Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) (NASDAQ:CENTA), a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, will announce results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 after the close of trading. In conjunction with the earnings release, Central will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss the third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results and to provide a general business update. The conference call will be accessible via the internet from the companys website.

To access the webcast link, log on to http://ir.central.com. Alternatively, to listen to the call by telephone, dial +1 (201) 689-8345 (domestic and international) using conference ID# 13681162. A replay of the call will be available for three days by dialing +1 (201) 612-7415 (domestic and international) and entering conference ID# 13681162.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has almost 5,000 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, please visit the Companys website at www.central.com.

