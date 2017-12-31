Central Puerto: Consolidation of Operating Results and Progress on Capacity Expansion

Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto or the "Company) (NYSE: CEPU), the
largest private sector power generation company in Argentina, as
measured by generated power, reports its consolidated financial results
for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 ("Second
Quarter or "2Q2018, and "First Half or "1H2018, respectively).
A conference call to discuss 2Q2018 financial results will be held on
August 14, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (see details below). All
information provided is presented on a consolidated basis, unless
otherwise stated.
All figures are expressed in Argentinean Pesos and growth comparisons
refer to the same period of the prior year, unless when otherwise
stated. Definitions and terms used herein are provided in the Glossary
at the end of this document. This release does not contain all the
Companys financial information. As a result, investors should read this
release in conjunction with Central Puertos consolidated financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 and
the notes there, which will be available on the Companys website.
A. Second Quarter 2018 Highlights
Conventional energy
Beginning of the construction of Terminal 6 (330 MW) and Luján de
Cuyo (93 MW). During 2Q2018, Central Puerto began the civil works
for the construction of the new cogeneration units, and agreed the terms
for the purchase of the steam turbine and the heat recovery units for
the Terminal 6 project.
Scheduled maintenance at the Puerto Combined Cycle Plant. During
the 2Q2018, Central Puerto finished the scheduled maintenance of the gas
and steam turbines of the Puerto Combined Cycle Plant (765 MW).
Operating income (before other operating results) increased 62%
to Ps. 910 million after a 53% increase in Revenues, and a 2 p.p.
increase in Gross Profit Margins to 55%, compared to 53% in the
1Q2018 (see section D. Financial).
Adjusted EBITDA increased to Ps. 5,628 million in 2Q2018,
compared to Ps. 701 million in 2Q2017, mainly due to a Ps. 4,456 million
gain in the 2Q2018 from the foreign exchange difference and interests
accrued by the trade receivables denominated in US dollars (see section
D. Financial).
Distribution of cash dividends: A distribution of cash dividends
of Ps. 0.70 per common share, equivalent to US$ 0.281 per
ADR, was approved at Central Puertos annual ordinary shareholders
meeting held on April 27, 2018 and distributed during May 2018.
Dividends from associates: Dividends of US$ 11.4 million received
from TGM. Dividends of US$ 6 million received from DGCU (part of Ecogas).
"We had a positive second quarter with good operating results. We
completed the scheduled maintenance of our Puerto Combined Cycle and
continued with the construction of our new co-generation units and wind
farms.
With focus on our long-term strategy, during the second half of the
year, we expect to continue to evaluate new organic and inorganic
adding-value growth opportunities."
Jorge Rauber, CEO Central Puerto
Renewable Energy
Completion of construction of wind farms La Castellana I and Achiras
I: La Castellana I and Achiras I wind farms, with an installed
capacity of 147 MW, are in the final stages of testing before starting
commercial operations, which are expected to begin in August and
September 2018, respectively.
Disbursement received for La Castellana I and Achiras I:
Disbursements received for Achiras I and La Castellana I projects, from
IIC-IFC2 of US$ 51 million and US$ 20 million (equivalent to
Ps. 1023 million and Ps. 499 million, respectively, at the exchange rate
of each disbursement date). Under the IIC-IFC facility, a project
finance structure, Central Puerto agreed, among other things, to fully,
unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee, as primary obligor, all
payment obligations assumed by CP Achiras I and CP La Castellana until
the project reaches the project completion date, which we expect will
occur 9 months after the commercial operation date3.
Accordingly, after the project completion date, Central Puerto will be
released from its obligation as guarantor.
__________________________________
|
1
|
|
Considering the exchange rate of Ps. 24.915 per US$ used by the
depositary for effective payment.
|
2
|
|
Inter-American Investment Corporation and the International Finance
Corporation
|
3
|
|
For further information on the project finance for Achiras I and La
Castellana I, see "Item 5.B. Liquidity and Capital
ResourcesIndebtednessLoans from the IICIFC Facilities in our
annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2018.
|
|
|
B. Recent News
Renewable energy
PPA contract for La Genoveva I wind farm (87MW) signed with CAMMESA: On
July 27, 2018 Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U., a subsidiary of CP Renovables,
entered into a 20-year PPA with CAMMESA for the wind farm La Genoveva I,
which was awarded during Round 2 of the RenovAr program. We expect to
start the construction of this wind farm during the 1Q2019.
C. Main operating metrics
The table below sets forth key operating metrics for 2Q2018, compared to
1Q2018 and 2Q2017, and 1H2018, compared to 1H2017:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Metrics
|
|
|
2Q
2018
|
|
|
1Q
2018
|
|
|
2Q
2017
|
|
|
Var %
(2Q /2Q)
|
|
|
1H
2018
|
|
|
1H
2017
|
|
|
Var
%
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy Generation (GWh)
|
|
|
3,145
|
|
|
3,444
|
|
|
3,814
|
|
|
(18%)
|
|
|
6,584
|
|
|
7,651
|
|
|
(14%)
|
-Electric Energy Generation-Thermal
|
|
|
2,109
|
|
|
2,613
|
|
|
3338
|
|
|
(37%)
|
|
|
4,718
|
|
|
6460
|
|
|
(27%)
|
-Electric Energy Generation - Hydro
|
|
|
1,035
|
|
|
831
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
118%
|
|
|
1,866
|
|
|
1191
|
|
|
57%
|
Installed capacity (MW; EoP1)
|
|
|
3,663
|
|
|
3,663
|
|
|
3,791
|
|
|
(3%)
|
|
|
3,663
|
|
|
3,791
|
|
|
(3%)
|
-Installed capacity -Thermal (MW)
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
2,350
|
|
|
(5%)
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
2,350
|
|
|
(5%)
|
-Installed capacity - Hydro (MW)
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
0%
|
Availability - Thermal2
|
|
|
78%
|
|
|
89%
|
|
|
88%
|
|
|
(10 p.p.)
|
|
|
84%
|
|
|
88%
|
|
|
(4 p.p.)
|
Steam production (thousand Tons)
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
(2%)
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
(4%)
|
1
|
|
EoP refers to "End of Period
|
2
|
|
Availability weighted average by power capacity. Off time due to
scheduled maintenance agreed with CAMMESA is not included in the
ratio.
|
Source: CAMMESA, company data.
|
Conventional energy
In 2Q2018, energy generation from continuing operations decreased 18% to
3,145 GWh, compared to 2Q2017, mainly affected by a 37% decrease in
thermal generation due to a scheduled maintenance in Puerto Combined
Cycle Plant during 2Q2018. The temporary impact on thermal production
was partially offset by a 118% increase in hydro generation due to
greater water flow. During 2Q2018, machine availability of thermal units
was 78%, compared to 88% in 2Q2017, mainly due to an extension
(unscheduled) of the maintenance of the Puerto Combined Cycle Plant.
However, Central Puertos availability for the period was equal to
market average, which was 78%, according to data from CAMMESA. Finally,
steam production showed a slight decrease totaling 285,000 tons produced
during 2Q 2018.
In 1H2018, energy generation from continuing operations decreased 14% to
6,584 GWh, compared to 1H2017, mainly affected by a 27% decrease in
thermal generation due to a scheduled maintenance in Puerto Combined
Cycle Plant during 2Q2018. The temporary impact on thermal production
was partially offset by a 57% increase in hydro generation due to
greater water flow. During 1H2018, machine availability of thermal units
was 84%, compared to 88% in 1H2017, mainly due to the above-mentioned
extension (unscheduled) of the maintenance of the Puerto Combined Cycle
Plant. Nonetheless, Central Puertos availability was higher than the
market average of 79% for the same period, according to data from
CAMMESA. Finally, steam production showed a slight decrease totaling
560,000 tons produced during 1H2018.
Renewable energy
During 2Q2018, we ended the installation of La Castellana I and Achiras
I wind farms. These projects were awarded under the Renovar Program with
99 MW and 48 MW, respectively, have already been assembled and are
performing the final tests prior to CAMMESAs commercial approval.
La Casetellana I, with 32 wind turbines of 3.15 MW each, is expected to
reach Commercial Operation Date (COD) during August 2018. Achiras I,
located in Córdoba province, has 15 wind turbines (3.2 MW) and is
expected to reach COD in September 2018.
D. Financials
Main financial magnitudes of continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million Ps.
|
|
|
2Q
2018
|
|
|
1Q
2018
|
|
|
2Q
2017
|
|
|
Var %
(2Q/2Q)
|
|
|
1H
2018
|
|
|
1H
2017
|
|
|
Var
%
|
Revenues
|
|
|
2,102
|
|
|
1,804
|
|
|
1,375
|
|
|
53%
|
|
|
3,906
|
|
|
2,482
|
|
|
57%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
(937)
|
|
|
(748)
|
|
|
(646)
|
|
|
45%
|
|
|
(1,685)
|
|
|
(1,303)
|
|
|
29%
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
1,165
|
|
|
1,056
|
|
|
729
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
2,221
|
|
|
1,179
|
|
|
88%
|
Administrative and selling expenses
|
|
|
(255)
|
|
|
(202)
|
|
|
(167)
|
|
|
53%
|
|
|
(457)
|
|
|
(297)
|
|
|
54%
|
Operating income before other operating results
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
854
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
62%
|
|
|
1,764
|
|
|
882
|
|
|
100%
|
Other operating results, net2
|
|
|
4,651
|
|
|
8,553
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
6,454%
|
|
|
13,406
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
10,884%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
5,561
|
|
|
9,609
|
|
|
633
|
|
|
778%
|
|
|
15,170
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
1,411%
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
(1%)
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
4%
|
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
|
|
|
5,628
|
|
|
9,683
|
|
|
701
|
|
|
702%
|
|
|
15,311
|
|
|
1,139
|
|
|
1,244%
|
Average exchange rate of period
|
|
|
23.58
|
|
|
19.68
|
|
|
15.76
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
21.63
|
|
|
15.72
|
|
|
38%
|
Exchange rate end of period
|
|
|
28.85
|
|
|
20.15
|
|
|
16.63
|
|
|
73%
|
|
|
28.85
|
|
|
16.63
|
|
|
73%
|
NOTE: Exchange rates quoted by the Banco de la Nación Argentina are
provided only as a reference. The average exchange rate is
calculated as the average of the daily exchange rates quoted by the
Banco de la Nación Argentina for wire transfers (divisas) for the
relevant period.
|
1
|
|
See "Disclaimer-Adjusted EBITDA below for further information.
|
2
|
|
Other operating results, net and Adjusted EBITDA for the 1Q2018
include (a) a Ps.7,959 million one-time-gain due to the effect of
the Commercial Operations Approval of CVO Plant, and (b) interests
and foreign exchange difference associated with FONI receivables,
which amounted to Ps. 4,456 million and Ps. 60 million during the
2Q2018 and 2Q2017, respectively, and Ps. 263 million and a loss of
Ps. 19 million in the 1Q2018 and 1Q2017, respectively.
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million Ps.
|
|
|
2Q
2018
|
|
|
1Q
2017
|
|
|
2Q
2017
|
|
|
Var %
(2Q/2Q)
|
|
|
1H
2018
|
|
|
1H
2017
|
|
|
Var
%
|
Net income for the period2
|
|
|
3,943
|
|
|
7,502
|
|
|
749
|
|
|
427%
|
|
|
11.445
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
|
799%
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
484%
|
|
|
1.402
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
314%
|
Financial income
|
|
|
(875)
|
|
|
(155)
|
|
|
(357)
|
|
|
128%
|
|
|
(1,026)
|
|
|
(712)
|
|
|
36%
|
Share of the profit of an associate
|
|
|
(259)
|
|
|
(148)
|
|
|
(78)
|
|
|
231%
|
|
|
(407)
|
|
|
(92)
|
|
|
342%
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
|
1,610
|
|
|
2,677
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
479%
|
|
|
4.287
|
|
|
470
|
|
|
812%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
(1%)
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
4%
|
Net income of discontinued operations
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
(530)
|
|
|
(143)
|
|
|
(100%)
|
|
|
(530)
|
|
|
(259)
|
|
|
105%
|
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
|
|
|
5,628
|
|
|
9,683
|
|
|
701
|
|
|
702%
|
|
|
15.311
|
|
|
1,139
|
|
|
1,245%
|
1
|
|
See "DisclaimerAdjusted EBITDA below for further information.
|
2
|
|
Other operating results, net and Adjusted EBITDA for the 1Q2018
include (a) a Ps.7,959 million one-time-gain due to the effect of
the Commercial Operations Approval of CVO Plant, and (b) interests
and foreign exchange difference associated with FONI receivables,
which amounted to Ps. 4,456 million and Ps. 60 million during the
2Q2018 and 2Q2017, respectively, and Ps. 263 million and a loss of
Ps. 19 million in the 1Q2018 and 1Q2017, respectively.
|
|
|
2Q2018 Results Analysis
Revenues from continuing operations increased 53% to Ps. 2,102
million in the 2Q2018, as compared to Ps. 1,375 million in 2Q2017.
The increase in revenues was mainly driven by (i) the tariff increase
established by Res. 19/17, which set higher prices for energy generation
and machine availability and set the prices in US dollars (2Q2018 was
fully-impacted by the November 2017 tariff increase) and (ii) an
increase of 50% in the average exchange rate of 2Q2018, as compared to
the average exchange rate of 2Q2017, which impacted on tariffs set in US
dollars; partially offset by a 18% decrease in energy generation from
continuing operations that totaled 3,145 GWh during 2Q2018, and less
availability from our thermal units, mainly because of the scheduled
maintenance of the Puerto Combined Cycle Plant.
The table below sets forth the tariff scheme for Energia Base effective
since November 2017, by source of generation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thermal
|
|
|
Hydro
|
Capacity payments Res. 19/171
|
|
|
US$ 7,000 per MW per month
|
|
|
US$ 3,000 per MW per month
|
Energy payments Res. 19/17
|
|
|
US$ 7 per MWh for generation with natural gas
US$ 10 per MWh for generation with fuel oil/gas oil
|
|
|
US$ 4.9 per MWh
|
1
|
|
Effective prices for capacity payment depend on the availability of
each unit, and the achievement of the Guaranteed Bid Capacity (DIGO
in Spanish) that each generator may send to CAMMESA twice a year.
For further details, see "Item 4.B. Business OverviewThe Argentine
Electric Power SectorRemuneration SchemeThe Current Remuneration
Scheme in the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on
April 27, 2018.
|
|
|
Operating income before other operating results, net increased 62% to
Ps. 910 million, compared to Ps. 563 million in 2Q2017. This
increase was due to (i) the above-mentioned increase in revenues, and
(ii) a less-than-proportional increase in costs of sales that totaled
Ps. 937 million, an increase of 45% as compared to Ps. 646 million in
2Q2017. The increase in the cost of sales was primarily driven by (i) an
increase in the natural gas transportation and distribution tariffs and
(ii) a higher cost of natural gas for the units that generate steam or
electric energy under the Energía Plus framework, mainly due to an
increase of 50% in the average exchange rate of 2Q2018, as compared to
the average exchange rate of 2Q2017, which impacted the
dollar-denominated price of natural gas. As a consequence, Gross Profit
Margin increased 2 p.p., reaching 55% in the 2Q2018. Additionally, the
cost of administrative and selling expenses increased 53% totaling Ps.
255 million in 2Q2018 compared to Ps. 167 million in the 2Q2017. This
increase was mainly driven by (i) 85% increase in fees and compensation
for professional services due to more legal and financial advisory and
consultancy services used during the period and (iii) a 426% increase in
taxes on bank account transactions, due to increased revenues, costs and
capital investments completed during the period.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to Ps. 5,628 million in 2Q2018,
compared to Ps. 701 million in 2Q2017. This exceptionally high increase
was driven by: (i) the increase in operating results before other
operating income, net mentioned above, (ii) a Ps. 4,456 million gain in
the 2Q2018 from the foreign exchange difference and interests accrued by
the trade receivables denominated in US dollars, mainly from FONI.
Net income increased to Ps. 3,943 million or Ps. 2.74 per share, in
2Q2018, compared to Ps. 749 million or Ps. 0.50 per share, in
2Q2017. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, net income was (i)
negatively impacted by higher financial expenses that amounted to Ps.
1,142 million in 2Q2018, compared to Ps. 185 million in 2Q2017, and (ii)
positively impacted by higher financial income which amounted Ps. 875
million during 2Q2018, compared to Ps. 357 million in the 2Q2017, in
each case under (i) and (ii), mainly due to the foreign exchange
difference over US dollar denominated debt and financial assets (which
excludes FONI and other trade receivables). Additionally, results from
the share of profit of associates increased to Ps. 259 million in
2Q2018, as compared to Ps. 78 million in 2Q2017, mainly due to higher
results from Ecogas.
FONI collections were Ps. 108 million in 2Q2018, compared to Ps.
86 million (including VAT) in 2Q2017 (equivalent to approximately US$ 5
million and US$ 5 million, respectively, at the average exchange rate of
each period), in both cases associated to the FONI trade receivables for
San Martín and Manuel Belgrano Plants. As for the trade receivables
associated with the CVO agreement, as of the date of this release,
CAMMESA is performing processes to issue de respective documents and
proceed to the payments.
1H2018 Results Analysis
Revenues from continuing operations increased 57% to Ps. 3,906
million in the 1H2018, as compared to Ps. 2,482 million in 1H2017.
The increase in revenues was mainly driven by: (i) the tariff increase
established by Res. 19/17, which set higher prices for energy generation
and machine availability and set the prices in US dollars (1H2018 was
fully-impacted by the November 2017 tariff increase); and (ii) an
increase of 38% in the average exchange rate of 1H2018, as compared to
the average exchange rate of 1H2017, which impacted tariffs set in US
dollars; partially offset by a 14% decrease in energy generation from
continuing operations that totaled 6,584 GWh during 1H2018, and less
availability from our thermal units, mainly because of the scheduled
maintenance of the Puerto Combined Cycle Plant.
Operating income before other operating results, net increased 100%
to Ps. 1,764 million, compared to Ps. 882 million in 1HQ2017. This
increase was due to (i) the above-mentioned increase in revenues, and
(ii) a less-than-proportional increase in costs of sales that totaled
Ps. 1,685 million, an increase of 29% as compared to Ps. 1,303 million
in 1H2017. The increase in the cost of sales was primarily driven by (i)
an increase in the natural gas transportation and distribution tariffs
and (ii) a higher cost of natural gas for the units that generate steam
or electric energy under the Energía Plus framework, mainly due to an
increase of 38% in the average exchange rate of 1H2018, as compared to
the average exchange rate of 1H2017, which impacted the
dollar-denominated price of natural gas. As a consequence, Gross Profit
Margin increased 10 p.p., reaching 57% in 1H2018. Additionally, the cost
of administrative and selling expenses increased 54% totaling Ps. 457
million in 1H2018 compared to Ps. 297 million in the 1H2017. This
increase was mainly driven by (i) a 22% increase in compensation to
employees as a result of salary adjustments agreed in the collective
bargaining agreements during the period, (iii) a 91% increase in fees
and compensation for professional services due to legal and financial
advisory and consultancy services used during the period and (iii) a
209% increase in taxes on bank account transactions, due to increased
revenues, costs and capital investments completed during the period.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to Ps. 15,310 million in 1H2018,
compared to Ps. 1,139 million in 1H2017. This exceptionally high
increase was driven by (i) the increase in operating results before
other operating income, net mentioned above; (ii) a Ps. 7,959 million
during the 1Q2018 from a one-time-gain from the CVO Commercial Operation
Approval mentioned above, and (iii) Ps. 4,719 million from the foreign
exchange difference and interests accrued by the trade receivables
denominated in US dollars, mainly from FONI.
Net income increased to Ps. 11,445 million or Ps. 7.74 per share, in
1H2018, compared to Ps. 1,273 million or Ps. 0.85 per share, in
1H2017. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, net income was (i)
was negatively impacted by higher financial expenses that amounted to
Ps. 1,402 million in 1H2018, compared to Ps. 324 million in 1H2017, and
(ii) positively impacted by higher financial income which amounted to
Ps. 1,026 million during 1H2018, compared to Ps. 712 million in 1H2017,
in each case under (i) and (ii), mainly due to the foreign exchange
difference over US dollar denominated debt and financial assets (which
excludes FONI and other trade receivables). Additionally, results from
the share of profit of associates increased to Ps. 407 million in
1H2018, as compared to Ps. 92 million in 1H2017, mainly due to higher
results from Ecogas and TGM.
FONI collections increased to Ps. 206 million in 1H2018, compared
to Ps. 168 million (including VAT) in 1H2017 (equivalent to
approximately US$ 10 million and US$ 11 million, respectively, at the
average exchange rate of each period), in both cases associated to the
FONI trade receivables for San Martín and Manuel Belgrano Plants. As for
the trade receivables associated with the CVO agreement, as of the date
of this release, CAMMESA is performing processes to issue de respective
documents and proceed to the payments.
Financial Situation
As of June 30, 2018, the Company and its subsidiaries showed a strong
balance sheet with Cash and Cash Equivalents of Ps. 2,665 million, and
Current Financial Assets of Ps. 499 million.
Loans and borrowings totaling Ps. 4,918 million were received mainly by
Central Puertos subsidiaries CP Achiras and CP La Castellana, to
finance the construction of La Castellana I and Achiras I wind farms.
|
|
|
|
|
Million Ps.
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
2,060
|
|
Other financial assets
|
|
|
409
|
|
Financial Debt
|
|
|
0
|
|
Subtotal Individual Net Cash Position
|
|
|
2,469
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents of subsidiaries
|
|
|
605
|
|
Other financial assets of subsidiaries
|
|
|
90
|
|
Financial Debt of subsidiaries
|
|
|
(4,918
|
)
|
Subtotal Subsidiaries Net Cash Position
|
|
|
(4,223
|
)
|
Consolidated Net Cash Position
|
|
|
(1,754
|
)
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows for 1H2018
|
Million Ps.
|
|
|
1H2018
ended
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning
|
|
|
89
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|
|
|
494
|
Net cash flows provided by investing activities
|
|
|
902
|
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
|
|
|
408
|
Exchange difference and other financial results
|
|
|
772
|
Cash and Cash equivalents at the end
|
|
|
2,665
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities was Ps. 494 million during
1H2018. This cash flow arises from Ps. 15,170 million from the
operating income from continuing operations obtained during the 1H2018, minus
the non-cash items included in it, which were mainly: (i) Ps. 7,959
million from the one-time CVO receivables update and interest; (ii) Ps.
4,576 million from trade receivables foreign exchange difference, (iii)
Ps. 1,579 million from income tax paid (iv) Ps. 382 million in interests
from clients accrued, net of interests collected, and (v) Ps. 391
million from the discount of accounts receivables and payable, net,
mainly from the present value of accounting provision for the income
tax, payable on May 2019.
Net cash provided by investing activities was Ps. 902 million in
1H2018. This amount was mainly due to (i) Ps. 777 million obtained
by the sale of short term financial assets, net; (ii) Ps. 647 million
from proceeds from dividends from associates, mentioned above, and (iii)
Ps. 587 million from the proceeds of the La Plata Plant Sale. This was
partially offset by payments that amounted to Ps. 1,108 million for the
purchase of property, plant and equipment for the construction of
Achiras I and La Castellana I wind farms, and thermal cogeneration units
Terminal 6 and Luján de Cuyo.
Net cash provided by financing activities was Ps. 408 million in
1H2018. The main financing activities during 1H2018 were the
above-mentioned long-term loans received by CP Achiras and CP La
Castellana, for the construction of the Achiras I and La Castellana I
wind farms for a net amount of Ps. 1,542 million, after deducting the
repayment of long term loans during 1H2018, which was partially offset
by (i) Ps. 1,060 million in cash dividend distributed to Central
Puertos stockholders, and (ii) Ps. 136 million paid in interests and
financial expenses.
E. Tables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a.
Consolidated Income Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H2018
|
|
|
1H2017
|
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
3,905,977
|
|
|
|
2,481,924
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
(1,684,793
|
)
|
|
|
(1,302,612
|
)
|
Gross income
|
|
|
2,221,184
|
|
|
|
1,179,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative and selling expenses
|
|
|
(457,414
|
)
|
|
|
(297,235
|
)
|
Other operating income
|
|
|
5,491,204
|
|
|
|
140,997
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
(44,011
|
)
|
|
|
(18,945
|
)
|
CVO receivables update and interests
|
|
|
7,958,658
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
15,169,621
|
|
|
|
1,004,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance Income
|
|
|
1,026,065
|
|
|
|
711,997
|
|
Finance Expenses
|
|
|
(1,401,647
|
)
|
|
|
(323,690
|
)
|
Share of the profit of associates
|
|
|
407,357
|
|
|
|
92,193
|
|
Income before income tax form continuing operations
|
|
|
15,201,396
|
|
|
|
1,484,629
|
|
Income tax for the period
|
|
|
(4,287,172
|
)
|
|
|
(470,228
|
)
|
Net income for the period from continuing operations
|
|
|
10,914,224
|
|
|
|
1,014,401
|
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the period from non-continuing operations
|
|
|
530,489
|
|
|
|
259,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the period
|
|
|
11,444,713
|
|
|
|
1,273,477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q2018
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
2Q2017
|
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
2,101,825
|
|
|
|
1,804,152
|
|
|
|
1,374,646
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
(936,735
|
)
|
|
|
(748,058
|
)
|
|
|
(645,543
|
)
|
Gross income
|
|
|
1,165,090
|
|
|
|
1,056,094
|
|
|
|
729,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative and selling expenses
|
|
|
(255,210
|
)
|
|
|
(202,204
|
)
|
|
|
(166,568
|
)
|
Other operating income
|
|
|
4,676,293
|
|
|
|
814,911
|
|
|
|
71,063
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
(25,653
|
)
|
|
|
(18,358
|
)
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
CVO receivables update and interests
|
|
|
|
|
7,958,658
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
5,560,520
|
|
|
|
9,609,101
|
|
|
|
633,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance Income
|
|
|
875,360
|
|
|
|
154,968
|
|
|
|
356,862
|
|
Finance Expenses
|
|
|
(1,141,801
|
)
|
|
|
(264,109
|
)
|
|
|
(184,919
|
)
|
Share of the profit of associates
|
|
|
259,297
|
|
|
|
148,060
|
|
|
|
78,256
|
|
Income before income tax form continuing operations
|
|
|
5,553,376
|
|
|
|
9,648,020
|
|
|
|
883,692
|
|
Income tax for the period
|
|
|
(1,610,330
|
)
|
|
|
(2,676,842
|
)
|
|
|
(277,919
|
)
|
Net income for the period from continuing operations
|
|
|
3,943,046
|
|
|
|
6,971,178
|
|
|
|
605,773
|
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the period from non-continuing operations
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
530,489
|
|
|
|
142,901
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the period
|
|
|
3,943,046
|
|
|
|
7,501,667
|
|
|
|
748,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30, 2018
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
8,833,405
|
|
|
7,431,728
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
172,276
|
|
|
187,833
|
Investment in associates
|
|
|
723,657
|
|
|
985,646
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
14,353,783
|
|
|
2,602,213
|
Other non-financial assets
|
|
|
16,676
|
|
|
12,721
|
Inventories
|
|
|
48,203
|
|
|
48,203
|
Other financial assets
|
|
|
15,208
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
24,163,208
|
|
|
11,268,344
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
171,386
|
|
|
110,290
|
Other non-financial assets
|
|
|
607,265
|
|
|
470,895
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
5,442,202
|
|
|
3,887,065
|
Other financial assets
|
|
|
499,044
|
|
|
1,110,728
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
2,664,713
|
|
|
88,633
|
|
|
|
9,384,610
|
|
|
5,667,611
|
Assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
143,014
|
|
|
|
9,384,610
|
|
|
5,810,625
|
Total assets
|
|
|
33,547,818
|
|
|
17,078,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
1,514,022
|
|
|
1,514,022
|
Adjustment to capital stock
|
|
|
664,988
|
|
|
664,988
|
Merger premium
|
|
|
376,571
|
|
|
376,571
|
Legal and other reserves
|
|
|
668,813
|
|
|
519,189
|
Voluntary reserve
|
|
|
2,744,471
|
|
|
450,865
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
11,650,389
|
|
|
3,503,046
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
43,284
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
|
|
17,619,255
|
|
|
7,071,965
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
131,704
|
|
|
289,035
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
17,750,959
|
|
|
7,361,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-financial liabilities
|
|
|
1,900,068
|
|
|
468,695
|
Other loans and borrowings
|
|
|
4,728,668
|
|
|
1,478,729
|
Borrowings from CAMMESA
|
|
|
909,992
|
|
|
1,055,558
|
Compensation and employee benefits liabilities
|
|
|
120,971
|
|
|
113,097
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
|
1,512,817
|
|
|
703,744
|
|
|
|
9,172,516
|
|
|
3,819,823
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
|
617,739
|
|
|
1,017,306
|
Borrowings from CAMMESA
|
|
|
1,814,407
|
|
|
1,753,038
|
Other non-financial liabilities
|
|
|
672,892
|
|
|
659,668
|
Other loans and borrowings
|
|
|
189,455
|
|
|
505,604
|
Compensation and employee benefits liabilities
|
|
|
268,255
|
|
|
323,078
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
2,614,344
|
|
|
1,096,817
|
Provisions
|
|
|
447,251
|
|
|
413,474
|
|
|
|
6,624,343
|
|
|
5,768,985
|
Liabilities associated with the assets held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
129,161
|
|
|
|
6,624,343
|
|
|
5,898,146
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
15,796,859
|
|
|
9,717,969
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
33,547,818
|
|
|
17,078,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H2018
|
|
|
1H2017
|
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income for the period before income tax
|
|
|
15,201,396
|
|
|
|
1,484,629
|
|
Income for the period before income tax from discontinued operations
|
|
|
567,628
|
|
|
|
398,578
|
|
Income for the period before income tax
|
|
|
15,769,024
|
|
|
|
1,883,207
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile income for the period before income tax
to net cash flows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
125,252
|
|
|
|
115,122
|
|
Disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
5,355
|
|
|
|
280
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
15,557
|
|
|
|
19,825
|
|
Discount of accounts receivable and payable, net
|
|
|
(390,588
|
)
|
|
|
(41,064
|
)
|
CVO receivables update and interests
|
|
|
(7,958,658
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Trade receivables foreign Exchange difference
|
|
|
(4,575,679
|
)
|
|
|
(9,844
|
)
|
Interest earned from customers
|
|
|
(399,864
|
)
|
|
|
(81,916
|
)
|
Financial income
|
|
|
(1,026,065
|
)
|
|
|
(711,997
|
)
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
1,401,647
|
|
|
|
323,860
|
|
Share of the profit of associates
|
|
|
(407,357
|
)
|
|
|
(92,193
|
)
|
Stock-based payments
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Movements in provisions and long-term employee benefit plan expenses
|
|
|
49,474
|
|
|
|
33,124
|
|
Income from the sale of La Plata plant
|
|
|
(572,992
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Working capital adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in trade and other receivables
|
|
|
(765,381
|
)
|
|
|
(602,059
|
)
|
Decrease (Increase) in other non-financial assets and inventories
|
|
|
(201,421
|
)
|
|
|
111,654
|
|
Increase in trade and other payables, other non-financial
liabilities and liabilities from employee benefits
|
|
|
985,772
|
|
|
|
162,412
|
|
|
|
|
2,056,284
|
|
|
|
1,110,411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest received from customers
|
|
|
16,573
|
|
|
|
10,928
|
|
Income tax paid
|
|
|
(1,578,908
|
)
|
|
|
(370,029
|
)
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|
|
|
493,949
|
|
|
|
751,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(1,107,687
|
)
|
|
|
(73,198
|
)
|
Sale of financial assets, net
|
|
|
776,755
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Prepayments maid for the acquisition of property, plants and
equipment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(385,146
|
)
|
Sale of financial assets, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,679,827
|
|
Dividends received
|
|
|
646,571
|
|
|
|
20,248
|
|
Cash flows generated from the sale of La Plata plant
|
|
|
586,845
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash flows provided by investing activities
|
|
|
902,484
|
|
|
|
1,241,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short term loans (settlements) proceeds, net
|
|
|
16,342
|
|
|
|
(266,568
|
)
|
Long term loans received
|
|
|
3,188,944
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Long term loans paid
|
|
|
(1,647,315
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interests and other loan costs paid
|
|
|
(136,297
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(1,059,816
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayment of loans from Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(994,966
|
)
|
Interest paid from Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. loans
cancelled
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(42,758
|
)
|
Borrowings received from CAMMESA
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
326,287
|
|
Contributions from non-controlling interests
|
|
|
46,138
|
|
|
|
170,604
|
|
Net cash flows provided (used in) by financing activities
|
|
|
407,996
|
|
|
|
(807,401
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
1,804,429
|
|
|
|
1,185,640
|
|
Exchange difference and other financial results
|
|
|
771,651
|
|
|
|
1,571
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1
|
|
|
88,633
|
|
|
|
30,008
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30
|
|
|
2,664,713
|
|
|
|
1,217,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F. Information about the Conference Call
There will be a conference call to discuss Central Puertos first
quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. New York
Time / 13:00 Buenos Aires Time.
The hosts will be Mr. Jorge Rauber, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr.
Fernando Bonnet, Chief Financial Officer. To access the conference call,
please dial:
United States Participants (Toll Free): +1-888-317-6003
Argentina
Participants (Toll Free): 0800-555-0645
International Participants:
+1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 1516253
The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call
on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.centralpuerto.com/.
Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and
download any streaming media software that might be required to listen
to the webcast.
You may find additional information on the Company at:
-
http://investors.centralpuerto.com/
-
www.cnv.gob.ar
-
www.sec.gov
Glossary
In this release, except where otherwise indicated or where the context
otherwise requires:
-
"CAMMESA refers to Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista
Eléctrico Sociedad Anónima;
-
"Ecogas refers collectively to Distribuidora de Gas Cuyana
("DGCU), and its controlling company Inversora de Gas Cuyana
("IGCU) and Distribuidora de Gas del Centro ("DGCE), and
its controlling company Inversora de Gas del Centro ("IGCE);
-
"Energía Base (legacy energy) refers to the regulatory framework
established under Resolution SE No. 95/13, as amended, and, since
February 2017, regulated by Resolution SEE No. 19/17;
-
"FONINVEMEM or "FONI, refers to the Fondo para Inversiones
Necesarias que Permitan Incrementar la Oferta de Energía Eléctrica en
el Mercado Eléctrico Mayorista (the Fund for Investments Required
to Increase the Electric Power Supply) and Similar Programs, including
Central Vuelta de Obligado (CVO) Agreement;
-
"MATER, refers to Mercado a Término de Energía Renovable, is the
regulatory framework that allows generators to sell electric energy
from renewable sources directly to large users.
-
"p.p., refers to percentage points;
-
"TGM refers to Transportadora de Gas del Mercosur S.A.;
-
"YPF refers to YPF S.A., Argentinas state-owned oil and gas company;
-
"YPF EE refers to YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A., a subsidiary of YPF.
Disclaimer
Additional information about Central Puerto can be found in the Investor
Support section on the website at www.CentralPuerto.com.
Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages
included in this release have been rounded for ease of presentation.
Percentage figures included in this release have not in all cases been
calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of
such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage
amounts in this release may vary from those obtained by performing the
same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In
addition, certain other amounts that appear in this release may not sum
due to rounding.
This release contains certain metrics, including information per
share, operating information, and others, which do not have standardized
meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures
may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such
metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional
measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures
are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and
future performance may not compare to the performance in previous
periods.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This release contains certain forward-looking information and
forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws
(collectively referred to in this Earnings Release as "forward-looking
statements) that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements
other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.
The words anticipate, believe, could, expect,
should, plan, intend, will, estimate and
potential, and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company,
are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations,
business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry
environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future
regulation and the effects of competition, expected power generation and
capital expenditures plan, are examples of forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of
factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management,
are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive
uncertainties and contingencies, which may cause the actual results,
performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different
from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by the forward-looking statements.
The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements
except as required under securities laws. Further information concerning
risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements
and the Companys business can be found in the Companys public
disclosures filed on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
Adjusted EBITDA
In this release, Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, is
defined as net income for the year, plus finance expenses, minus
finance income, minus share of the profit of associates, minus
depreciation and amortization, plus income tax expense, plus
depreciation and amortization, minus net results of discontinued
operations.
Adjusted EBITDA is believed to provide useful supplemental information
to investors about the Company and its results. Adjusted EBITDA is among
the measures used by the Companys management team to evaluate the
financial and operating performance and make day-to-day financial and
operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by
securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies
in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA is believed to be helpful to investors
because it provides additional information about trends in the core
operating performance prior to considering the impact of capital
structure, depreciation, amortization and taxation on the results.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute
for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with
IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, including:
-
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, including cash
requirements for, our working capital needs or contractual commitments;
-
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our finance expenses, or the cash
requirements to service interest or principal payments on our
indebtedness, or interest income or other finance income;
-
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expense or the cash
requirements to pay our income taxes;
-
although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the
assets being depreciated or amortized often will need to be replaced
in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash
requirements for these replacements;
-
although share of the profit of associates is a non-cash charge,
Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potential collection of
dividends; and
-
other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting
its usefulness as a comparative measure.
The Company compensates for the inherent limitations associated with
using Adjusted EBITDA through disclosure of these limitations,
presentation of the Companys consolidated financial statements in
accordance with IFRS and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most
directly comparable IFRS measure, net income. For a reconciliation of
the net income to Adjusted EBITDA, see the tables included in this
release.
