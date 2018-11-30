CES 2019: Inseego 5G NR Solution Portfolio Drives Mobile and Fixed Wireless Deployments Worldwide

Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud
solutions pioneer, is showcasing its latest 5G innovations for a variety
of mobile, fixed and industrial IoT use cases at the Consumer
Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. Inseego has been selected
by a major Asia-Pacific service provider to bring its 5G NR network to
life with Inseegos revolutionary 5G Home Router. This new customer
joins an extensive list of Tier One global operators that have been
working with Inseego to make fixed and mobile wireless 5G real for
millions of their customers in 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005637/en/
Inseego 5G NR Home (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Continuing our pioneering legacy in bringing next generation mobile
networks to life, by building the next generation of platform level,
globally deployable products, we are delivering on our promise to awaken
5G across markets worldwide. By working closely with many Tier One
global operators on 5G NR technologies, our portfolio of 5G NR products
supports mmWave and sub-6GHz bands as well as other bands currently
being deployed, said Inseego Chairman and CEO, Dan Mondor. "Numerous
wireless service providers in North America, Australia, Europe and the
Asia-Pacific region are actively deploying fixed and mobile wireless 5G
NR in 2019 and 2020, and we are thrilled to be playing a pivotal role in
making 5G Real across the world alongside them.
"We are thrilled to be playing an important role in driving 5G
technology early to the market in close collaboration with our
customers. Our 5G NR portfolio is designed for all mainstream global
frequency bands including mmWave as well as sub-6GHz bands, said
Inseego CMO and EVP of IoT and Mobile Solutions, Ashish Sharma. "Our
innovative 5G NR portfolio includes fixed, mobile and industrial IoT
solutions, providing our customers with a broad choice of solutions for
a diverse set of applications.
Inseegos fixed wireless and mobile solutions enable new,
ground-breaking use cases for the immediate and future economy, as well
as in everyday life. The Inseego 5G NR portfolio consists of the
following solutions:
-
R1000 5G Home Router The powerful R1000 Router with 4×4 MIMO
is providing next generation 5G wireless broadband inside the home
today. The solution is packed with features including
power-over-ethernet and built-in high-performance Wi-Fi with 4×4 MIMO
technology which delivers high throughput and supports consumer
applications.
-
5G NR Mobile Hotspots for North America, Asia-Pacific and
Europe The ultra-secure 5G NR mobile hotspot line with MiFi®
technology supports mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. The devices are
engineered to deliver best-in-class performance with proprietary
antenna technology, real simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi and highly
optimized application performance for many "on the go use cases.
-
5G NR Routers for North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe
Inseegos innovative line of 5G NR routers, powered by MiFi®
technology, supports sub-6GHz and mmWave bands, providing consumers
and enterprises with a new choice for broadband internet service.
-
5G NR Industrial IoT (IIoT) Gateways A powerful line of 5G NR
industrial IoT solutions for global enterprise markets, which will
unlock use cases requiring low latency and very high throughput.
The latest Inseego 5G device announcements include:
-
Fixed: In-home
broadband internet technology for the Verizon 5G Home deployment
-
Mobile mmWave:
The
first true 5G NR mobile hotspot in the United States (Verizon Mobile),
demonstrated with a live virtual reality-telemedicine demo session at
the Qualcomm SnapDragon Summit
-
Mobile sub-6GHz: Telstra
(Australia) announced a 5G mobile hotspot prototype from Inseego
Inseegos 5G solutions portfolio and technology roadmap will be
showcased at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Inseego
meeting room, MP26173. To schedule a meeting with Inseego at CES, please
email inseego@goDRIVEN360.com
or anette.gaven@inseego.com.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high
performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service
providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product
portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile
solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent,
reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence.
Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled
downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial
IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our
solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud
platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G
technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with
offices worldwide. www.inseego.com
#Making5GReal
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of
important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors
include risks relating to technological changes, new product
introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence
on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in
more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov)
and other regulatory agencies.
©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are
trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005637/en/