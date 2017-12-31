+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
06.08.2018 22:05
Bewerten
(0)

Central Garden & Pet Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) ("Central), announced today it has commenced a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of up to $200 million of Class A common stock. In addition, Central has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of Class A common stock in the offering. Central intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including funding potential acquisitions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey will serve as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Barclays and KeyBanc Capital Markets will serve as co-managers.

Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department; J.P. Morgan, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions or by calling (866) 803-9204; BMO Capital Markets, 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Desk or by calling (800) 414-3627; or SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, Attention: Prospectus Department or by emailing strh.prospectus@suntrust.com or calling (404) 926-5744. The prospectus may also be obtained from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Offers of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The prospectus is part of a shelf registration statement that has become effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live plants from BELL NURSERY; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 5,000 employees, primarily in North America.

"Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks are described in Centrals Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on November 29, 2017, Centrals Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed on August 3, 2018, as well as Centrals other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Central undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Central Garden & Pet Co (A) Non-Voting

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Central Garden Pet News
RSS Feed
Central Garden Pet zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Central Garden & Pet Co (A) Non-Voting

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.10.2017Central GardenPet BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
20.10.2017Central GardenPet BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Central Garden & Pet Co (A) Non-Voting nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Central Garden Pet News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Central Garden Pet News
Anzeige

Inside

Die Kluft zwischen den Geschlechtern
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
GBP-USD: Abgabedruck war einfach zu groß
Wir suchen den besten Trader 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X!
Vontobel: Darf es etwas neues sein?: Jetzt Protect Pro Aktienanleihe und Protect Multi Aktienanleihe mit Partizipation zeichnen
UBS: Alphabet  Erste Ermüdungserscheinungen
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.700 Punkte?
HSBC: DAX® - Börsentief im Hochsommer?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Central Garden Pet-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Central Garden Pet Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entkommen Sie der Zinsfalle beim Hauskredit
Wir haben alle die Erschütterungen unterschätzt
Nur die Gold-Lösung befreit Iran aus der Todesspirale
Was kann dieser Minikühler gegen die Hitzewelle ausrichten?
Schmuck, Alkohol, Plagiate  Darauf müssen Urlauber achten

News von

Geely-Aktie im Crash-Test: So tief kann es jetzt noch gehen
Goldpreis: Die Verkaufswelle geht weiter
Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Weißes Gold: Warum Anleger jetzt Lithium-Aktien kaufen sollten
Weizen auf Drei-Jahreshoch: Warum das noch nicht das Ende ist, wie Anleger profitieren

News von

Multimilliardär erklärt in 3 einfachen Worten seinen Schlüssel zum Erfolg
Das sind die Top 50 der deutschen Luxusunternehmen
Die Immobilienkrise hat viele Amerikaner in Existenznot gebracht - Ein Fall zeigt, wie es ihnen heute geht
Porsche-Erben streiten sich um das wohl berühmteste Automodell der Welt
Die Bundesregierung plant eine Steuersenkung, von der vor allem Tesla profitiert

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow geht fester aus dem Handel -- Lindes Zusammenschluss mit Praxair auf der Kippe? -- Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway steigert Gewinn kräftig -- Grammer, XING, VW im Fokus

Munich Re will sich aus Kohlegeschäft zurückziehen. Stabilus-Aktien erholen sich nach soliden Zahlen. Daimler plant anscheinend mit Partner die Produktion von E-Smarts in China. Schaeffler kauft Technologie für selbstfahrende Autos. KUKA sieht sich nach erstem Halbjahr im Plan. Experte rät Iran zu Gold-Währung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeiten
Die gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow geht fester aus dem Handel -- Lindes Zusammenschluss mit Praxair auf der Kippe? -- Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway steigert Gewinn kräftig -- Grammer, XING, VW im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:28 Uhr
Experten: Bis Ende des Jahres wird der Goldpreis auf 1.300 US-Dollar steigen
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Linde, Siemens, BMW, OSRAM und alstria Office
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Linde AG (I)A2E4L7
Netflix Inc.552484
RWE AG St.703712
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
EVOTEC AG566480