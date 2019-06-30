finanzen.net
Jetzt Prämie sichern. Ab sofort schenkt Ihnen Deutschlands führender Robo-Advisor bis zu 600 . Teilnahmebedingungen auf www.scalable.capital. Geldanlagen bergen Risiken -w-
23.09.2019 01:01
Bewerten
(0)

Celltrion Healthcare Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Novel Subcutaneous Formulation of CT-P13 (biosimilar infliximab) for the Treatment of People With Rheumatoid Arthritis

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Celltrion Healthcare today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for CT-P13 SC for marketing authorisation in the European Union (EU) in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). CT-P13 SC is the subcutaneous version of Remsima® (biosimilar infliximab, CT-P13). This recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines in the EU.

A subcutaneous formulation has the potential to enhance treatment options for the use of biosimilar infliximab by providing high consistency in drug exposure and a convenient method of administration.1,2

"Todays positive CHMP opinion brings us one step closer to providing a personalised treatment approach for people living with rheumatoid arthritis. This marks an important milestone for our business providing people with a new route of administration, and a novel formulation of infliximab, said Hyoung-Ki Kim, Vice Chairman at Celltrion Healthcare. "If approved, we will begin a new era in the biotherapeutic class, as CT-P13 SC would be the worlds first subcutaneous version of infliximab, expanding treatment options for physicians and their patients.

This positive opinion is based on the phase I/III study to evaluate pharmacokinetics, efficacy and safety between CT-P13 SC and the intravenous (IV) version in people with active RA.

Part one of the study demonstrated that CT-P13 SC showed comparable efficacy to CT-P13 IV up to week 54 with comparable DAS28 (CRP) / DAS28 (ESR) and ACR20 scores (measures of disease activity) demonstrated for both routes of administration. The safety profile of CT-P13 SC was also comparable to CT-P13 IV.1 The study was followed up by a phase I/III randomised controlled trial (part two) which demonstrated non-inferiority in efficacy of CT-P13 SC to CT-P13 IV in people with RA over 30 weeks with similar DAS28 and ACR20, ACR50, ACR70 scores and EULAR-CRP response. The safety profile of CT-13 SC was comparable to CT-13 IV up to week 30.2

Global Principal Investigator Professor Rene Westhovens, Rheumatologist at the University Hospitals KU Leuven, Belgium said, "This announcement is very encouraging as CT-P13 SC has demonstrated a comparable safety and efficacy profile to the well-established intravenous version of infliximab. This new SC formulation of infliximab could give patients the opportunity to administer the treatment themselves as an injection, giving them more control over their own treatment. Having two formulations of CT-P13 could also benefit patients by offering a more personalised treatment option whilst also reducing the time spent in hospital having intravenous treatment alone.

A phase III study of CT-P13 SC for people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is underway. Celltrion hope to seek expanded indications following the results of this trial.

Celltrion Healthcare will adopt a different business strategy for CT-P13 SC, compared to strategies for previous products in the portfolio and is considering both direct and indirect sales based on the optimal model in each local country.

Celltrion has applied for a patent for CT-P13 SC in approximately 130 countries throughout the US, Europe and Asia.

-- ENDS --

Notes to Editors:

About CT-P13 intravenous (IV) formulation3

CT-P13 IV is usually given as 3mg per kg/body weight in RA and as 5mg per kg/body weight for the other indications. Infliximab IV is given as an infusion over two hours. All patients are monitored for any reactions during the infusion and for at least one to two hours afterwards.

About CT-P13 subcutaneous (SC) formulation1,2

CT-P13 SC has three administration options; via a pre-filled pen (auto injector), pre-filled syringe or pre-filled syringe with needle safeguard. The SC formulation has the potential to enhance treatment options for the use of infliximab biosimilar by providing high consistency in drug exposure and a convenient method of administration.

About CT-P13 (biosimilar infliximab)

CT-P13 is developed and manufactured by Celltrion, Inc. and was the worlds first monoclonal antibody biosimilar approved by the European Commission (EC). It is indicated for the treatment of eight autoimmune diseases including RA and IBD. It was approved by the EC under the trade name Remsima® in September 2013 and launched in major EU countries in early 2015. The US FDA approved CT-P13 in April 2016 under the trade name Inflectra®. CT-P13 is approved in more than 89 countries (as of September 2019) including the US, Canada, Japan and throughout Europe.

About Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion Healthcare is committed to delivering innovative and affordable medications to promote patients access to advanced therapies. Its products are manufactured at state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with the US FDA cGMP and the EU GMP guidelines. Celltrion Healthcare endeavours to offer high-quality cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network that spans more than 120 different countries. For more information please visit: http://www.celltrionhealthcare.com/

Forward-looking statement disclaimer

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Celltrion Healthcare that may constitute forward-looking statements, under pertinent securities laws.

These statements may be identified by words such as "will, "has potential to, "brings, "if approved, "would, "could, "opportunity, "hope, "is considering the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

In addition, our representatives may make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Celltrion Healthcare's management, of which many are beyond its control.

Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand managements beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Celltrion Healthcare believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Celltrion Healthcare undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or managements estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

References

1 Yoo DH, Jaworski J, Matyska-Piekarska E et al. A Novel Formulation of CT-P13 (Infliximab Biosimilar) for Subcutaneous Administration: One Year Results from Part One of a Phase I/III Randomised Controlled Trial in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Poster (FRI0128) Presented at EULAR 2019.

2 Westhovens R, Wiland P, Zawadzki M et al. A Novel Formulation of CT-P13 (Infliximab Biosimilar) for Subcutaneous Administration: 30-week Results from Part Two of a Phase I/III Randomised Controlled Trial in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Poster (SAT0170) Presented at EULAR 2019.

3 European Medicines Agency Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC). CT-P13. Available at http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/002576/WC500150871.pdf [Last accessed September 2019].

Nachrichten zu Celltrion Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Celltrion News
RSS Feed
Celltrion zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Celltrion Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Celltrion News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Celltrion News
Werbung

Inside

DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen per WhatsApp!
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Bitcoin
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Es bleibt spannend!
Was ist das Risiko bei der Geldanlage und wie kann es minimiert werden?
HSBC: Gold legt eine Pause ein
DZ BANK - Angriff auf Saudi Arabien - Auftakt zu einer neuen Ölpreisrally?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 21. bis 27. September 2019
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones schloss Eröffnungsgap
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Celltrion-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Celltrion Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So teuer wird das Klimapaket für Hausbesitzer
Weitere massive Kürzungen bei der Commerzbank
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Der Irrtum von der perfekten Öko-Heizung
So finden Sie den richtigen Fernseher für Ihr Zuhause

News von

Nur noch diese Bank bietet für das Tagesgeld einen Zins von 1,0 Prozent: Wie Sparer ihn sich noch schnell sichern
Studie: Lebensversicherer verringern Lasten der Vergangenheit - das sollten Versicherte jetzt wissen
Größter Tech-Börsengang in Deutschland seit 20 Jahren steht unmittelbar bevor: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Gold & Silber: Die Rally des Jahres - Was Anleger über die Edelmetalle wissen sollten
Aktienexpertin Sander: "Der Herdentrieb richtet bei mir keinen Schaden an"

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- CoBa will Stellen streichen -- Hoffnung auf Bewegung im Brexit-Streit -- K+S, Thomas Cook, Roche, HHLA im Fokus

Deutz kappt Gewinnprognose. Trump sieht Fortschritte bei Handelsgesprächen mit China. OSRAM-Aufsichtsratschef verkauft Aktien ebenfalls nicht an ams. Capital Group stockt E.ON-Anteile auf über 10 Prozent auf. TRATON-Beteiligung Navistar erwartet höhere Marge. Amazon startet Klimainitiative - 100.000 Elektro-Lieferwagen bestellt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20.09.19
DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- CoBa will Stellen streichen -- Hoffnung auf Bewegung im Brexit-Streit -- K+S, Thomas Cook, Roche, HHLA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Müll zu Moneten: Diese Recycling-Konzerne machen richtig Rendite
Sonstiges
22.09.19
KW 38: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Thomas CookA0MR3W
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
adidasA1EWWW