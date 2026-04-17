Cembra shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
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Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
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Zurich, 24 April 2026 – The Annual General Meeting 2026 of Cembra was held in Zurich today. 395 shareholders attended the meeting, representing 16,161,408 registered shares (including the shares represented by the independent proxy) and 53.87% of the issued share capital, respectively.
All members of the Board of Directors were confirmed for a further one-year term of office: Franco Morra (Chairman), Marc Berg, Thomas Buess, Wanda Eriksen, Sandra Hauser and Susanne Klöss-Braekler.
The shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 4.60 per share, which is an increase of CHF 0.35, or 8.2%, on the previous year. They also approved an additional extraordinary dividend of CHF 1.00 per share. This results in a total dividend of CHF 5.60 per share. The dividend will be paid from retained earnings on 30 April 2026 (ex-dividend date: 28 April 2026).
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The Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of all other agenda items, including the Annual Report 2025, the Sustainability Report 2025 and the Compensation Report 2025.
About Cembra
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Across the business lines Lending and Payments, Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2314874
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2314874 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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