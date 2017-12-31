Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), a leading
innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label
products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, today announced
financial results for its fiscal 2018 second quarter ended March 31,
2018.
Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
Total net sales increased 7.6% to $613.1 million compared to $569.9
million in the second quarter a year ago driven by solid organic growth
in both the Garden and Pet segments. Organic sales increased 6.1%,
benefiting from new product introductions, shelf space gains, and
expanded distribution of both branded and private label products.
Branded product sales of $497.6 million increased 8.8%, and sales of
other manufacturers products of $115.5 million rose 2.5%. Gross margin
of 31.7% declined 50 basis points compared to the second quarter a year
ago, due in part to a shift in the mix of sales in the Pet segment, and
an increase in certain raw materials and freight costs across the
Company.
Second quarter operating income increased to $65.8 million from $63.9
million in the second quarter a year ago and operating margin decreased
50 basis points to 10.7%. Operating margin was negatively impacted by
the decrease in gross margin, while SG&A as a percentage of sales
remained flat at 21.0%.
Net income of $45.2 million increased 30.4% compared to $34.7 million in
the second quarter a year ago, due to the revenue increase, a reduction
in Federal tax rates, recent changes in accounting standards around
non-cash equity compensation expense, and an increase in other income
from the Company's joint venture investments. The impact of these
changes more than offset an increase in interest expense of $3.7
million. Earnings per diluted share increased 28.4% to $0.86 from $0.67
in the second quarter a year ago.
"Central reported another quarter of solid results, and we are very
pleased with the organic growth that we are driving," said George Roeth,
President & CEO of Central Garden & Pet. "We are executing well in
bringing new products to market and expanding distribution of existing
products in channels where we are under-represented, all while providing
significant value to both our customers and consumers." Roeth continued,
"We experienced strong sell-in for the garden season this quarter. How
consumer takeaway plays out in our third fiscal quarter will largely
determine how much of this quarter's gain we retain."
Pet Segment Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results
Second quarter net sales for the Pet segment increased 7.8% to $321.7
million, from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by higher
organic Pet sales, which increased 6.3%. Continued strength in the
e-commerce and mass channels were primary drivers of the increase. The
Pet segments second quarter branded product sales were $257.4 million,
up 7.0% compared to a year ago, and sales of other manufacturers
products were $64.3 million, an increase of 11.1%, driven primarily by
growth at one large grocery customer where the Company is in the process
of rolling out its new store-within-a-store operating concept.
The Pet segments operating income declined 5.4% compared to the second
quarter a year ago to $32.8 million. Pet operating margin decreased to
10.2%, a decline of 140 basis points compared to the second quarter a
year ago. A lower gross margin, impacted by an unfavorable sales mix,
due in part to unfavorable weather for the animal health business, was a
factor in the decline, as were higher logistics expenses in the
Company's Pet distribution business related to the ramp up for expected
volume gains.
Garden Segment Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter
Results
Net sales for the Garden segment rose 7.3% to $291.4 million, including
revenue from the Company's acquisition of Bell Nursery that closed in
mid-March. Organic growth increased 5.8%. A strong load-in for the
season, as well as favorable timing of orders vs. the prior year, drove
the organic sales growth. Most major Garden business categories
experienced increases, continuing to benefit from new products and
expanded distribution of both branded and private label products. The
Garden segments branded product sales were $240.2 million in the
quarter, up 10.8% compared to the second quarter a year ago. Sales of
other manufacturers products were down 6.6% to $51.2 million.
The Garden segments operating income in the quarter increased 10.3% to
$50.7 million. Operating margin increased 50 basis points to 17.4% due
to cost savings and production efficiencies. Both income and margin
benefited in particular from stronger results in the grass seed business.
Year-to-date 2018 Operating Income, Net
Earnings and EPS
For the six months ended March 31, 2018, the Company reported:
-
Year-to-date sales of $1,055.1 million increased 6.6% compared with
$989.4 million a year ago. Organic sales increased 4.0%.
-
Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 30.9% compared to 30.7% in
the first six months of fiscal 2017.
-
Operating income of $88.3 million increased 5.4% or $4.5 million from
$83.8 million in the first six months of 2017; non-GAAP operating
income, excluding the sale of a distribution facility in the prior
year, increased 8.0% to $88.3 million from $81.7 million.
-
Operating margin of 8.4% decreased 10 basis points from 8.5% in the
first six months of fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin of 8.4%
increased 10 basis points from 8.3%.
-
Net income rose 68.9% to $71.5 million from $42.3 million a year ago.
Non-GAAP net income, which excludes the impact of the revaluation of
the deferred tax amounts in fiscal 2018 and the gain from the sale of
a distribution facility in 2017, was $55.1 million or an increase of
34.4% compared to $41.0 million in the first six months of 2017; and
-
Diluted earnings per share of $1.36 rose 65.9% from $0.82 per share a
year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share increased 32.9% to $1.05
from $0.79 in the first six months of 2017.
Additional Information
Other income in the second quarter of 2018 increased to $1.5 million of
income from an expense of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2017,
due primarily to one joint venture which is seasonal in nature and was
not in the second quarter results of the prior year.
The Company's cash balance at the end of the quarter increased to $132.3
million compared to $6.2 million in the second quarter a year ago. Total
debt at March 31, 2018 was $691.1 million compared to $496.2 million at
March 25, 2017. Net interest expense was $9.9 million for the second
quarter compared to $6.8 million in the prior-year period. The increases
are primarily due to the Company's issuance of $300 million of fixed
income securities in December 2017. The Company's leverage ratio at the
end of the second quarter, as defined in the Company's credit agreement,
was 3.2x compared to 2.5x at the end of the prior year quarter.
The Companys effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2018 was
20.3%, compared with 37.1% for the second quarter of 2017. The decrease
reflects the reduction in the Federal tax rate and the impact from the
changes in recent accounting standards around non-cash equity
compensation expense.
2018 Guidance
The Company is raising its annual guidance and now expects non-GAAP
earnings per fully-diluted share of $1.90 or higher for fiscal 2018,
with the increase predominately due to the inclusion of the Bell Nursery
acquisition, though there does remain uncertainty as to how the garden
season will play out through the remainder of the fiscal year.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
/ 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its second quarter results. The
conference call will be accessible via the internet through Centrals
website, http://ir.central.com.
Alternatively, to listen to the call by telephone, dial (201) 689-8345
(domestic and international) using confirmation #13678235. A replay of
the call will be available for three days by dialing (201) 612-7415 and
entering confirmation #13678235.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and
distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden
and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our
products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers.
Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the
brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird
feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and
the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®;
fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®;
live plants from BELL NURSERY; and decorative outdoor patio products
under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other
regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies.
Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands
ADAMS, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE
HEALTH and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and
the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST
and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®,
Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and
the brands TFH, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®,
IMS®, CADET®, DMC, K&H Pet Products,
PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of
other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet
Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has almost 5,000
employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on
Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC
filings, please visit the Companys website at www.central.com.
"Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995: The statements contained in this release which are not
historical facts, expectations for future financial results and earnings
guidance for fiscal 2018 are forward-looking statements that are subject
to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking
statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon the Companys
current expectations and various assumptions. There are a number of
risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ
materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release
including, but not limited to, the following factors:
-
seasonality and fluctuations in the Companys operating results and
cash flow;
-
fluctuations in market prices for seeds and grains and other raw
materials and the Companys inability to pass through cost increases
in a timely manner;
-
adverse weather conditions;
-
our dependence upon our key executives;
-
the impact of new accounting regulations and the U.S. Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act on the Company's tax rate;
-
dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of
our business;
-
uncertainty about new product innovations and marketing programs; and
-
competition in our industries.
These risks and others are described in the Companys Securities and
Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to
publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect new
information, subsequent events or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
March 25, 2017
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
132,265
|
|
|
$
|
6,169
|
|
|
$
|
32,397
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
13,948
|
|
|
10,988
|
|
|
12,645
|
|
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of
$20,976, $20,227 and $21,436)
|
|
395,151
|
|
|
343,202
|
|
|
237,868
|
|
Inventories
|
|
465,522
|
|
|
426,385
|
|
|
382,101
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
26,677
|
|
|
23,610
|
|
|
18,045
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,033,563
|
|
|
810,354
|
|
|
683,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land, buildings, improvements and equipmentnet
|
|
210,563
|
|
|
175,940
|
|
|
180,913
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
268,243
|
|
|
230,385
|
|
|
256,275
|
|
Other intangible assetsnet
|
|
141,530
|
|
|
91,424
|
|
|
116,067
|
|
Other assets
|
|
50,064
|
|
|
60,361
|
|
|
70,595
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
1,703,963
|
|
|
$
|
1,368,464
|
|
|
$
|
1,306,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
150,975
|
|
|
$
|
141,791
|
|
|
$
|
103,283
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
116,414
|
|
|
101,421
|
|
|
116,549
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
20
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
375
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
267,409
|
|
|
243,586
|
|
|
220,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
691,084
|
|
|
495,870
|
|
|
395,278
|
|
Deferred taxes and other long-term obligations
|
|
40,368
|
|
|
34,517
|
|
|
54,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 12,145,135, 12,176,787, and
12,160,023 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018, March 25, 2017 and
September 30, 2017
|
|
121
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
122
|
|
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value: 38,171,595, 37,731,149 and
38,019,736 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018, March 25, 2017 and
September 30, 2017
|
|
382
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
380
|
|
Class B stock, $0.01 par value: 1,652,262 shares outstanding
|
|
16
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
16
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
393,852
|
|
|
391,541
|
|
|
396,790
|
|
Accumulated earnings
|
|
310,810
|
|
|
202,822
|
|
|
239,329
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(673
|
)
|
|
(1,658
|
)
|
|
(951
|
)
|
Total Central Garden & Pet Company shareholders equity
|
|
704,508
|
|
|
593,220
|
|
|
635,686
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
594
|
|
|
1,271
|
|
|
1,456
|
|
Total equity
|
|
705,102
|
|
|
594,491
|
|
|
637,142
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
1,703,963
|
|
|
$
|
1,368,464
|
|
|
$
|
1,306,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
March 25,
2017
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
March 25,
2017
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
613,094
|
|
|
$
|
569,924
|
|
|
$
|
1,055,105
|
|
|
$
|
989,422
|
|
Cost of goods sold and occupancy
|
|
418,637
|
|
|
386,395
|
|
|
728,811
|
|
|
685,215
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
194,457
|
|
|
183,529
|
|
|
326,294
|
|
|
304,207
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
128,671
|
|
|
119,669
|
|
|
237,987
|
|
|
220,409
|
|
Operating income
|
|
65,786
|
|
|
63,860
|
|
|
88,307
|
|
|
83,798
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(10,575
|
)
|
|
(6,830
|
)
|
|
(17,980
|
)
|
|
(13,703
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
693
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
880
|
|
|
46
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
1,505
|
|
|
(965
|
)
|
|
(1,584
|
)
|
|
(1,932
|
)
|
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|
|
57,409
|
|
|
56,073
|
|
|
69,623
|
|
|
68,209
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
11,643
|
|
|
20,824
|
|
|
(2,593
|
)
|
|
25,171
|
|
Income including noncontrolling interest
|
|
45,766
|
|
|
35,249
|
|
|
72,216
|
|
|
43,038
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
532
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
735
|
|
|
717
|
|
Net income attributable to Central Garden & Pet Company
|
|
$
|
45,234
|
|
|
$
|
34,684
|
|
|
$
|
71,481
|
|
|
$
|
42,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share attributable to Central Garden & Pet Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
$
|
1.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
1.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used in the computation of net income per
share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
50,871
|
|
|
50,079
|
|
|
50,816
|
|
|
49,872
|
|
Diluted
|
|
52,658
|
|
|
51,983
|
|
|
52,693
|
|
|
51,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally
accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, to supplement the
financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP
financial measures including non-GAAP operating income on a consolidated
and segment basis and non-GAAP net income and diluted net income per
share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures that
exclude the impact of specific items (described below) may be useful to
investors in their assessment of our ongoing operating performance and
provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and
results in prior operating periods.
The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly
comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance
with GAAP are shown in the tables below. We believe that the non-GAAP
financial measures provide useful information to investors and other
users of our financial statements, by allowing for greater transparency
in the review of our financial and operating performance. Management
also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial,
operating and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance, and
we believe these measures similarly may be useful to investors in
evaluating our financial and operating performance and the trends in our
business from management's point of view. While our management believes
that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such
adjusted results are not intended to replace our GAAP financial results
and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results. We have not
provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the
corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis, because such
reconciliation cannot be done without unreasonable efforts due to the
potential significant variability and limited visibility of the excluded
items discussed below.
Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following
items:
-
The U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation commonly
referred to as the Tax Cuts and Job Act (the "Tax Reform Act") in
December 2017. We have excluded the transitional impact of the Tax
Reform Act as the remeasurement of our deferred tax assets and
liabilities does not reflect the ongoing impact of the lower U.S.
statutory rate on our current year earnings.
-
Gains or losses on disposals of significant plant assets: we have
excluded the impact of gains or losses on the disposal of facilities
as these represent infrequent transactions that impact comparability
between operating periods. We believe the adjustment of these gains or
losses supplements the GAAP information with a measure that may be
used to help assess the sustainability of our continuing operating
performance.
-
Tax impact: the adjustment represents the impact of the tax effect of
the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income.
The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the
consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the
non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially
different tax treatment.
-
We have also provided organic net sales, a non-GAAP measure that
excludes the impact of businesses purchased or exited in the prior 12
months, because we believe it permits investors to better understand
the performance of our historical business without the impact of
recent acquisitions or dispositions.
From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may
exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of
providing useful information to investors and management.
The non-GAAP adjustments reflect the following:
|
(1)
|
|
Transitional impact of U.S. Tax Reform: As a result of the Tax
Reform Act, during the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company
recorded a provisional tax benefit of $16.3 million due to the
remeasurement of its deferred tax assets and liabilities. We have
excluded only this transitional impact and have not included in the
adjustment the ongoing impact of the lower U.S. statutory rate on
our current year earnings.
|
(2)
|
|
During the first quarter of fiscal 2017, we recorded a $2.0 million
gain in our Garden segment from the sale of a distribution facility
resulting from rationalizing our facilities to reduce excess
capacity. This adjustment was recorded as part of selling, general
and administrative costs in the condensed consolidated statements of
operations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands)
For
the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Garden
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
March 25,
2017
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
March 25,
2017
|
GAAP operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
88,307
|
|
|
$
|
83,798
|
|
|
$
|
53,046
|
|
|
$
|
48,681
|
|
Gain on sale of distribution facility
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,050
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,050
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
88,307
|
|
|
$
|
81,748
|
|
|
$
|
53,046
|
|
|
$
|
46,631
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except
per share amounts)
For the Six Months Ended
|
Net Income and Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
March 25, 2017
|
GAAP net income attributable to Central Garden & Pet
|
|
|
|
$
|
71,481
|
|
|
$
|
42,321
|
|
Gain on sale of distribution facility
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,050
|
)
|
Tax effect of sale of distribution facility adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
757
|
|
Tax effect of revaluation of deferred assets
|
|
(1)
|
|
16,343
|
|
|
|
|
Total impact on net income from non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,343
|
|
|
$
|
(1,293
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Central Garden & Pet
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,138
|
|
|
$
|
41,028
|
|
GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
Shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
calculation
|
|
|
|
52,693
|
|
|
51,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic Net Sales Reconciliation
We have provided organic net sales, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the
impact of recent acquisitions and dispositions, because we believe it
permits investors to better understand the performance of our historical
business. We define organic net sales as net sales from our historical
business derived by excluding the net sales from businesses acquired or
exited in the preceding 12 months. After an acquired business has been
part of our consolidated results for 12 months, the change in net sales
thereafter is considered part of the increase or decrease in organic net
sales.
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in millions)
For
the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Pet Segment
|
|
Garden Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
change
|
|
|
|
Percent
change
|
|
|
|
Percent
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported net sales - Q2 FY18 (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
613.1
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
321.7
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
291.4
|
|
|
|
Reported net sales - Q2 FY17 (GAAP)
|
|
569.9
|
|
|
|
|
298.4
|
|
|
|
|
271.5
|
|
|
|
Increase in net sales
|
|
43.2
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
23.3
|
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
19.9
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
Effect of acquisition and divestitures on increase in net sales
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
Increase in organic net sales - Q2 2018
|
|
$
|
34.6
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
18.9
|
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
15.7
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in millions)
For
the Six Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Pet Segment
|
|
Garden Segment
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
change
|
|
|
|
Percent
change
|
|
|
|
Percent
change
|
Reported net sales - Q2 FY18 (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
1,055.1
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
646.7
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
408.4
|
|
|
|
Reported net sales - Q2 FY17 (GAAP)
|
|
989.4
|
|
|
|
|
602.4
|
|
|
|
|
387.0
|
|
|
|
Increase in net sales
|
|
65.7
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
44.3
|
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
Effect of acquisition and divestitures on increase in net sales
|
|
26.3
|
|
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
Increase in organic net sales
|
|
$
|
39.4
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
22.2
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
17.2
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
