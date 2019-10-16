finanzen.net
Neue Champions League für Fonds: finanzen.net und f-fex stellen neues Konzept zur Qualitätsbewertung vor
16.10.2019
Charles River Laboratories Demonstrates Industry-Leading Research at Neuroscience 2019

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced that its team of neuroscience drug discovery experts will present 37 scientific posters, both independently and collaboratively with clients, at Neuroscience 2019, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN). The meeting, which brings together more than 30,000 researchers from 70 countries, will take place from October 19-23, in Chicago, Illinois.

Showcasing Scientific Excellence

Throughout the conference, Charles River experts will present posters and host discussions on the latest developments in neuroscience research and innovative approaches to tackle the most difficult to treat neurodegenerative disorders. Noteworthy posters include:

  • Characterization of cytokine levels in LPS-treated mice: multiplex assay of key inflammatory mediators in neurodegenerative disorders (Presented by Tuulia Huhtala: Tuesday, October 22, 1:00-5:00 p.m.)
  • Molecular and functional characterization of stem cell-derived neurons in support of drug discovery applications (Presented by Mariangela Iovino: Wednesday, October 23, 1:00-5:00 p.m.)

From In Vitro to In Vivo: A Translational Approach

In collaboration with CHDI Foundation, Charles River will present five posters at Neuroscience 2019 focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for Huntingtons disease (HD). These posters highlight research into disease-relevant biomarkers, robust and high-throughput screening assays, the delivery and distribution of large molecules to the brain, model characterization, and phenotypic screening on HTT mRNA.

By incorporating a translational approach to early discovery, in vitro biology and in vivo studies, researchers at Charles River and CHDI are working towards the development of novel therapeutics that will substantially improve the lives of those affected by HD.

Progressing Promising Academic Projects

This month, Charles River joined Alzheimers Research UKs Dementia Consortium, a global charity-industry partnership aimed at funding promising research from academia and helping progress projects with the scale and strength of industry supporters. As members of the Consortium, Charles River scientists will collaborate with grant recipients and, utilizing a unique integrated drug discovery approach, advise on how to progress their projects through the drug discovery continuum.

A full schedule of Charles Rivers activities during Neuroscience 2019 will be available online, and reprints of each poster will be available in Booth #1043 during the conference. Additionally, experts will be available for meetings with those interested in discussing neuroscience research and drug discovery. Throughout the conference, Charles River will be providing live updates on the Eureka Blog, including reviews of scientific sessions and input on the research being presented.

Approved Quotes

  • "We understand the challenges associated with researching neurodegenerative diseases. We feel strongly that by investing in the earliest stages of research, we can help clients avoid costly failures later. Neuroscience 2019 will provide our researchers an opportunity to showcase the progress theyve made toward delivering innovative cures to patients.  Birgit Girshick, Corporate Executive Vice President, Discovery & Safety Assessment, Biologics Testing Solutions, and Avian Vaccine Services, Charles River
  • "Inflammation is a key feature in several neurodegenerative disorders. The data presented in our poster on cytokine levels explores the relationship between the brain, peripheral tissue, and body fluids, and helps validate key biomarkers for neuroinflammatory models. Tuulia Huhtala, PhD, Head of Biomarkers and Molecular Imaging, Charles River
  • "One major limitation in current neuroscience research and drug discovery is the lack of human neuronal disease models which are biologically relevant, scalable and reproducible. Charles River has performed molecular and functional characterization of stem cell-derived human neurons using novel differentiation protocols to identify solutions for this unmet need.  Mariangela Iovino, PhD, Group Leader, Charles River

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

