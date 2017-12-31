+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
02.08.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Cellectis Appoints Stefan Scherer M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President Clinical Development and Deputy Chief Medical Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), announced today the appointment of Dr. Stefan Scherer, M.D., Ph.D., to the role of Senior Vice President Clinical Development and Deputy Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Scherer joins Cellectis from Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, where he was the Head of Early Development, Strategy and Innovation for U.S. Oncology. Dr. Scherer is based in New York and will report to Prof. Stéphane Depil, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer.

"Stefans deep medical expertise, strong track record of alliance- and relationship-building and previous C-level experience, all position him to make an immediate impact on the development and long-term strategic planning for Cellectis innovative product portfolio, said Dr. André Choulika, Cellectis Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to evolve our efforts to accelerate the access to patients of our off-the-shelf, gene-edited CAR T-cell product candidates, Stefan will be a key driver in the advancement of our product pipeline and programs overall.

Dr. Scherer is a board-certified physician, bringing more than two decades of medical and scientific research and business experience from his time at various pharma and biotech companies to Cellectis. In his prior role as Head of Early Development, Strategy and Innovation for U.S. Oncology at Novartis, Stefan was responsible for the strategic direction and management of the Companys immuno-oncology and targeted therapy portfolios. In addition, Stefan built a comprehensive clinical research alliance network and developed an immuno-oncology translational research team to harness scientific discovery for targeted patient outcomes.

Before Novartis, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Biocartis SA in Switzerland, where he was responsible for the medical development, marketing strategy and both business and academic partnerships. Prior to Biocartis, Dr. Scherer held key roles at F. Hoffman-La Roche / Genentech over the course of six years, as well as a number of other clinical and research roles of increasing responsibility.

"Given Cellectis powerful clinical momentum at this point in time, I am joining the Company at an exciting point in its evolution, added Dr. Scherer. "I look forward to contributing my experience and expertise to further the development of Cellectis innovative CAR T product candidates that address what are truly some of the biggest health challenges of our time. I am also eager to work with my colleagues to advance the full potential of the Companys unique technology for the benefit of patients and their families globally."

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of expertise in gene editing  built on its flagship TALEN® technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile  Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.

Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risk factors that may affect company business and financial performance is included in Cellectis Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

###

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
RSS Feed
CELLECTISAct. Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
DAX, MDAX, TecDAX: Das ist der aktuelle langfristige Ausblick!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit starken Verlusten.
HSBC: Öl- und Gasmultis im Fokus!
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
UBS: Siemens  Gelingt der Ausbruch?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Kein Durchkommen im MDAX
ING Markets: DAX verteidigt 12.700 Punkte!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der eigentliche Währungsmanipulator ist Trump selbst
Wenn ein einziger Kaffee zwei Millionen Bolivar kostet
Die manische Liebe der Deutschen zum Bargeld
Eines der größten geldpolitischen Experimente der Wirtschaftsgeschichte
Wird das iPhone X nun doch zum Verkaufsschlager?

News von

Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Geheimtipps: Vier heiße Nebenwerte, die kaum jemand kennt
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Warum Anleger schon jetzt zugreifen sollten
VW-Aktie: Konzern warnt vor schwierigem Halbjahr - Dieselrechnung wächst auf 27,4 Milliarden Euro
Daimler-Aktie, Covestro und Co.: Bei diesen fünf Aktien sehen die UBS-Analysten noch ganz viel Luft nach oben

News von

Eine Karte zeigt, wie ungleich Aktien und Reichtum in Deutschland verteilt sind
"Perverser Effekt": Wie der Staat von der Wohnungsnot der Deutschen profitiert
Kanadas wichtigste Provinz beendet überraschend Grundeinkommen-Experiment
Warum Deutschlands Job-Boom schon bald zu Ende sein könnte
Daimler und Porsche investieren in eine Firma aus Israel, deren Projekt vielen Menschen Angst macht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Apple erreicht Billion-Dollar-Börsenwert -- Tesla-Aktie zieht wegen Versprechen von Musk an -- Siemens, Continental, BMW im Fokus

Fitbit macht weniger Verlust als befürchtet. Evonik steigert freien Mittelzufluss kräftig. Delivery Hero verabschiedet sich vom Gewinnziel. ProSiebenSat.1 schreibt weniger Umsatz. Dialog Semiconductor rechnet mit langsamerem Wachstum. Bank of England erhöht Leitzins.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Juli 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeiten
Die gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Apple erreicht Billion-Dollar-Börsenwert -- Tesla-Aktie zieht wegen Versprechen von Musk an -- Siemens, Continental, BMW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:18 Uhr
GoPro-Aktie gewinnt nachbörslich - GoPro mit höheren Erträgen
Aktie im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
Apple-Aktie schreibt Rekord: Apple knackt Billionen-Dollar-Marke - was den iKonzern bisher ausbremste
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens AG723610
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Daimler AG710000
Netflix Inc.552484
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681