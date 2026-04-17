Cembra shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

Zurich, 24 April 2026 – The Annual General Meeting 2026 of Cembra was held in Zurich today. 395 shareholders attended the meeting, representing 16,161,408 registered shares (including the shares represented by the independent proxy) and 53.87% of the issued share capital, respectively.

All members of the Board of Directors were confirmed for a further one-year term of office: Franco Morra (Chairman), Marc Berg, Thomas Buess, Wanda Eriksen, Sandra Hauser and Susanne Klöss-Braekler.

The shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 4.60 per share, which is an increase of CHF 0.35, or 8.2%, on the previous year. They also approved an additional extraordinary dividend of CHF 1.00 per share. This results in a total dividend of CHF 5.60 per share. The dividend will be paid from retained earnings on 30 April 2026 (ex-dividend date: 28 April 2026).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of all other agenda items, including the Annual Report 2025, the Sustainability Report 2025 and the Compensation Report 2025.