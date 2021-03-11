ChargePoint Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) (the "Company or "ChargePoint), a world-leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results.

"Last year the global EV sector continued to show strength as EV sales grew despite a slow overall vehicle market, bolstered by policy trends that continued to accelerate the shift to electric in North America and Europe, said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint. "In 2020, we continued to strengthen our market leadership position and expect our growth to be fueled by dozens of new EV models anticipated in 2021 across a wide range of segments and price points. With a strong balance sheet and a capital light business model, ChargePoint is well positioned to create shareholder value through broad attachment to the electrification of mobility for fleet and consumer vehicle markets.

Financial Highlights

Revenue. For the fourth quarter that ended January 31, 2021, revenue was $42.4 million compared to $43.2 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year period. For the fiscal year that ended January 31, 2021, revenue was $146.5 million, up from $144.5 million in the prior year period.



As of January 31, 2021, cash on the balance sheet was $145 million. At the close of the business combination on February 26, 2021, cash on the balance sheet was $615 million. Shares Outstanding. At the close of the business combination on February 26, 2021, there were 277.8 million shares of common stock outstanding.

For a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

ChargePoint provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. For the first quarter ending April 30, 2021, which typically experiences seasonally lower networked station sales compared to the fourth quarter, ChargePoint expects revenue of $35 - $40 million. The Company expects revenue for fiscal 2022 of $195 - $205 million, consistent with its previously published estimates, and representing 37% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Conference Call Information

ChargePoint will host a webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. EST to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results and its outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2022. A question and answer session will follow prepared remarks.

Investors may access the webcast, supplemental financial information and investor presentation at ChargePoints investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) under the "Events and Presentations section. A replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoints cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for a wide range of charging scenarios from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and fleets. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 89 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoints North American or European press offices or the Investor Relations team.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: developments and changes in the general market, the continuing impact of COVID-19, political, economic, and business conditions; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions; our ability to expand in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) on March 1, 2021, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ChargePoint has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP). The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial results with other companies in its industry as well other technology companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the company's historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and non-recurring costs associated with a restructuring.

Non-GAAP Net Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss, excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation-expense and the associated share-based payroll tax expense, non-recurring costs associated with restructuring, acquisitions and litigation settlements, and non-cash charges related to the revaluation of warrants and other financial instruments. These amounts do not reflect the impact of any related tax effects.

Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial results and trends. In particular, many of the adjustments to ChargePoints GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future, such as share-based compensation, which is an important part of ChargePoints employees' compensation and impacts hiring, retention and performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that ChargePoint excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that other companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results. ChargePoint compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. In the future, ChargePoint may also exclude other expenses it determines do not reflect the performance of the Company's operating results.

ChargePoint, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Networked charging systems $ 28,303 $ 29,873 $ 91,893 $ 101,012 Subscriptions 10,965 7,865 40,563 28,930 Other 3,123 5,506 14,034 14,573 Total revenue 42,391 43,244 146,490 144,515 Cost of revenue Networked charging systems 25,677 28,056 87,083 105,940 Subscriptions 5,838 4,725 20,385 16,244 Other 1,973 1,626 6,073 4,289 Total cost of revenue 33,488 34,407 113,541 126,473 Gross profit 8,903 8,837 32,949 18,042 Operating expenses Research and development 20,946 19,233 75,017 69,464 Sales and marketing 15,700 15,766 53,002 56,997 General and administrative 7,577 6,294 25,922 23,945 Total operating expenses 44,223 41,293 153,941 150,406 Loss from operations (35,320 ) (32,456 ) (120,992 ) (132,364 ) Interest income 17 508 315 3,245 Interest expense (810 ) (863 ) (3,253 ) (3,544 ) Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability (54,824 ) (219 ) (73,125 ) (875 ) Other income (expense), net 185 (655 ) 229 (565 ) Net loss before income taxes (90,752 ) (33,685 ) (196,826 ) (134,103 ) Provision for income taxes (5 ) 126 198 224 Net loss $ (90,747 ) $ (33,811 ) $ (197,024 ) $ (134,327 ) Accretion of beneficial conversion feature of redeemable convertible preferred stock - - (60,377 ) - Cumulative undeclared dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock (12,839 ) - (16,799 ) - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (103,586 ) $ (33,811 ) $ (274,200 ) $ (134,327 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (5.29 ) $ (3.05 ) $ (18.08 ) $ (15.05 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 19,563,550 11,085,077 15,168,335 8,924,129

ChargePoint, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,491 $ 72,753 Restricted cash 400 400 Short-term investments - 47,037 Accounts receivable, net 35,075 38,488 Inventories 33,592 25,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,074 7,221 Total current assets 226,632 191,318 Property and equipment, net 29,988 27,941 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,817 10,269 Goodwill 1,215 1,215 Other assets 10,468 3,448 Total assets $ 290,120 $ 234,191 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,784 $ 19,631 Accrued and other current liabilities 47,162 37,659 Deferred revenue 40,934 39,408 Debt, current 10,208 - Total current liabilities 118,088 96,698 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 48,896 33,266 Debt, noncurrent 24,686 34,261 Operating lease liabilities 22,459 8,230 Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability 75,843 2,718 Other long-term liabilities 972 798 Total liabilities 290,944 175,971 Redeemable convertible preferred stock 615,697 520,241 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 62,736 20,331 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 155 37 Accumulated deficit (679,414 ) (482,390 ) Total stockholders' deficit (616,521 ) (462,021 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit $ 290,120 $ 234,191

ChargePoint, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (197,024 ) $ (134,327 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,083 7,698 Non-cash operating lease cost 3,762 3,121 Stock-based compensation 4,947 2,937 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 1,206 675 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability 73,125 875 Inventory reserves 1,412 1,425 Other 446 589 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 3,292 (8,702 ) Inventories (9,585 ) (1,472 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,914 ) (2,961 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,815 ) (1,181 ) Accounts payable (493 ) 15,704 Accrued and other liabilities 11,556 93 Deferred revenue 17,156 27,590 Net cash used in operating activities (91,846 ) (87,936 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (11,484 ) (14,885 ) Purchases of investments - (179,514 ) Maturities of investments 47,014 132,500 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 35,530 (61,899 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 95,456 14,756 Proceeds from issuance of common stock warrants, net of issuance costs 31,547 185 Payments made toward deferred offering costs (4,003 ) - Proceeds from exercises of vested and unvested stock options 5,913 2,217 Net cash provided by financing activities 128,913 17,158 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 141 132 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 72,738 (132,545 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 73,153 205,698 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 145,891 $ 73,153

ChargePoint, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit (margin) to Non-GAAP gross profit (margin): GAAP gross profit $ 8,903 $ 8,837 $ 32,949 $ 18,042 Stock-based compensation expense 22 10 115 39 Restructuring costs (1) 214 - 114 - Non-GAAP gross profit (margin) $ 9,139 22 % $ 8,847 20 % $ 33,178 23 % $ 18,081 13 % Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss $ (90,747 ) $ (33,811 ) $ (197,024 ) $ (134,327 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 351 - 568 Stock-based compensation expense 1,639 780 4,947 2,937 Restructuring costs (1) 674 - 1,149 - Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability 54,824 219 73,125 875 Non-GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (33,610 ) -79 % $ (32,461 ) -75 % $ (117,803 ) -80 % $ (129,947 ) -90 % (1) Consists of restructuring costs for severances and related termination costs

