Cellectis Reports 1st Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Regulatory News:
Cellectis
(Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing
immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART),
announced today its results for the three-month period ended March 31,
2018.
"2018 is off to a strong start for Cellectis and the message is clear
off-the-shelf, gene edited CAR T-cells are the next wave of innovation
in oncology. As leaders and pioneers of this space, we continue to show
our excellence, notably in manufacturing, which is a critical segment of
the value chain, with the completion of the production of a 3rd
UCART product, UCART22, enabling the recent IND filing in ALL. We are
also excited about the ongoing clinical development of UCART123 in
high-risk AML and BPDCN patients, and we will aim to accelerate our
clinical trial timelines. Finally, after close to 4 years of a rewarding
and productive partnership with Pfizer, Cellectis is thrilled by the
assumption of this partnership by Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., which is
a new company that was formed by Dr. Arie Belldegrun and Dr. David
Chang, former top executives of Kite Pharmaceuticals. We believe that
our collaboration with Allogene opens a huge opportunity to accelerate
the development of certain of our allogeneic CAR T-cells that were
developed together with Pfizer and Servier, said André Choulika,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cellectis.
"Furthermore, we are humbled by our recent partnership with Prof. George
Church and Harvards Wyss Institute, utilizing the TALEN®
gene editing technology in the Genome Recode Projecta project to recode
the human genome and create the first ever virus-resistant human cells.
This milestone project of modern biology will influence the future of
gene editing in human science in this 21st Century.
1 Cash position includes cash, cash equivalent and current
financial assets.
RECENT CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS
Cellectis - Therapeutics
IND filing for UCART22 in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)
On May 2, 2018, Cellectis filed an IND with the FDA for its UCART22
product candidate to be investigated in a Phase I clinical trial in ALL
patients. This submission marks the third UCART product candidate IND
application.
Harvards Wyss Institute partnership on Human Recode Project, part
of GP-Write
On May 1, 2018, Cellectis announced that the Recode Project, a part of
Genome Project-Write, will use Cellectis TALEN® gene editing technology
to seek to create the first virus-resistant human cells for
manufacturing therapeutics and develop new cell-based therapies. The
cell lines would be engineered to be able to carry out their normal
functions while being resistant to debilitating viral infections, and
could offer synthetic biologists opportunities for engineering entirely
new functions. The Recode Project is led by Prof. George Church, Core
Faculty member at the Wyss Institute, Professor of Genetics at Harvard
Medical School (HMS) and of Health Sciences and Technology at Harvard
and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Strategic collaboration with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
On April 3, 2018, Pfizer, Inc. ("Pfizer) and Allogene Therapeutics,
Inc. ("Allogene) entered into an asset contribution agreement, the
closing of which was announced on April 9, 2018, pursuant to which
Allogene purchased Pfizers portfolio of assets related to allogeneic
CAR T-cell therapy (the "Asset Contribution Transaction), including the
Research Collaboration and License Agreement dated June 17, 2014 (as
amended from time to time, the "Collaboration Agreement) signed between
Pfizer and Cellectis. Cellectis remains eligible to receive clinical and
commercial milestone payments of up to $2.8 billion, or $185 million per
target for 15 targets, and tiered royalties in the high single digits on
net sales of any products that are commercialized by Allogene under the
Collaboration Agreement. As part of the Asset Contribution Transaction,
Allogene has received Pfizers rights to UCART19, which were
sub-licensed to Pfizer by Les Laboratoires Servier ("Servier), which
has an exclusive license to UCART19 from Cellectis under the Product
Development, Option, License and Commercialization Agreement between
Servier and Cellectis dated as of February 17, 2014.
We believe that this alliance with Allogenes dedicated team will lead
to a strong acceleration of CAR T therapies.
$190.5 million raised in a follow-on offering
On April 10, 2018, Cellectis closed a follow-on offering of 5,646,000
American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary share of
Cellectis ("ADS), at a public offering price of $31.00 per ADS.
Cellectis today announced that on May 4, 2018, the underwriters
partially exercised their option to purchase additional ADSs with
respect to 500,000 additional ADSs (the "Option), under the same terms
and conditions as the initial offering completed on April 10, 2018 of
5,646,000 ADSs at a public offering price of $31.00 per ADS. The
settlement-delivery of the Option is contemplated on May 11, 2018,
subject to customary conditions.
The gross proceeds for the Option are $15.5 million, bringing the total
gross proceeds for the follow-on offering, as increased by the Option,
to $190.5 million, before deducting the expenses related to the offering
and the underwriting discounts and commissions payable by Cellectis.
The ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "CLLS
and Cellectis ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Growth market
of Euronext in Paris under the symbol "ALCLS.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering (i) to
establish commercial capabilities, including a proprietary
state-of-the-art gene-edited cell manufacturing plant for commercial
supplies for its current proprietary immuno-oncology UCART product
candidates, (ii) to fund the advancement of one additional UCART product
candidate, (iii) to pursue new human therapeutics approaches based on
its proprietary gene editing technology outside of oncology and (iv) for
working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Elsy Boglioli Named Chief Operating Officer
Following the retirement of Dr. Mathieu Simon as Executive Vice
President and Chief Operating Officer, Elsy Boglioli was named Chief
Operating Officer in March 2018. Prior to assuming the COO role, Ms.
Boglioli served as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate
Development. Ms. Boglioli joined Cellectis in December 2017 from The
Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she served as Partner and Managing
Director, and leader of BCGs biotech-focused business in Europe.
Conferences
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting
Cellectis and its academic partners presented at the AACR Annual Meeting
held in Chicago in April 2018 three posters showcasing the Companys
allogeneic, off-the-shelf, CAR-T product candidates:
-
Repurposing endogenous immune pathways to improve chimeric antigen
receptor T-cells potency;
-
Preclinical efficacy of allogeneic anti-CD123 CAR T-cells for the
therapy of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN); and
-
Prediction of immunotherapy outcome by multimodal assessment of
minimal residual disease and persistence of allogeneic anti-CD123 CAR
T-cells (UCART123) in pre-clinical models of acute myeloid leukemia.
European society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) 2018
Annual Meeting
Preliminary data from the UCART19 clinical trials were presented at the
44th EBMT Annual Meeting in March 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. UCART19,
which is exclusively licensed to Servier, is an investigational
allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T-cell product, being studied in adult and
pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) CD19-positive
B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Servier is the sponsor of
both clinical trials.
Calyxt, Inc. Cellectis plant science subsidiary
As of March 31, 2018, Cellectis owned approximately 79.1% of Calyxt,
Inc.s outstanding common stock. Calyxts common stock is listed on the
Nasdaq market under the ticker symbol "CLXT. Please refer to Calyxts
Q1 2018 Earnings Press Release and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for
the period ended March 31, 2018 for further information.
Financial Results
Cellectis consolidated financial statements have been prepared in
accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as
issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("GAAP).
First quarter 2018 Financial Results
Cash: As of March 31, 2018 Cellectis had $282.1 million in total
cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets compared to $ 297.0
million as of December 31, 2017. This decrease of $14.9 million
primarily reflects (i) the net cash flows used by operating activities
of $20.0 million, (ii) the net cash flows provided by investing
activities of $0.6 million, partially offset by (iii) the net cash flows
provided by financing activities of $3.5 million due to the exercise of
Cellectis and Calyxt stock options during the period and (iv) the
unrealized positive translation effect of exchange rate fluctuations on
U.S. dollar cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets of
$2.2 million.
We believe that our cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets,
together with the net proceeds from our follow-on offering will be
sufficient to fund our operations through 2021.
Revenues and Other Income: During the three-month periods ended
March 31, 2017 and 2018, we recorded $10.3 million and $8.1 million,
respectively, in revenues and other income. This decrease of $2.2
million is mainly due to (i) a $0.8 million decrease in revenues under
our collaboration agreements, of which a $1.1 million decrease relates
to lower research and development cost reimbursements, partially offset
by a $0.3 million increase in recognition of upfront fees already paid
to Cellectis, (ii) a $0.1 million increase in other licenses revenue,
and (iii) a $1.5 million decrease in research tax credits due to lower
research and development purchases and external expenses during the
period that are eligible for the tax credit.
Total Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for the
three-month period ended March 31, 2018 were $33.0 million, compared to
$30.0 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017. The
non-cash stock-based compensation expenses included in these amounts
were $12.0 million and $13.6 million, respectively.
R&D Expenses: For the three-month periods ended March 31,
2017 and 2018, research and development expenses decreased by $1.2
million from $19.6 million in 2017 to $18.4 million in 2018. Personnel
expenses decreased by $1.8 million from $10.4 million in 2017 to
$8.7 million in 2018, primarily due to a $2.7 million decrease in
non-cash stock based compensation expense, partly offset by a $0.9
million increase in wages and salaries. Purchases and external expenses
increased by $0.2 million from $8.7 million in 2017 to $8.9 million in
2018, mainly due to increased expenses related to payments to third
parties participating in product development, purchases of biological
raw materials, process development and expenses associated with the use
of laboratories and other facilities. Other expenses relate to
continuing leasing and other commitments by $0.4 million.
SG&A Expenses: During the three-month periods ended March 31,
2017 and 2018, we recorded $9.7 million and $14.0 million, respectively,
of selling, general and administrative expenses. The increase of $4.3
million primarily reflects (i) an increase of $2.5 million in personnel
expenses from $7.7 million to $10.2 million, attributable to a
$1.4 million increase in wages and salaries, a $1.1 million increase in
non-cash stock based compensation expense, (ii) a $1.6 million increase
in purchases and external expenses and (iii) a $0.2 million increase of
other expenses relate to taxes, various depreciation and amortization
and other commitments.
Financial Gain (Loss): The financial loss was de minimis
for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 compared with financial
loss of $2.1 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018.
The change in financial result was mainly attributable to (i) the
decrease in net foreign exchange gain ($1.0 million), and (ii) the
decrease of foreign exchange derivatives fair value ($1.1 million).
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders of Cellectis:
During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2017 and 2018, we
recorded a net loss attributable to shareholders of Cellectis of $19.8
million (or $0.56 per share) and a net loss attributable to shareholders
of Cellectis of $25.4 million (or $0.71 per share), respectively.
Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders of Cellectis for the
three-month period ended March 31, 2018 was $14.2 million ($0.39 per
share) compared to adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders of
Cellectis of $6.2 million ($0.17 per share), for the three-month period
ended March 31, 2017. Adjusted loss attributable to shareholders of
Cellectis for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017
excludes a non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $11.3 million
and $13.6 million, respectively. Please see "Note Regarding Use of
Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of GAAP net income
(loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis to Adjusted income
(loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis.
|
CELLECTIS S.A.
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
As restated (*)
|
|
March 31, 2018
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
1 431
|
|
1 505
|
Property, plant, and equipment
|
|
7 226
|
|
7 688
|
Other non-current financial assets
|
|
1 004
|
|
897
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
9 661
|
|
10 090
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
250
|
|
203
|
Trade receivables
|
|
2 753
|
|
3 419
|
Subsidies receivables
|
|
9 524
|
|
11 601
|
Other current assets
|
|
13 713
|
|
16 671
|
Cash and cash equivalent and Current financial assets
|
|
296 982
|
|
282 063
|
Total current assets
|
|
323 221
|
|
313 958
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
332 882
|
|
324 048
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
2 367
|
|
2 374
|
Premiums related to the share capital
|
|
614 037
|
|
625 634
|
Treasury share reserve
|
|
(297)
|
|
(373)
|
Currency translation adjustment
|
|
1 834
|
|
6 097
|
Retained earnings
|
|
(253 702)
|
|
(352 969)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(99 368)
|
|
(25 438)
|
Total shareholders equity - Group Share
|
|
264 872
|
|
255 324
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
19 113
|
|
21 414
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
283 985
|
|
276 738
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current financial liabilities
|
|
13
|
|
265
|
Non-current provisions
|
|
3 430
|
|
3 307
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
3 443
|
|
3 572
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current financial liabilities
|
|
21
|
|
82
|
Trade payables
|
|
9 460
|
|
11 254
|
Deferred revenues and deferred income
|
|
27 975
|
|
25 104
|
Current provisions
|
|
1 427
|
|
1 807
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
6 570
|
|
5 489
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
45 453
|
|
43 736
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
332 882
|
|
324 048
(*) 2017 Interim consolidated financial statements have been restated
for the purpose of IFRS15 application. Reconciliation between interim
consolidated financial statements presented in previous periods and 2018
interim consolidated financial statements is available in Note 2.2 of to
the interim consolidated financial statements for the first quarter 2018.
|
CELLECTIS S.A.
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS First quarter
(unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three-month period
ended March 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues and other income
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
6 738
|
|
6 040
|
Other income
|
|
3 550
|
|
2 025
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
10 288
|
|
8 065
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Royalty expenses
|
|
(611)
|
|
(579)
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
(19 583)
|
|
(18 395)
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
(9 735)
|
|
(14 013)
|
Other operating income (expenses)
|
|
(105)
|
|
21
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
(30 034)
|
|
(32 967)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
(19 747)
|
|
(24 902)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial gain (loss)
|
|
(23)
|
|
(2 137)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(19 769)
|
|
(27 038)
|
Attributable to shareholders of Cellectis
|
|
(19 769)
|
|
(25 438)
|
Attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
|
(1 600)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis
per share ($/share)
|
|
(0.56)
|
|
(0.71)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of
Cellectis per share ($/share)
|
|
(0.56)
|
|
(0.71)
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Cellectis S.A. presents adjusted net income (loss) attributable to
shareholders of Cellectis in this press release. Adjusted net income
(loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis is not a measure
calculated in accordance with IFRS. We have included in this press
release a reconciliation of this figure to Net income (loss)
attributable to shareholders of Cellectis, which is the most directly
comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Because
adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis
excludes Non-cash stock-based compensation expensea non-cash expense,
we believe that this financial measure, when considered together with
our IFRS financial statements, can enhance an overall understanding of
Cellectis financial performance. Moreover, our management views the
Companys operations, and manages its business, based, in part, on this
financial measure. In particular, we believe that the elimination of
Non-cash stock-based expenses from Net income (loss) attributable to
shareholders of Cellectis can provide a useful measure for
period-to-period comparisons of our core businesses. Our use of adjusted
net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis has
limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in
isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as
reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies,
including companies in our industry which use similar stock-based
compensation, may address the impact of Non-cash stock-based
compensation expense differently; and (b) other companies may report
adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders or similarly
titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their
usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other
limitations, you should consider adjusted net income (loss) attributable
to shareholders of Cellectis alongside our IFRS financial results,
including Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME First quarter
(unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three-month period
ended March 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis
|
|
(19 769)
|
|
(25 438)
|
Adjustment:
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
attributable to shareholders of Cellectis
|
|
13 616
|
|
11 276
|
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of
Cellectis
|
|
(6 153)
|
|
(14 162)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of
Cellectis ($/share)
|
|
(0.17)
|
|
(0.39)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of outstanding shares, basic (units) (1)
|
|
35 289 932
|
|
36 034 181
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
of Cellectis ($/share) (1)
|
|
(0.17)
|
|
(0.39)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of outstanding shares, diluted (units) (1)
|
|
35 784 930
|
|
36 586 720
(1) When we have adjusted net loss, in accordance with IFRS, we use the
Weighted average number of outstanding shares, basic to compute the
Diluted adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of
Cellectis ($/share). When we have adjusted net income, in accordance
with IFRS, we use the Weighted average number of outstanding shares,
diluted to compute the Diluted adjusted net income (loss) attributable
to shareholders of Cellectis ($/share)
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on
gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of
expertise in gene editing built on its flagship TALEN® technology and
pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power
of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering
technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in
multiple fields and with various target markets.
Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext
Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com
Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark
owned by Cellectis.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based
on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on
information currently available to management. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements
to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Further information on the risk factors that may affect company business
and financial performance is included in Cellectis Annual Report on
Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and subsequent filings
Cellectis makes with the SEC from time to time. Except as required by
law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements
publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ
materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements,
even if new information becomes available in the future.
###
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507006037/en/