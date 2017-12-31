05.04.2018 02:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Cellectis Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Regulatory News:

Cellectis S.A. (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (NASDAQ: CLLS  EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells, announced that the price of its offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADS) launched on April 3, 2018, has been set today at $31.00 per ADS and that the number of offered ADSs is 5,646,000. In connection with the offering, Cellectis granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 846,900 ADSs. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 10, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The listing of the ordinary shares of Cellectis on Euronext Growth will be suspended on April 5, 2018 until the opening of trading on the Nasdaq market at 3:30 pm (Paris time).

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and Barclays are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Nomura is acting as lead manager and Oppenheimer & Co. and Ladenburg Thalmann are acting as co-managers.

A shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (including a prospectus) relating to Cellectis American Depositary Shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and has become effective. Before purchasing American Depositary Shares in the offering, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, together with the documents incorporated by reference therein. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement (and accompanying prospectus) relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146 or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. In particular, no public offering of the ADSs will be made in Europe.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risk factors that may affect company business and financial performance is included in Cellectis Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the SEC from time to time. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
RSS Feed
CELLECTISAct. Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

15.03.18Cellectis: "Must Own" – die perfekte Ergänzung für Gilead oder Celgene?
Weitere CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
DZ BANK  Starker IPO-Markt in Deutschland, Siemens Healthineers adressiert Megatrends
Handelskrieg belastet: US-Importzölle können weitreichende Auswirkungen haben  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen!
Vontobel: Der größte Generikahersteller TEVA macht einen Jahresverlust, Buffet steigt ein
UBS: BASF - Überdurchschnittliches Wachstum mit Autoindustrie und Zukäufe in der Agrarsparte
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Handelsstreit stellt Bewertung auf dem Prüfstand
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum Dow Jones Industrial Average: 23.300 Punkte: absolute Kernunterstützung
ING Markets: DAX - 12000 Punkte trotz Drucks gehalten
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn der türkische Protektionismus mal nicht nach hinten losgeht
Dieser Milliardenzuschuss der GroKo macht Wohnen noch teurer
Es ist durchaus Fantasie in dieser Aktie Spotify
Um 17.09 Uhr besiegte mich die Dummheit von Amazon und Hermes
So wehren Sie sich gegen Baulärm in der Nachbarschaft

News von

Familien-Unternehmen: Warum sie so gut sind, wo Anleger zugreifen können
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Porsche-Aktie, Hermle und Co.: Die besten Papiere aus der zweiten und dritten Reihe
Deutsche Bank-Aktie versus Commerzbank: Auf welches Papier Anleger setzen sollten
Daimler vor der HV: Wie hellt strahlt die Aktie mit Stern?

News von

Ex-"Höhle der Löwen"-Juror Jochen Schweizer erklärt, was einen guten Bewerber auszeichnet
Dieser gravierende Fehler beim Sparen könnten Deutsche um ihr Vermögen bringen
Mit diesen Tricks versuchen Stromanbieter, Kunden um ihr Geld zu bringen
Ein Bild zeigt, auf welche skurrile Art VW Hunderttausende alte Dieselautos loswerden will
"Heftiger Handelskrieg": US-Professor warnt vor jahrelangem Finanz-Teufelskreis

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Entspannung im Handelsstreit: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Deutsche Bank: Mehr Kontrolle für Kryptowährungen -- Deutsche Bank, BASF, Nordex, Spotify im Fokus

Gene Munster: "Ich glaube noch an Tesla und Elon Musk". Apple wirbt Manager für künstliche Intelligenz von Google ab. Swiss Re und Softbank feilen weiter an Bündnis: Anteil nicht über 10 Prozent. EZB trennt sich von Telefonica-Deutschland-Anleihen. So nimmt John McAfee Einfluss auf den Kryptomarkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich in Ihrem Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
04.04.18
DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Entspannung im Handelsstreit: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Deutsche Bank: Mehr Kontrolle für Kryptowährungen -- Deutsche Bank, BASF, Nordex, Spotify im Fokus
Private Finanzen
03:40 Uhr
Kostspielig leben: Die teuersten Städte der Welt
Sonstiges
03:01 Uhr
Bitcoin Foundation: Es gibt eine Blase - jedoch nicht am Krypto-Markt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpotifyA2JEGN
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100