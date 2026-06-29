Cembra strengthens its regional presence in French-speaking Switzerland with a new office in Lausanne

Zurich, 30 June 2026 – Cembra has officially opened its new office in the centre of Lausanne. The new location brings together customer advisory services, sales and support functions for French-speaking Switzerland under one roof, thereby strengthening the Bank’s presence in western Switzerland.

Cembra is adapting its sales network to changing market conditions and customer needs and is concentrating its physical presence on five regional hubs of expertise in Zurich, Bern, St Gallen, Lugano and Lausanne. By doing so, Cembra combines its comprehensive digital services with personalised on-site support.

At the new hub in French-speaking Switzerland, situated in the attractive Flon district of Lausanne, customers can receive advice on the full range of products in a welcoming atmosphere and benefit from personalised, cross-product services. These include personal loans, credit cards, auto leasing, as well as complementary insurance options and savings solutions. Around 50 employees from the areas of customer advisory, sales and support functions work together in a modern working environment in Lausanne.

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“With the new hub in Lausanne, we are bringing our teams closer together and can offer our customers in western Switzerland even more personalised and comprehensive advice,” says Peter Schnellmann, Business Unit Leader Lending at Cembra. “Our physical offices remain important for customer service. Our goal is to provide optimal support and a positive experience for our customers across all channels.”