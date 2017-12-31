Central Garden & Pet Announces Vendor Awards for 2018

Celebrating "all things garden for the 11th consecutive year, the
Central Garden Distribution Dealer Show brings together over 175 vendors
and leaders in the independent retailer and garden center market. The
event attracts a national audience of retailers looking for new
products, information on trends in marketing, and seminars on best
business practices and promotional activities.
Prior to the start of the Las Vegas show at the Paris Hotel and
Convention Center, Central recognizes vendor partners who have shown
outstanding performance, excellent collaboration and sales support in
the garden industry for the year. Awards were presented in four key
categories - Partner of the Year Award: EcoClear Products; Key
Partnership Award: Standard Brands; eBusiness Partner of the Year: Boss
Manufacturing. Lastly, the Sales Excellence Award, which is being
awarded to three vendors this year, as opposed to one, has been awarded
to: Thermacell Repellents, Dramm, and Collier Manufacturing.
"The dynamic partnerships we have in the garden industry are the essence
of our distribution success. The annual vendor awards afford us a chance
to spotlight the organizations that have gone above and beyond over the
past 12 months, said Jordan Downs, Vice President of Garden
Distribution.
Partner of the Year Award: EcoClear Products
Focused on bringing effective pest control products to the retail market
that are safe for pets, family and wildlife, Sarasota, Florida-based
EcoClear was presented the Partner of the Year Award. Founded in 2011,
EcoClear demonstrated a commitment to excellence through alignment with
the 2018 sales initiatives of Central Garden Distribution and continued
expansion of their RatX and MouseX product placements. Over the years,
EcoClear has a proven track record of success in the lawn and garden
industry, resulting in positive financial impact, quality product
offerings and superior sales support.
Key Partnership Award: Standard Brands
Standard Brands was presented with the Key Partnership Award for their
innovative products and sales ideas under the Zip brand, advanced
through various strategic initiatives. Standard Brands invented the
kerosene firelighter in 1936 and today, their latest high-performance
products are designed to make starting a home fire, campfire, or
barbeque easier than ever. Central believes the partnership with
Standard Brands is key to our distribution success and are confident
that our partnership will continue to grow.
eBusiness Partner of the Year: Boss Manufacturing
Boss Manufacturing provided model support of eBusiness through various
digital initiatives which included the timely upload of information;
accuracy of online product materials, and a commitment to program
excellence. Since 1893, industrial workers, retailers, hobbyists, and
distributors have trusted Boss Manufacturing to deliver the safety wear
and support they need for every type of situation. Boss Manufacturing
not only shares Centrals digital vision, but also demonstrates a proven
track record with lawn and garden retailers and is a proven partner.
Sales Excellence Award: Thermacell Repellents,
DRAMM, and Collier Manufacturing
The Sales Excellence Award is given to a vendor or manufacturers rep
group that "hits it out of the park and brings new and/or innovative
products to Central Garden Distribution. In previous years this award
was designated for only one company, however, in 2018, it was clear with
the number of successful new products it was necessary to increase the
number of winners to three.
Thermacell Repellents provides zone mosquito protection that keeps
mosquitoes up to 15 feet away, stopping them before they can bother or
bite you. Thermacells zone repellent technology eliminates the need for
lotions or sprays, so homeowners are free to enjoy the outdoors, without
worrying about the nuisance of mosquitoes or the diseases they could
spread
Dramm Corporation is back again to collect a new trophy after winning
the 2017 Key Partnership Award. Dramm has been a leader in watering
tools and accessories for over 75 years. Today, Dramm continues to
provide quality, durable, and professional watering tools, accessories,
and natural fertilizers to nurseries, greenhouses, and avid gardeners
nationwide.
Collier Manufacturing has been manufacturing 30 SECONDS outdoor cleaning
products for 40 years. A leading innovator in the outdoor cleaning
space, Collier Manufacturing products are the perfect solution when
cleaning stains from algae, mold, and mildew.
