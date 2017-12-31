Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ:CENTA), a leading
innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label
products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, will announce
results for its first quarter fiscal 2018 ended December 30, 2017 on
Wednesday, February 7 after the close of trading. In conjunction with
the earnings release, Central will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss the first quarter
fiscal 2018 financial results and to provide a general business update.
The conference call will be accessible via the internet from the
companys website.
To access the webcast link, log on to http://ir.central.com.
Alternatively, to listen to the call by telephone, dial +1 (201)
689-8345 (domestic and international) using conference ID# 13675498. A
replay of the call will be available for three days by dialing +1 (201)
612-7415 (domestic and international) and entering conference ID#
13675498.
