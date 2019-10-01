finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
01.10.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Cellectis and Lonza Enter cGMP Manufacturing Service Agreement for Cellectis Allogeneic UCART Product Candidates

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS  Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on allogeneic gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART), and Lonza (SWX: LONN), announced today that the companies have entered into a manufacturing service agreement covering clinical manufacturing of Cellectis allogeneic UCART product candidates targeting hematological malignancies. Lonza is in charge of implementing Cellectis manufacturing processes as per current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) in a way that meets the highest quality and safety standards outlined by the FDA. The manufacturing will take place at Lonza's GMP facility in Geleen, Netherlands.

William Monteith, Executive Vice President, Technical Operations, Cellectis:

"Working with Lonza, a world-class solutions provider with deep experience in the biotech and pharma industries increases our global capabilities and allows Cellectis to further strengthen its manufacturing expertise. This agreement not only bolsters our product supply for clinical trials, but it ensures that we are producing first-rate product candidates so that we can potentially deliver new hope to patients living with certain blood cancers.

Alberto Santagostino, Senior Vice President, Head of Cell & Gene Technologies, Lonza:

"Early-stage innovators with great science, like Cellectis, can find an ideal partner in Lonza as we bring great value in technical development and manufacturing, industrializing processes and enabling the journey to commercialization. We will draw on the experience at our cell and gene therapy center of excellence in the Netherlands, ideally equipped to support Cellectis in bringing their promising pipeline of allogeneic CAR-T therapies to people around the world in need of life-saving products.

Lonza's supply will complement Cellectis' ongoing collaboration and in-house manufacturing sites, IMPACT and SMART, which are currently under construction.

The manufacturing process of Cellectis allogeneic CAR T-cell product line, Universal CARTs or UCARTs, yields frozen, off-the-shelf, non-alloreactive engineered CAR T-cells. UCARTs are intended to be readily available CAR T-cells for a large patient population. Their production is industrialized with defined pharmaceutical release criteria.

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum®. Through our Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment and our Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from our ability to transfer our pharma know-how to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to the preservation and protection of the world where we live.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is developing the first of its kind allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 19 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its proprietary gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to target and eradicate cancer cells.

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing life-saving UCART product candidates to address unmet needs for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), multiple myeloma (MM), Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with additional locations in New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). For more information, visit www.cellectis.com.

Follow Cellectis on social media: @cellectis, LinkedIn and YouTube.

TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-STs continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

Cellectis disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risk factors that may affect company business and financial performance is included in Cellectis Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
RSS Feed
CELLECTISAct. Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Investoren warten auf den US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Heute 18:00 Uhr live.
ComStage und Lyxor werden eins  Mit noch mehr Möglichkeiten für Sie!
Boeing zieht die Konsequenzen
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Fixkupon Express Anleihen, Protect Pro Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
Die besten Streaming-Anbieter - welche Aktie hat die Nase vorn?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Allianz: Chance von 99 Prozent p.a.
BASF  Baldige Trennung von Bauchemie
HSBC: thyssenkrupp und MTU Aero Engines: Die Ausgangslage nach dem Indexwechsel
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Bargeld oder Karte?  An der Kasse ist Deutschland gespalten
Diese Faktoren entscheiden, ob Sie reich werden
In Deutschland. Die größte Immobilienpreisblase der Welt
Das ändert sich für uns im Oktober

News von

Jetzt ist es raus: Auch die letzten beiden Anbieter kürzen den Zins für Tagesgeld drastisch ein
Schlechte Nachricht für alle Sparer: Wegen schwacher Inflation drohen sinkende Zinsen bei Tagesgeld und Festgeld
Börse: Wenn Dividenden auf der Kippe stehen - die Zeit der Rekorde dürfte zu Ende gehen
Goldpreis: Rekordhohes Interesse bei Gold-Futures
DAX rutscht ins Minus: Anleger gehen in Wartestellung - Post-Aktie fällt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tief in Verlustzone -- Wall Street tiefrot -- ams: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre -- Deutsche Post informiert über Gewinnziele -- Gold, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Bayer: Ertharin Cousin folgt im Aufsichtsrat auf Thomas Ebeling. ISM-Index für US-Industrie fällt im September unerwartet. Sony rüstet sich für schärferen Wettbewerb im Cloud-Gaming. Zurich: Keine volle Erstattung der Anzahlung von Thomas Cook-Kunden. Schwere Zusammenstöße in Hongkong überschatten Nationalfeiertag.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt tief in Verlustzone -- Wall Street tiefrot -- ams: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre -- Deutsche Post informiert über Gewinnziele -- Gold, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
Boeing-Aktie tiefer: Boeing regelt nach 737-Max-Abstürzen Sicherheitsaufsicht neu
Aktie im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
GM-Aktie verliert: General Motors muss wegen US-Streik Werk in Mexiko stilllegen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
OSRAM AGLED400
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Post AG555200
TeamViewerA2YN90