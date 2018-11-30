Central Puerto: Ps. 1.2 Billion in Net Income, and Progress in New Thermal and Renewable Energy Projects

Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto or the "Company) (NYSE: CEPU), one
of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina,
as measured by generated power, reports its consolidated financial
results for the First Quarter 2019 ("1Q2019).
A conference call to discuss the results of the First Quarter 2019 will
be held on May 14, 2019 at 13:00 Eastern Time (see details below). All
information provided is presented on a consolidated basis, unless
otherwise stated.
Financial statements as of and for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019
include the effects of the inflation adjustment, applying IAS 29.
Accordingly, the financial statements have been stated in terms of the
measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period, including the
corresponding financial figures for previous periods informed for
comparative purposes. Growth comparisons refer to the same period of the
prior year, measured in the current unit at the end of the period,
unless otherwise stated. Consequently, the information included in the
Financial Statements for the quarter ended on March 31, 2018, is not
comparable to the Financial Statements previously published by the
company.
Definitions and terms used herein are provided in the Glossary at the
end of this document. This release does not contain all the Companys
financial information. As a result, investors should read this release
in conjunction with Central Puertos consolidated financial statements
as of and for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019 and the notes thereto,
which will be available on the Companys website.
A. Highlights
1Q2019 energy generation increased 3% to 3,549 GWh, as compared
to 3,444 GWh during the same period of 2018 (see section C. Main
Operating Metrics), mainly due to a 2% increase in the hydro generation,
and the energy generation from wind farms Achiras and La Castellana
which started operation during the 3Q2018, partially offset by a 2%
decrease in energy generation from thermal units.
Consolidated Net income and Net income for shareholders of Central
Puerto, were Ps. 1,230 million and Ps. 1,260 million respectively
(see section D. Financial).
"Despite of the difficulties in the business environment, during the
first quarter we continued with the expansion of our new thermal and
renewable energy projects, with good progress in all of them.
Although the changes in the regulatory framework will have an impact
on our business in the short term, we believe that our new projects will
more than offset the negative impact
Jorge Rauber, CEO Central Puerto
Collections of the CVO trade receivables. The Company received
the payments related to January and February 2019, corresponding to
installments 11 and 12. As of today, Central Puerto continues in
conversations with CAMMESA to collect the unpaid installments
corresponding to the March-December 2018.
New Regulatory framework for Energía Base Units. On March 1, 2019
the Secretariat of Renewable Resources and Electric Market issued Res.
1/2019, which replaces the tariff scheme for the Energía Base energy
generation units. The table below sets forth the tariffs to be applied
starting on March 2019, by source of generation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items
|
|
|
|
Thermal
|
|
|
Hydro
|
|
|
|
|
Up to US$ 7,000 per MW per month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during December, January, February, June, July and August
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Up to US$ 5,500 per MW per month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during March, April, May, September, October and November
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Power capacity payments
|
|
|
|
These prices, are multiplied by a percentage, which depends on the
|
|
|
US$ 3,000 per MW per
|
Res. 1/19(1)
|
|
|
|
average Utilization Factor (UF) of each unit during the previous
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
last twelve months (mobile year):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If UF >= 70%, the unit receives 100% of the price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If the is between 30 and 70%, the machine receives
UF*0.75+0.475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the price (lineal proportion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If UF30%, unit receives 70% of the price
|
|
|
|
Energy payments Res. 1/192
|
|
|
|
US$ 5.4 per MWh for generation with natural gas
US$ 8.4 per
MWh for generation with fuel oil/gas oil
|
|
|
US$ 4.9 per
MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Effective prices for capacity payment depended on the
availability of each unit, and the achievement of the Guaranteed Bid
Capacity (DIGO in Spanish) that each generator may send to CAMMESA twice
a year. For further details, see "Item 4.B. Business OverviewThe
Argentine Electric Power SectorRemuneration SchemeThe Current
Remuneration Scheme in the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the
SEC on April 30, 2019.
2 Energy payments above mentioned
includes the tariffs for energy generated and energy operated as
mentioned in Res. SRRyME 1/2019.
Loan facility by KFW. On March 26, 2019 the Company, entered into
a loan agreement with Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau ("KfW) for an
amount of US $ 56,000,000 to finance the Luján de Cuyo project. To
secure the obligations under the loan agreement with KfW, the company
has agreed to maintain a cash reserve account pledged in favor of KfW.
The loan agreement also contains other customary covenants and events of
default for facilities of this type and is governed by German law. The
disbursement of this loan is expected to happen by the end of this month.
Progress on the cogeneration projects. During the period, the
Company continued with the construction of the Luján de Cuyo (93MW) and
Terminal 6-San Lorenzo (330 MW) cogeneration projects, which will
increase the current installed capacity more than 11%.
Renewable energy
Term Market form Renewable Energy (MATER). As of the date of this
release, Central Puerto has already signed long-term PPA contracts with
private customers for 61% of the estimated energy generation
capacity of the term market projects (considering the median -Percentile
50%- of the expected energy production) developed under Resolution No.
281-E/17 regulatory framework, which are currently under construction.
The Company expects that La Castellana II (15.75 MW) and La Genoveva II
projects (41.8 MW) will start their commercial operations during the
3Q2019.
B. Recent news
Brigadier López Power Plant. On February 27, 2019, Central Puerto
was notified that it had been awarded the IEASA Bid called by IEASA to
acquire the Central Termoeléctrica Brigadier López power plant and
certain assets and liabilities relating to such plant.
The acquisition of the Brigadier López Power Plant was subject to the
satisfaction of certain conditions that had to occur prior to April 1,
2019. Since some of those conditions to the IEASA Bid have not been
satisfied, Central Puerto and IEASA are negotiating, among other things
on a new closing date.
C. Main operating metrics
The table below sets forth key operating metrics for 1Q2019, compared to
4Q2018 and 1Q2018:
|
|
Key Metrics
|
|
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
|
4Q 2018
|
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
|
Var %
(4Q/4Q)
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy Generation (GWh)
|
|
|
|
3,549
|
|
|
|
3,471
|
|
|
|
3,440
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
-Electric Energy Generation-Thermal
|
|
|
|
2,547
|
|
|
|
2,413
|
|
|
|
2609
|
|
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
-Electric Energy Generation - Hydro
|
|
|
|
846
|
|
|
|
893
|
|
|
|
831
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
-Electric Energy Generation - Wind
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Installed capacity (MW; EoP1)
|
|
|
|
3,810
|
|
|
|
3,810
|
|
|
|
3,810
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
-Installed capacity -Thermal (MW)
|
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
-Installed capacity - Hydro (MW)
|
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
-Installed capacity - Wind (MW)
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Availability - Thermal2
|
|
|
|
92
|
%
|
|
|
94
|
%
|
|
|
94
|
%
|
|
|
-2 p.p.
|
|
Steam production (thousand Tons)
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: CAMMESA ; company data.
1 EoP refers to "End of
Period
2 Availability weighted average by power
capacity. Off-time due to scheduled maintenance agreed with CAMMESA is
not included in the ratio.
In the 1Q2019, energy generation from continuing operations increased 3%
to 3,549 GWh, compared to 1Q2018, mainly due to a 2% increase in the
hydro generation. This increase was partially offset by a 2% decrease in
energy generation from thermal units. Additionally, during 3Q2018, La
Castellana I (99 MW) and Achiras I (48 MW) wind farms commenced their
commercial operations. During 1Q2019 these plants generated and sold,
under the RenovAr Program, a total of 156 GWh.
During 1Q2019, machine availability of thermal units was 92%, compared
to 94% in 1Q2018, showing a sustained level and well above the market
average availability for thermal units for the same period of 79%,
according to data from CAMMESA.
Finally, steam production showed an increase of 1% totaling 277,000 tons
produced during 1Q2019 compared to 275,000 tons during the 1Q2018, due
to higher demand by our client.
D. Financials
Main financial magnitudes of continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million Ps.
|
|
|
|
1Q2019
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
Var %
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
6,236
|
|
|
|
2,861
|
|
|
|
118
|
%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
(3,651
|
)
|
|
|
(1,386
|
)
|
|
|
163
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
2,585
|
|
|
|
1,475
|
|
|
|
75
|
%
|
Administrative and selling expenses
|
|
|
|
(455
|
)
|
|
|
(320
|
)
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
Operating income before other operating results
|
|
|
|
2,130
|
|
|
|
1,155
|
|
|
|
84
|
%
|
Other operating results, net1
|
|
|
|
2,883
|
|
|
|
12,992
|
|
|
|
(78
|
%)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
5,014
|
|
|
|
14,147
|
|
|
|
(65
|
%)
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA2
|
|
|
|
5,486
|
|
|
|
14,476
|
|
|
|
(62
|
%)
|
Which includes
CVO effect
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
12,315
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Foreign Exchange Difference and interests related to FONI trade
receivables
|
|
|
|
2,925
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
2,971
|
%
|
Average exchange rate of period
|
|
|
|
39.92
|
|
|
|
19.68
|
|
|
|
103
|
%
|
Exchange rate end of period
|
|
|
|
43.35
|
|
|
|
20.15
|
|
|
|
115
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: Exchange rates quoted by the Banco de la Nación Argentina are
provided only as a reference. The average exchange rate is calculated as
the average of the daily exchange rates quoted by the Banco de la Nación
Argentina for wire transfers (divisas) for each period.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million Ps.
|
|
|
|
1Q2019
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
Var %
|
Consolidated Net income for the period2
|
|
|
|
1,230
|
|
|
|
10,900
|
|
|
|
(89
|
%)
|
Result from exposure to the change in purchasing power of the
currency
|
|
|
|
1,334
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
|
330
|
%
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
|
1,474
|
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
119
|
%
|
Financial income
|
|
|
|
(382
|
)
|
|
|
(265
|
)
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
Share of the profit of an associate
|
|
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
|
(164
|
)
|
|
|
(41
|
%)
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
|
|
1,455
|
|
|
|
3,003
|
|
|
|
(52
|
%)
|
Net income of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(309
|
)
|
|
|
(100
|
%)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
|
|
|
|
5,486
|
|
|
|
14,476
|
|
|
|
(62
|
%)
|
Which includes:
CVO effect
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
12,315
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Foreign Exchange Difference and interests related to FONI trade
receivables
|
|
|
|
2,925
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
2,971
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019 Results Analysis
Revenues from continuing operations increased 118% to Ps. 6,236
million in the 1Q2019, as compared to Ps. 2,861 million in the
1Q2018. The increase in revenues was mainly driven by:
(i) an increase in the exchange rate for the 1Q2019 higher than the
inflation for the period, which impacted tariffs set in US dollars, in
terms of argentine pesos current at the end of the reporting period. As
a reference, during the twelve-month period ended on March 31 2019, the
foreign exchange rate increased 115%, while the inflation rate for the
same period was 55%,
(ii) an increase in fuel remuneration for units under Energía Base
regulatory framework (and other related concepts), which amounted to Ps.
2,528 million during the 1Q2019, mainly because of income in accordance
to Res. 70/18, in some of the units under the Energía Base regulatory
framework (see "Factors Affecting Our Results of OperationsOur
RevenuesThe Energía Base), compared to Ps.245 million during the
1Q2018,
(iii) a 540% increase in the Sales under contracts, which amounted to
518 million during the 1Q2019, as compared to Ps. 81 million in the
1Q2018, mainly due to the energy generation of wind farms Achiras and La
Castellana, which started operation during the 3Q2018, and
(iv) Ps. 83 million in the 1Q2019 from Revenues from the CVO thermal
plant management, which started operations on March 20, 2018.
This was partially offset by the decrease in energy and power prices for
units under the Energy Base Regulatory framework established by Res.
1/19 (see section A. Highlights), starting on March 1, 2019.
Gross profit increased 75% to Ps. 2,585 million, compared to Ps.
1,475 million in 1Q2018. This increase was due to (i) the
above-mentioned increase in revenues, which was partially offset by an
increase in costs of sales that totaled Ps. 3,651 million, a 163%
increase as compared to Ps. 1,386 million in the 1Q2018. The increase in
the cost of sales was primarily driven by:
(i) An increase in the purchase of fuel (and related concepts), which
totaled Ps. 2,306 million during the 1Q2019, as compared to Ps. 356
million in the 1Q2018, due to:
a. The cost of the self-supplied
fuel purchased in accordance to Res. 70/18 described above;
b. a
higher price of natural gas used in the units that generate steam or
electric energy under the Energía Plus framework, mainly due an increase
in the exchange rate for 2018 that was higher than the inflation for the
period, which impacted in the US dollars denominated price of natural
gas, in terms of argentine pesos current at the end of the reporting
period. As a reference, during the twelve-month period ended on March 31
2019, the foreign exchange rate increased 115%, while the inflation rate
for the same period was 55%,
(ii) a 34% increase in non-fuel-related costs of production, which
totaled Ps. 1,394 million in the 1Q2019, as compared to Ps. 1,042
million in the 1Q2018, mainly due to (i) a 61% increase in maintenance
costs totaling Ps. 169 million, and (ii) a 59% increase in depreciations
due to the increase in property, plant and equipment related to the new
thermal and renewable energy projects.
Gross Profit Margin reached 41% during 1Q2019, as compared to 52% in the
1Q2018. This change was mainly related to the effect of Res. 70/18,
which increased both the income and the cost of energy production from
thermal units.
Operating income before other operating results, net, increased 84%
to Ps. 2,130 million, compared to Ps. 1,155 million in the 1Q2018.
This increase was due to (i) the above-mentioned increase in gross
profits, and (ii) a less-than-proportional increase in administrative
and selling expenses that totaled Ps. 455 million, a 42% increase as
compared to Ps. 320 million in the 1Q2018. This increase was mainly
driven by (i) a 73% increase in taxes on bank account transactions, due
to increased revenues, costs and capital expenditures completed during
the period, (ii) a 27% increase in compensation to employees, mainly due
to a higher profit sharing bonds for the personnel pursuant to Section
33 of the Bylaws, related to the net income during 2018, as compared to
2017, and (iii) Ps. 57 million in maintenance expenses mainly as a
result of civil works conducted on the office buildings conducted during
the 1Q2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was Ps. 5,486 million in the 1Q2019, compared to
Ps. 14,476 million in the 1Q2018, which included a Ps. 12,315 million
gain during the 1Q2018 from a one-time-gain from the CVO Commercial
Operation Approval (the "CVO effect). Without taking into account this
extraordinary gain, the result of increase would have been 154%. This
variation was driven by (i) the increase in operating results before
other operating income, net mentioned above; (ii) Ps. 2,917 million
during the 1Q2019, as compared to Ps. 506 million from the foreign
exchange difference and interest accrued on the trade receivables
denominated in US dollars, mainly from FONI trade receivables; (iv) the
increase in depreciations and amortizations, which totaled Ps. 472
million during the 1Q2019, as compared to Ps. 329 million in the 1Q2018.
Consolidated Net income was Ps. 1,230 million or Ps. 0.82 per share,
in the 1Q2019, compared to Ps. 10,900 million or Ps. 7.25 per share,
in the 1Q2018, which included a Ps. 12,315 million gain during the
1Q2018 from a one-time-gain from the CVO Commercial Operation Approval
(the "CVO effect). In addition to the above-mentioned factors, net
income was (i) negatively impacted by higher financial expenses that
amounted to Ps. 1,474 million in the 1Q2019, compared to Ps. 672 million
in the 1Q2018, and (ii) positively impacted by higher financial income
which amounted to Ps. 382 million during the 1Q2019, compared to Ps. 265
million in the 1Q2018, in each case under (i) and (ii), mainly due to
the foreign exchange difference over US dollar denominated debt and
financial assets (which excludes FONI and other trade receivables).
Additionally, the results from discontinued operation during 1Q2018,
when the La Plata Plant was sold, were Ps. 309 million, and the results
from the share of profit of associates decreased to Ps. 97 million in
the 1Q2019, as compared to Ps. 164 million in the 1Q2018, mainly due to
weaker results from the operations of Ecogas.
Finally, loss from exposure to the change in the purchasing power of the
currency totaled Ps. 1,334 million during the 1Q2019, as compared to Ps.
310 million in the 1Q2018.
FONI collections increased to Ps. 813 million in the 1Q2019,
compared to Ps. 156 million in 1Q2018 -both including VAT- (equivalent
to approximately US$ 19 million and US$ 4 million, respectively, at the
exchange rate as of March 31, 2018), in both cases associated to the
FONI trade receivables for San Martín, Manuel Belgrano, and Vuelta de
Obligado Plants, (from which we received the payments related to January
and February 2019, corresponding to installments 11 and 12). Regarding
the CVO trade receivables, as of today, Central Puerto continues in
conversations with CAMMESA to collect the unpaid installments
corresponding to the March-December 2018.
Financial Situation
As of March 31, 2019, the Company and its subsidiaries had Cash and Cash
Equivalents of Ps. 232 million, and Other Current Financial Assets of
Ps. 2,085 million.
Loans and borrowings totaling Ps. 6,607 million were received mainly by
Central Puertos subsidiaries CP Achiras and CP La Castellana, to
finance the construction of La Castellana I and Achiras I wind farms.
From these, Ps. 689 million were current (due date of less than one
year), and Ps. 5,918 million were non-current. The IFC-IIC facilities
have to be repaid in 52 quarterly equal installments started to be paid
on February 2019 in the case of CP La Castellana, and on May 2019, in
the case of CP Achiras.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million Ps.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
March 31, 2019
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
Other financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,833
|
|
Financial Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
Subtotal Individual Net Cash Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,959
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents of subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Other financial assets of subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
Financial Debt of subsidiaries
Composed of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,607
|
)
|
Financial Debt of subsidiaries (current)
|
|
|
|
(689
|
)
|
|
|
|
Financial Debt of subsidiaries (non-current)
|
|
|
|
(5,918
|
)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal Subsidiaries Net Cash Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,249
|
)
|
Consolidated Net Cash Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,290
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows of the 1Q 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million Ps.
|
|
|
|
1Q2019
ended March 31, 2019
|
Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
2,330
|
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(2,177
|
)
|
Net cash flows used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(301
|
)
|
Exchange difference and other financial results
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Results due to exposure to the change in the purchasing power of
the currency generated by cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Cash and Cash equivalents at the end
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities was Ps. 2,330 million
during the 1Q2019. This cash flow arises from (i) Ps. 5,014 million
from the operating income from continuing operations obtained during the
1Q2019, minus (ii) the non-cash items included in it, including
Ps. 2,917 million from foreign exchange difference and interests on
trade receivables; and (iii) Ps. 409 million from income tax paid.
Net cash used in investing activities was Ps. 2,177 million in the
1Q2019. This amount was mainly due to (i) payments that amounted to
Ps. 2,317 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment for
the construction of the renewable energy projects, and thermal
cogeneration units Terminal 6 and Luján de Cuyo. This was partially
offset by (i) Ps. 140 million obtained by the sale of short-term
financial assets, net.
Net cash used by financing activities was Ps. 301 million in the
1Q2019. The main financing activities during the 1Q2019 were the
repayment of the loans, plus the accrued interest and financial
expenses, mainly from the loans received by CP Achiras and CP La
Castellana, for the construction of the Achiras I and La Castellana I
wind farms for a net amount of Ps. 354 million.
E. Tables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a.
Consolidated Income Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
6,235,792
|
|
|
|
2,861,120
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
(3,650,749
|
)
|
|
|
(1,385,877
|
)
|
Gross income
|
|
|
|
2,585,043
|
|
|
|
1,475,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative and selling expenses
|
|
|
|
(454,552
|
)
|
|
|
(319,914
|
)
|
Other operating income
|
|
|
|
2,916,680
|
|
|
|
709,824
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
|
(33,636
|
)
|
|
|
(32,417
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CVO receivables update
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
12,314,618
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
5,013,535
|
|
|
|
14,147,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on net monetary position
|
|
|
|
(1,333,789
|
)
|
|
|
(309,892
|
)
|
Finance Income
|
|
|
|
382,376
|
|
|
|
264,650
|
|
Finance Expenses
|
|
|
|
(1,473,983
|
)
|
|
|
(672,198
|
)
|
Share of the profit of associates
|
|
|
|
96,668
|
|
|
|
163,998
|
|
Income before income tax form continuing operations
|
|
|
|
2,684,807
|
|
|
|
13,593,912
|
|
Income tax for the period
|
|
|
|
(1,454,832
|
)
|
|
|
(3,002,989
|
)
|
Net income for the period from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
1,229,975
|
|
|
|
10,590,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the period from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
308,705
|
|
Net income for the period
|
|
|
|
1,229,975
|
|
|
|
10,899,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
|
|
|
1,260,053
|
|
|
|
10,966,539
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
(30,078
|
)
|
|
|
(66,911
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,229,975
|
|
|
|
10,899,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (Ps.)
|
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
7.25
|
|
Earnings per share from continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (ARS)
|
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
7.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31,
2019
|
|
|
As of December 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
27,161,972
|
|
|
25,225,630
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
2,398,008
|
|
|
2,498,317
|
Investment in associates
|
|
|
|
2,322,576
|
|
|
2,233,704
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
|
18,132,403
|
|
|
18,635,219
|
Other non-financial assets
|
|
|
|
274,790
|
|
|
249,215
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
82,382
|
|
|
83,484
|
|
|
|
|
50,372,131
|
|
|
48,925,569
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
297,395
|
|
|
246,914
|
Other non-financial assets
|
|
|
|
444,375
|
|
|
553,447
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
|
12,718,798
|
|
|
11,825,044
|
Other financial assets
|
|
|
|
2,085,232
|
|
|
2,196,027
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
231,910
|
|
|
257,032
|
|
|
|
|
15,777,710
|
|
|
15,078,464
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
66,149,841
|
|
|
64,004,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
|
1,514,022
|
|
|
1,514,022
|
Adjustment to capital stock
|
|
|
|
12,968,145
|
|
|
12,968,145
|
Legal and other reserves
|
|
|
|
428,549
|
|
|
428,549
|
Voluntary reserve
|
|
|
|
4,925,261
|
|
|
4,925,261
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
17,708,522
|
|
|
16,448,469
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
|
|
|
37,544,499
|
|
|
36,284,446
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
541,833
|
|
|
522,760
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
|
38,086,332
|
|
|
36,807,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,133,020
|
|
|
2,189,604
|
Other loans and borrowings
|
|
|
|
5,918,259
|
|
|
5,816,970
|
Borrowings from CAMMESA
|
|
|
|
1,074,223
|
|
|
1,122,593
|
Compensation and employee benefits liabilities
|
|
|
|
147,757
|
|
|
165,957
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,349,405
|
|
|
5,358,018
|
|
|
|
|
14,622,664
|
|
|
14,653,142
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
|
|
2,671,669
|
|
|
1,933,661
|
Other non-financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,856,879
|
|
|
1,856,573
|
Borrowings from CAMMESA
|
|
|
|
1,788,404
|
|
|
2,026,438
|
Other loans and borrowings
|
|
|
|
688,643
|
|
|
751,896
|
Compensation and employee benefits liabilities
|
|
|
|
402,564
|
|
|
437,240
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
|
5,471,673
|
|
|
4,937,070
|
Provisions
|
|
|
|
561,013
|
|
|
600,807
|
|
|
|
|
13,440,845
|
|
|
12,543,685
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
28,063,509
|
|
|
27,196,827
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
66,149,841
|
|
|
64,004,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
|
|
Thousand Ps.
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income for the period before income tax from continuing
operations
|
|
|
|
2,684,807
|
|
|
|
13,593,912
|
|
Net Income for the period before income tax from discontinued
operations
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
367,542
|
|
Net Income for the period before income tax
|
|
|
|
2,684,807
|
|
|
|
13,961,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile income for the period before income tax
to net cash flows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
375,128
|
|
|
|
236,620
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
105,737
|
|
|
|
92,099
|
|
Discount of trade and other receivables and payables, net
|
|
|
|
(894
|
)
|
|
|
545
|
|
CVO receivables update
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(12,314,618
|
)
|
Interest earned from customers
|
|
|
|
(309,406
|
)
|
|
|
(147,543
|
)
|
Financial income
|
|
|
|
(382,376
|
)
|
|
|
(264,650
|
)
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
|
1,473,983
|
|
|
|
672,198
|
|
Share of the profit of associates
|
|
|
|
(96,668
|
)
|
|
|
(163,998
|
)
|
Stock-based payments
|
|
|
|
5,481
|
|
|
|
1,971
|
|
Movements in provisions and long-term employee benefit plan expenses
|
|
|
|
33,705
|
|
|
|
34,816
|
|
Trade receivables foreign exchange difference
|
|
|
|
(2,607,274
|
)
|
|
|
(358,785
|
)
|
Income from the sale of La Plata plant
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(523,681
|
)
|
Loss on net monetary position
|
|
|
|
(1,463,843
|
)
|
|
|
(517,930
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Working capital adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in trade and other receivables
|
|
|
|
2,047,575
|
|
|
|
917,383
|
|
(Increase) Decrease in other non-financial assets and inventories
|
|
|
|
34,117
|
|
|
|
(899,875
|
)
|
Increase in trade and other payables, other non-financial
liabilities and liabilities from employee benefits
|
|
|
|
618,595
|
|
|
|
419,898
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,518,667
|
|
|
|
1,145,904
|
|
Interest received from customers
|
|
|
|
219,453
|
|
|
|
8,852
|
|
Income tax paid
|
|
|
|
(408,554
|
)
|
|
|
(215,156
|
)
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
2,329,566
|
|
|
|
939,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(2,316,718
|
)
|
|
|
(720,128
|
)
|
Cash flows generated from the sale of La Plata plant
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
699,625
|
|
Dividends received
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
426,139
|
|
Sale of available-for-sale assets, net
|
|
|
|
139,629
|
|
|
|
(923,063
|
)
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(2,177,089
|
)
|
|
|
(517,427
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short term loans (settlements) proceeds, net
|
|
|
|
10,057
|
|
|
|
(425
|
)
|
Long term loans received
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,676,797
|
|
Long term loans paid
|
|
|
|
(159,253
|
)
|
|
|
(1,558,626
|
)
|
Interests and other loan costs paid
|
|
|
|
(195,054
|
)
|
|
|
(55,576
|
)
|
Contributions from non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
43,670
|
|
|
|
14,687
|
|
Net cash flows used in by financing activities
|
|
|
|
(300,580
|
)
|
|
|
1,076,857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(148,103
|
)
|
|
|
1,499,030
|
|
Exchange difference and other financial results
|
|
|
|
115,465
|
|
|
|
42,948
|
|
Monetary results effect on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
7,516
|
|
|
|
172,460
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1
|
|
|
|
257,032
|
|
|
|
146,279
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31
|
|
|
|
231,910
|
|
|
|
1,860,717
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Glossary
In this release, except where otherwise indicated or where the context
otherwise requires:
-
"CAMMESA refers to Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista
Eléctrico Sociedad Anónima;
-
"CVP refers to Variable Cost of Production of producing energy, which
may be declared by the generation companies to CAMMESA;
-
"CVO effect refers to the CVO receivables update, and interests
triggered by the CVO Plant Commercial Operation Approval, which
generated a Ps. 11,017 million one-time-gain accrued during the 1Q2018;
-
"Ecogas refers collectively to Distribuidora de Gas Cuyana
("DGCU), and its controlling company Inversora de Gas Cuyana
("IGCU) and Distribuidora de Gas del Centro ("DGCE), and
its controlling company Inversora de Gas del Centro ("IGCE);
-
"Energía Base (legacy energy) refers to the regulatory framework
established under Resolution SE No. 95/13, as amended, and, since
February 2017, regulated by Resolution SEE No. 19/17;
-
"FONINVEMEM or "FONI, refers to the Fondo para Inversiones
Necesarias que Permitan Incrementar la Oferta de Energía Eléctrica en
el Mercado Eléctrico Mayorista (the Fund for Investments Required
to Increase the Electric Power Supply) and Similar Programs, including
Central Vuelta de Obligado (CVO) Agreement;
-
"MATER, refers to Mercado a Término de Energía Renovable, is the
regulatory framework that allows generators to sell electric energy
from renewable sources directly to large users.
-
"p.p., referes to percentage points;
-
"TGM refers to Transportadora de Gas del Mercosur S.A.;
