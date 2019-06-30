finanzen.net
Central Garden & Pet Announces Vendor Awards For 2019

Celebrating "all things garden for the 12th consecutive year, the Central Garden Distribution Dealer Show brings together a premier vendor group and leaders in the independent retailer and garden center market. The event attracts a national audience of retailers looking for new products, information on trends in marketing, and seminars on best business practices and promotional activities.

Prior to the start of the Las Vegas show at the Paris Hotel and Convention Center, Central recognized the vendor partners who have over the past year shown outstanding performance, excellent collaboration, and sales support in the garden industry. Awards were presented in five key categories:

  • Vendor of the Year Award: Dr. Earth
  • Key Partnership Award: PF Harris
  • eBusiness Partner of the Year: Bond Manufacturing
  • Sales Excellence Awards: Collier Manufacturing, Water Wind and Soil, and Alpine Corporation
  • Rookie of the Year: Back to the Roots

"The dynamic partnerships we have in the garden industry are the essence of our distribution success. The annual vendor awards give us the opportunity to spotlight the organizations that have gone above and beyond over the past 12 months, said Jordan Downs, Vice President of the Central Garden Vendor Partner group.

Vendor of the Year Award: Dr. Earth

Focused on providing the highest level of organically pure lawn and garden products to the retail market, Winters, California-based Dr. Earth was presented the Vendor of the Year Award. Founded in 1991, Dr. Earth demonstrated a commitment to excellence through alignment with the 2019 sales initiatives of Central Garden Distribution. Over the years, Dr. Earth has a proven track record of success and thought leadership in the lawn and garden industry, resulting in positive financial impact, quality product offerings, and superior sales support.

Key Partnership Award: PF Harris

PF Harris was presented with the Key Partnership Award for their innovative products and sales ideas, advanced through various strategic initiatives. Leveraging Americas oldest EPA-registered brand (Harris Famous Roach Tablets) as a springboard, PF Harris has been a key partner in developing and sourcing a broad portfolio of innovative pest control solutions. Central believes the collaboration with PF Harris contributed to its 2019 distribution success and is confident that the partnership will continue to grow.

eBusiness Partner of the Year: Bond Manufacturing

Bond Manufacturing provided model support of eBusiness through various digital initiatives which included the timely upload of information, accuracy of online product materials, and a commitment to program excellence. For over 70 years, homeowners, retailers, and distributors have trusted Bond Manufacturing to deliver solutions for life outdoors.

Sales Excellence Award: Collier Manufacturing, Water Wind and Soil, and Alpine Corporation

The Sales Excellence Award is given to a vendor or manufacturers representative that "hits it out of the park and brings new and/or innovative products to Central Garden Distribution. 2019 provided several successes worth celebrating from three vendor partners that capture the spirit of the Sales Excellence Award.

Collier Manufacturing has been producing 30 Seconds outdoor cleaning products for over 40 years and has demonstrated strong growth as they expanded from the Pacific Northwest to a nationwide presence across multiple channels. Collier Manufacturing continues to innovate and grow their class-leading outdoor cleaning solutions for algae, mold, mildew, and other dirt & grime and has also expanded into adjacent cleaning categories.

Water Wind and Soil straw blankets provide excellent erosion control solutions as well as a low-mess, easy-to-use seed and soil cover versus conventional baled straw. Water Wind and Soil began its relationship with Central Garden Distribution as a professional channel supplier and has been a key innovator in developing solutions to address homeowner and landscaper needs in the retail market.

Alpine Corporation has been a leading supplier of home and garden décor products since 2009. Alpines continuing innovation and importing expertise have been key to driving Central Garden Distribution growth in their areas of expertise.

Rookie of the Year  Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, which is new to Central Garden Distribution for 2019, began as a college kitchen collaboration and has evolved into a unique and nationally-recognized line of products that reconnect families back to where food comes from and reflect the founders passion for urban gardening. From their innovative Water Garden, which combines a fish tank and microgreens garden to their home Mushroom Grow Kits and Windowsill Gardening Kits, Back to the Roots offers innovative solutions for families to share the experience of growing edible plants in their homes.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA)is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live plants from BELL NURSERY; outdoor cushions and pillows from ARDEN COMPANIES; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 5,400 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, please visit the Companys website at www.central.com.

