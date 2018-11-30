Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for First Quarter 2019

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC) (BVL: CPACASC1) ("the Company or "Pacasmayo) a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the first quarter ("1Q19) ended March 31, 2019. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS) and are stated in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/).

1Q19 Financial and Operational Highlights:

(All comparisons are to 1Q18, unless otherwise stated)

Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast increased 5.4% primarily due to increased sales volume of cement to the public sector and in the city of Iquitos, which we begun to serve more aggressively this quarter.

of cement, concrete and precast increased 5.4% primarily due to increased sales volume of cement to the public sector and in the city of Iquitos, which we begun to serve more aggressively this quarter. Revenues remained in line with 1Q18, despite the increase in sales volume, mainly due to high prices in 1Q18, as well as decreased sales of quicklime during this quarter.

remained in line with 1Q18, despite the increase in sales volume, mainly due to high prices in 1Q18, as well as decreased sales of quicklime during this quarter. Consolidated EBITDA of S/93.6 million, in line with 1Q18 and a 2.8% increase when compared to 4Q18.

of S/93.6 million, in line with 1Q18 and a 2.8% increase when compared to 4Q18. Cement EBITDA margin of 30.0% in line with 1Q18, a 3.3 percentage point increase when compared to 4Q18.

of 30.0% in line with 1Q18, a 3.3 percentage point increase when compared to 4Q18. Net income of S/ 30.1 million, a 1% increase mainly due to lower expenses.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Cementos Pacasmayo will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 30 2019, to discuss these results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and 10:30 a.m. Lima Time.

To access a replay of this call will be available through May 30, 2019

To obtain the replay, please call:

877-481-4010 from within the U.S.

+1-919-882-2331 from outside the U.S.

Replay ID: # 45828

There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event available at: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/45828

A replay of the webcast will be available at the above link for one year following the call.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Companys shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 61 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Pacasmayos products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

For more information, please visit http://www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe.

