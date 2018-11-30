finanzen.net
08.07.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Cellectis Publishes New CAR Design to Control CAR T-Cells in Non-Lethal Way

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005725/en/

SWIFF-CAR Mechanism (Photo: Business Wire)

SWIFF-CAR Mechanism (Photo: Business Wire)

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), announced today the publication of a study in BMC Biotechnology, a Springer Nature journal, describing and evaluating the development of the SWIFF-CAR, a CAR construct with an embedded on/off-switch, which enables tight control of the CAR surface presentation and subsequent cytolytic functions using a small molecule drug. The reversible control of these engineered T-cells represents a promising approach to further mitigate the potential toxicities that are associated with CAR T-cell administration in clinical settings and to improve the process of CAR T-cell production for specific target antigens.

"Following Cellectis previously developed CubiCAR system, an all-in-one CAR architecture with an embedded multi-functional tag for purification, detection and elimination of CAR T-cells, we knew that we needed an additional on/off switch to direct T-cells to either be active or inert, without necessarily killing them, said Dr. Alexandre Juillerat, Ph.D., Project Leader and U.S. Laboratory Head, Cellectis. "The SWIFF-CAR system does precisely that, representing a major breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to develop innovative applications to treat a range of diseases, including cancer and autoimmune diseases.

"While suicide gene systems have proven to be an effective way to eliminate transduced CAR T-cells, they also potentially terminate CAR T-cell treatment altogether, added Dr. Philippe Duchateau, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Cellectis. "The capability to manipulate CAR surface presentation improves the safety of CAR-T therapies and enhances our ability to circumvent hurdles associated with manufacturing. The SWIFF-CAR system addresses both of these factors and is an important next step for Cellectis in treating deadly illnesses that affect patients globally.

Alexandre Juillerat, Ph.D. Project Leader and Senior Scientist, Cellectis

Dr. Alexandre Juillerat, Ph.D., graduated in Chemistry from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. After receiving his Ph.D. in 2006 in protein engineering from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL, Switzerland), he moved to the laboratory of Structural Immunology at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, France. In 2010, he joined the R&D department of Cellectis in Paris, France, working on the development and implementation of sequence specific designer nucleases including the transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALEN®). He then joined the Cellectis facility based in New York, NY, USA, leading projects associated with the development of the T-cell chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology.

Modulation of Chimeric Antigen Receptor surface expression by a small molecule switch

Alexandre Juillerat1, Diane Tkach1, Brian W. Busser1, Sonal Temburni1, Julien Valton1, Aymeric Duclert2, Laurent Poirot2, Stéphane Depil2 and Philippe Duchateau2

1Cellectis Inc, 430E 29th street, NYC, NY 10016, USA
2Cellectis, 8 rue de la croix Jarry, 75013 Paris, France

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 19 years of expertise in gene editing  built on its flagship TALEN® technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile  Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.

Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risk factors that may affect company business and financial performance is included in Cellectis Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

###

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
RSS Feed
CELLECTISAct. Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
Anzeige

Inside

Digital heißt nicht "keiner da"
EUR/CHF: Euro setzt Gegenoffensive gegen Franken fort
Beyond Meat vor dem nächsten Sprung?
Gold trotzt Gegenwind
Video: S&P500 kratzt an 3.000 Punkten!
Vontobel: Microsoft - Cloud Services als Wachstumsgarant
Netflix  Die nächste Kaufwelle rollt an
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Allzeithoch im S&P! Was will man mehr?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Dow beendet Tag im Minus -- Deutsche Bank befürchtet Milliardenverlust und baut Stellen ab -- BASF kappt Prognose -- Deutsche Wohnen, thyssenkrupp, IAG, Boeing im Fokus

TLG hebt Wert seines Immobilienportfolios deutlich an. Neues Gesetz in New York soll Kongress Zugang zu Trump-Steuern geben. thyssenkrupp-Aktie profitiert zwischenzeitlich von Fantasie um Aufzugssparte. Investor übernimmt Mehrheit an GERRY WEBER-Tochter Hallhuber.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Deutsche Bank plant einen Radikalumbau. Denken Sie, das ist der richtige Weg?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Dow beendet Tag im Minus -- Deutsche Bank befürchtet Milliardenverlust und baut Stellen ab -- BASF kappt Prognose -- Deutsche Wohnen, thyssenkrupp, IAG, Boeing im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:14 Uhr
So richtet man einen Sparplan für einen offenen Immobilienfonds ein
Aktie im Fokus
22:17 Uhr
Boeing-Aktie tiefer: Boeing verliert ersten 737-Max-Kunden an Airbus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC SE566480