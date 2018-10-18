Charah Solutions Offers Innovative Thermal Process Technology for Fly Ash Beneficiation  MP618

Charah®
Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA), a leading provider of environmental
and maintenance services to the power generation industry, today
announced the launch of a proprietary fly ash thermal beneficiation
technology that improves the quality of fly ash. Charah Solutions new
MP618 Multi-Process technology reduces loss on ignition (LOI), ammonia,
activated carbon and moisture in fly ash.
Charah Solutions proven MP618 allows for beneficiation of both wet and
dry fly ash and offers important advantages over competing technologies.
Specifically, it has a significantly lower cost profile, an efficient
footprint with self-contained environmental controls that can be
deployed in weeks versus years and a modular design that can be scaled
up or down to increase production based on market demand.
With the functionality to process both wet and dry fly ash, MP618 can be
installed at both operating and non-operating power plants, regardless
of whether the fly ash is current production or legacy ash stored in
ponds or landfills. The technology also allows for the processing of
kiln dust to remove mercury for emissions regulations compliance. With
the introduction of MP618, Charah Solutions expects to increase its
supply of marketable fly ash to concrete producers and add greater value
to its utility customers.
"As one of the leading fly ash sales and marketing companies in the
country, Charah Solutions is known for innovative solutions and superior
service, said Scott Sewell, Chief Operating Officer of Charah
Solutions. "We believe the introduction of MP618 serves a clear customer
need for cost-effective, efficient and sustainable solutions that can be
scaled up or down based on the beneficiation needs at a particular ash
pond or other site. With MP618, we can beneficiate out of spec fly ash,
increase our supply of high-quality ash to the market and add
significant value to our utility customers as we continue to leverage
new technologies to expand our service offerings.
Scott Ziegler, Vice President of Byproduct Sales at Charah Solutions,
added, "MP618 will expand our MultiSource® materials network, a unique
distribution system of more than 30 nationwide sourcing locations, and
improve our ability to provide a continuous and reliable supply of
supplementary cementitious materials, including quality fly ash and slag
cement, for ready mix concrete producers and other customers throughout
the United States.
Click
here to see a complete map of Charah Solutions MultiSource®
materials network locations.
About Charah Solutions, Inc.
With 30 years of experience, Charah® Solutions, Inc. is a leading
provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power
generation industry, with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power
generation sites across the country. Based in Louisville, Kentucky,
Charah Solutions assists utilities with all aspects of managing and
recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the
production of electricity as well as routine power plant maintenance and
outage services for coal and nuclear energy providers. The company also
designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure,
landfill construction, fly ash and slag sales, and structural fill
projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving
customers most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry
leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the company is committed to
reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more
information, please visit www.charah.com.
MultiSource is a registered trademark of Charah, LLC in the United
States.
