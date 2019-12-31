Centex Brand Returning to Arizona to Serve First-Time Homebuyers

One of the nations largest homebuilders, PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is leveraging its extensive brand and product portfolio to serve first-time buyers in the greater Phoenix area. The Companys newest community, Festival Foothills Gateway in Buckeye, marks the return of the Centex brand to Phoenix.

"The Phoenix housing market, particularly among first-time buyers seeking more affordably-priced homes, is one of the strongest in the country, said PulteGroup Arizona Division President Rebecca Lundberg. "Our Centex brand is a recognized leader in offering high-quality homes designed to meet the needs of first-time home buyers, so we are excited to bring these proven designs to the market.

Homes in Festival Foothills Gateway will include a select lineup of energy-efficient floor plans, professionally designed interior color packages that take the guesswork out of customizing a home and highly sought-after included features that make the home move-in ready. Combining these featured offerings with consistent, planned production allows Centex to offer homebuyers greater value and a faster closing.

"Supported by our in-depth market knowledge, strong relationships with construction trades, and consumer inspired floor plans, we are simplifying the homebuying process to help more people realize the dream of homeownership, said Lundberg. "Our newest Centex community will empower prospective buyers, especially those who are currently renting to leave their lease payments behind and confidently say yes to buying a new home.

Located west of Phoenix in the vibrant and growing Buckeye area, Festival Foothills Gateway features scenic Sonoran Desert views. Already home to Sun City Festival by Del Webb and Pulte Homes Festival Foothills, the vibrant master-planned Festival Ranch community offers residents a wide variety of on-site amenities, including a splash pad, basketball court, playground, walking trails, and onsite elementary school. Comprised of 97 homesites, Festival Foothills Gateway will feature three single-story home designs ranging in size from 1,200 to 1,800 square feet, with pricing from the high $100Ks.

About Centex

Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process. For more information about Centex, visit www.centex.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of Americas largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industrys most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroups purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

