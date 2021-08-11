  • Suche
11.08.2021 22:07

ChargePoint to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on September 1, 2021

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Events and Presentations section of ChargePoints investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on September 1, 2021. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoints investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. ChargePoints cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 92 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoints North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

CHPT-IR

Werbung
