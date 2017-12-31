Central Garden & Pet Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) ("Central),
announced today it has commenced a public offering, subject to market
and other conditions, of up to $200 million of Class A common stock. In
addition, Central has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of Class A
common stock in the offering. Central intends to use the net proceeds
from the offering for general corporate purposes, including funding
potential acquisitions.
BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets and SunTrust
Robinson Humphrey will serve as joint book-running managers for the
offering, and Barclays and KeyBanc Capital Markets will serve as
co-managers.
Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by
contacting BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street,
3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department;
J.P. Morgan, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention:
Broadridge Financial Solutions or by calling (866) 803-9204; BMO Capital
Markets, 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate
Desk or by calling (800) 414-3627; or SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, 3333
Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, Attention:
Prospectus Department or by emailing strh.prospectus@suntrust.com
or calling (404) 926-5744. The prospectus may also be obtained from the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions website at http://www.sec.gov.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Offers of securities
will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. The prospectus is part of a shelf
registration statement that has become effective under the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and
distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden
and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our
products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers.
Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the
brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand
PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and
OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live
plants from BELL NURSERY; and decorative outdoor patio products under
the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and
application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating
categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS, COMFORT
ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and
the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST and ZILLA®; bird & small animal
and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat
and the brands TFH, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC, K&H Pet
Products, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of other
application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet
Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately
5,000 employees, primarily in North America.
"Safe Harbor Statement under the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
The statements contained in this release which are not historical facts
are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks
are described in Centrals Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on November
29, 2017, Centrals Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed on August 3,
2018, as well as Centrals other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
filings. Central undertakes no obligation to publicly update these
forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events
or otherwise.
