Cellectis Announces Launch of Follow-On Offering

Regulatory News:
Cellectis S.A. (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (NASDAQ: CLLS EURONEXT
GROWTH: ALCLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells,
today announced the launch, subject to market conditions, of an
underwritten public offering of $175 million of its American Depositary
Shares ("ADS), each representing one ordinary share of Cellectis. In
connection with the offering, Cellectis expects to grant the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the
aggregate offering size.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as book-running
managers for the offering. Barclays is also acting as a book-running
manager. Nomura is acting as lead manager and Oppenheimer & Co. and
Ladenburg Thalmann are acting as co-managers.
A shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (including a prospectus)
relating to Cellectis American Depositary Shares was filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and has become effective.
Before purchasing American Depositary Shares in the offering, you should
read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying
prospectus, together with the documents incorporated by reference
therein. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on
the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement (and
accompanying prospectus) relating to the offering may be obtained from
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West
Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by
email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com,
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800)
831-9146 or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions,
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at
(888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction. In particular, no public offering of the ADSs will be made
in Europe.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based
on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on
information currently available to management. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements
to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Further information on the risk factors that may affect company business
and financial performance is included in Cellectis Annual Report on
Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and subsequent filings
Cellectis makes with the SEC from time to time. Except as required by
law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements
publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ
materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements,
even if new information becomes available in the future.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006630/en/