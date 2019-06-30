finanzen.net
26.07.2019 23:01
Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets, will announce results for its third quarter fiscal 2019 ended June 29, 2019 on Thursday, August 1 after the close of trading. In conjunction with the earnings release, Central will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss the third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results and to provide a general business update. The conference call will be accessible via the internet from the companys website.

To access the webcast link, log on to http://ir.central.com. Alternatively, to listen to the call by telephone, dial +1 (201) 689-8345 (domestic and international) using conference ID# 13691792. A replay of the call will be available for three days by dialing +1 (201) 612-7415 (domestic and international) and entering conference ID# 13691792.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live plants from BELL NURSERY; outdoor cushions and pillows from ARDEN COMPANIES; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 5,400 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, please visit the Companys website at www.central.com.

