public Museum

Throughout the festival, the Kohls Captivation Station will also showcase entertaining performances from Mad Science, Comedy Sportz, Join In and Dance and more! Schedules for the Kohls Captivation Station are available on Summerfest.com and through the Official Schedule.

About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Following its 1968 debut, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as "The Worlds Largest Music Festival and Milwaukees cornerstone summer celebration, hosting the music industrys hottest stars, emerging talent and local favorites along with approximately 850,000 people from Milwaukee and around the world each year for an unforgettable live music experience. During the festival, the spotlight shines on over 800 acts, over 1,000 performances, 12 stages delectable food and beverages and interactive activities, all in a world-class festival setting. Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2. For more details, visit Summerfest.com, Facebook.com/summerfest or Twitter: @Summerfest.

About Kohls

Kohls (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohls offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohls impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

