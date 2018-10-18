finanzen.net
18.10.2018 22:30
Charah Solutions Offers Innovative Thermal Process Technology for Fly Ash Beneficiation  MP618

Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA), a leading provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, today announced the launch of a proprietary fly ash thermal beneficiation technology that improves the quality of fly ash. Charah Solutions new MP618 Multi-Process technology reduces loss on ignition (LOI), ammonia, activated carbon and moisture in fly ash.

Charah Solutions proven MP618 allows for beneficiation of both wet and dry fly ash and offers important advantages over competing technologies. Specifically, it has a significantly lower cost profile, an efficient footprint with self-contained environmental controls that can be deployed in weeks versus years and a modular design that can be scaled up or down to increase production based on market demand.

With the functionality to process both wet and dry fly ash, MP618 can be installed at both operating and non-operating power plants, regardless of whether the fly ash is current production or legacy ash stored in ponds or landfills. The technology also allows for the processing of kiln dust to remove mercury for emissions regulations compliance. With the introduction of MP618, Charah Solutions expects to increase its supply of marketable fly ash to concrete producers and add greater value to its utility customers.

"As one of the leading fly ash sales and marketing companies in the country, Charah Solutions is known for innovative solutions and superior service, said Scott Sewell, Chief Operating Officer of Charah Solutions. "We believe the introduction of MP618 serves a clear customer need for cost-effective, efficient and sustainable solutions that can be scaled up or down based on the beneficiation needs at a particular ash pond or other site. With MP618, we can beneficiate out of spec fly ash, increase our supply of high-quality ash to the market and add significant value to our utility customers as we continue to leverage new technologies to expand our service offerings.

Scott Ziegler, Vice President of Byproduct Sales at Charah Solutions, added, "MP618 will expand our MultiSource® materials network, a unique distribution system of more than 30 nationwide sourcing locations, and improve our ability to provide a continuous and reliable supply of supplementary cementitious materials, including quality fly ash and slag cement, for ready mix concrete producers and other customers throughout the United States.

Click here to see a complete map of Charah Solutions MultiSource® materials network locations.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah® Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation sites across the country. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities with all aspects of managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity as well as routine power plant maintenance and outage services for coal and nuclear energy providers. The company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash and slag sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com.

MultiSource is a registered trademark of Charah, LLC in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may, "expect, "estimate, "project, "plan, "believe, "intend, "achievable, "anticipate, "will, "continue, "potential, "should, "could, and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the company based on managements experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

14.06.18
Charah Solutions IPO: 5 things to know about a company serving coal and nuclear energy (MarketWatch)
14.06.18
Charah Solutions stock falls in first day of trading, after pricing IPO below range (Market Watch)

09.07.2018Charah Solutions BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
