Central Garden & Pet Announces Vendor Awards for 2018

Celebrating "all things garden for the 11th consecutive year, the Central Garden Distribution Dealer Show brings together over 175 vendors and leaders in the independent retailer and garden center market. The event attracts a national audience of retailers looking for new products, information on trends in marketing, and seminars on best business practices and promotional activities.

Prior to the start of the Las Vegas show at the Paris Hotel and Convention Center, Central recognizes vendor partners who have shown outstanding performance, excellent collaboration and sales support in the garden industry for the year. Awards were presented in four key categories - Partner of the Year Award: EcoClear Products; Key Partnership Award: Standard Brands; eBusiness Partner of the Year: Boss Manufacturing. Lastly, the Sales Excellence Award, which is being awarded to three vendors this year, as opposed to one, has been awarded to: Thermacell Repellents, Dramm, and Collier Manufacturing.

"The dynamic partnerships we have in the garden industry are the essence of our distribution success. The annual vendor awards afford us a chance to spotlight the organizations that have gone above and beyond over the past 12 months, said Jordan Downs, Vice President of Garden Distribution.

Partner of the Year Award: EcoClear Products

Focused on bringing effective pest control products to the retail market that are safe for pets, family and wildlife, Sarasota, Florida-based EcoClear was presented the Partner of the Year Award. Founded in 2011, EcoClear demonstrated a commitment to excellence through alignment with the 2018 sales initiatives of Central Garden Distribution and continued expansion of their RatX and MouseX product placements. Over the years, EcoClear has a proven track record of success in the lawn and garden industry, resulting in positive financial impact, quality product offerings and superior sales support.

Key Partnership Award: Standard Brands

Standard Brands was presented with the Key Partnership Award for their innovative products and sales ideas under the Zip brand, advanced through various strategic initiatives. Standard Brands invented the kerosene firelighter in 1936 and today, their latest high-performance products are designed to make starting a home fire, campfire, or barbeque easier than ever. Central believes the partnership with Standard Brands is key to our distribution success and are confident that our partnership will continue to grow.

eBusiness Partner of the Year: Boss Manufacturing

Boss Manufacturing provided model support of eBusiness through various digital initiatives which included the timely upload of information; accuracy of online product materials, and a commitment to program excellence. Since 1893, industrial workers, retailers, hobbyists, and distributors have trusted Boss Manufacturing to deliver the safety wear and support they need for every type of situation. Boss Manufacturing not only shares Centrals digital vision, but also demonstrates a proven track record with lawn and garden retailers and is a proven partner.

Sales Excellence Award: Thermacell Repellents, DRAMM, and Collier Manufacturing

The Sales Excellence Award is given to a vendor or manufacturers rep group that "hits it out of the park and brings new and/or innovative products to Central Garden Distribution. In previous years this award was designated for only one company, however, in 2018, it was clear with the number of successful new products it was necessary to increase the number of winners to three.

Thermacell Repellents provides zone mosquito protection that keeps mosquitoes up to 15 feet away, stopping them before they can bother or bite you. Thermacells zone repellent technology eliminates the need for lotions or sprays, so homeowners are free to enjoy the outdoors, without worrying about the nuisance of mosquitoes or the diseases they could spread

Dramm Corporation is back again to collect a new trophy after winning the 2017 Key Partnership Award. Dramm has been a leader in watering tools and accessories for over 75 years. Today, Dramm continues to provide quality, durable, and professional watering tools, accessories, and natural fertilizers to nurseries, greenhouses, and avid gardeners nationwide.

Collier Manufacturing has been manufacturing 30 SECONDS outdoor cleaning products for 40 years. A leading innovator in the outdoor cleaning space, Collier Manufacturing products are the perfect solution when cleaning stains from algae, mold, and mildew.

