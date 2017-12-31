Cellectis Appoints Stefan Scherer M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President Clinical Development and Deputy Chief Medical Officer

Regulatory News:
Cellectis
(Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing
immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART),
announced today the appointment of Dr. Stefan Scherer, M.D., Ph.D., to
the role of Senior Vice President Clinical Development and Deputy Chief
Medical Officer. Dr. Scherer joins Cellectis from Novartis
Pharmaceuticals Corporation, where he was the Head of Early Development,
Strategy and Innovation for U.S. Oncology. Dr. Scherer is based in New
York and will report to Prof. Stéphane Depil, M.D., Ph.D., Executive
Vice President Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer.
"Stefans deep medical expertise, strong track record of alliance- and
relationship-building and previous C-level experience, all position him
to make an immediate impact on the development and long-term strategic
planning for Cellectis innovative product portfolio, said Dr. André
Choulika, Cellectis Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to evolve
our efforts to accelerate the access to patients of our off-the-shelf,
gene-edited CAR T-cell product candidates, Stefan will be a key driver
in the advancement of our product pipeline and programs overall.
Dr. Scherer is a board-certified physician, bringing more than two
decades of medical and scientific research and business experience from
his time at various pharma and biotech companies to Cellectis. In his
prior role as Head of Early Development, Strategy and Innovation for
U.S. Oncology at Novartis, Stefan was responsible for the strategic
direction and management of the Companys immuno-oncology and targeted
therapy portfolios. In addition, Stefan built a comprehensive clinical
research alliance network and developed an immuno-oncology translational
research team to harness scientific discovery for targeted patient
outcomes.
Before Novartis, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Biocartis SA in
Switzerland, where he was responsible for the medical development,
marketing strategy and both business and academic partnerships. Prior to
Biocartis, Dr. Scherer held key roles at F. Hoffman-La Roche / Genentech
over the course of six years, as well as a number of other clinical and
research roles of increasing responsibility.
"Given Cellectis powerful clinical momentum at this point in time, I am
joining the Company at an exciting point in its evolution, added Dr.
Scherer. "I look forward to contributing my experience and expertise to
further the development of Cellectis innovative CAR T product
candidates that address what are truly some of the biggest health
challenges of our time. I am also eager to work with my colleagues to
advance the full potential of the Companys unique technology for the
benefit of patients and their families globally."
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on
gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of
expertise in gene editing built on its flagship TALEN® technology and
pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power
of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering
technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in
multiple fields and with various target markets.
Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth
(ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com
Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark
owned by Cellectis.
Disclaimer
This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based
on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on
information currently available to management. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements
to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Further information on the risk factors that may affect company business
and financial performance is included in Cellectis Annual Report on
Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for
the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes
with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as
required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could
differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking
statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
