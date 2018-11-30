finanzen.net
30.04.2019 02:05
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for First Quarter 2019

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC) (BVL: CPACASC1) ("the Company or "Pacasmayo) a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the first quarter ("1Q19) ended March 31, 2019. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS) and are stated in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/).

1Q19 Financial and Operational Highlights:

(All comparisons are to 1Q18, unless otherwise stated)

  • Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast increased 5.4% primarily due to increased sales volume of cement to the public sector and in the city of Iquitos, which we begun to serve more aggressively this quarter.
  • Revenues remained in line with 1Q18, despite the increase in sales volume, mainly due to high prices in 1Q18, as well as decreased sales of quicklime during this quarter.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of S/93.6 million, in line with 1Q18 and a 2.8% increase when compared to 4Q18.
  • Cement EBITDA margin of 30.0% in line with 1Q18, a 3.3 percentage point increase when compared to 4Q18.
  • Net income of S/ 30.1 million, a 1% increase mainly due to lower expenses.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Cementos Pacasmayo will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 30 2019, to discuss these results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and 10:30 a.m. Lima Time.

To access a replay of this call will be available through May 30, 2019

To obtain the replay, please call:
877-481-4010 from within the U.S.
+1-919-882-2331 from outside the U.S.
Replay ID: # 45828

There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event available at: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/45828

A replay of the webcast will be available at the above link for one year following the call.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Companys shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 61 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Pacasmayos products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

For more information, please visit http://www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe.

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- Dow leicht fester -- Gewinneinbruch bei Covestro -- Spotify schlägt Erwartungen -- Rechtsstreit um Tweets: Musk und SEC einigen sich -- Deutsche Bank, Disney im Fokus

Ceconomy legt Sparprogramm auf und streicht Stellen. BBVA verdient wie erwartet weniger. Deutsche Börse startet langsamer ins neue Jahr. Apple entfernt mehrere Kindersicherungs-Apps aus App Store. KUKA steigert Gewinn. Deutsche Börse: AR-Chef-Faber legt Amt mit Hauptversammlung 2020 nieder. Fielmann erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn.

