Charles River Laboratories Updates Tumor Model Compendium

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced updates to its online Tumor Model Compendium. Charles Rivers cancer model database provides access to a comprehensive collection of well-established tumor models for early-stage oncology research.

This update adds 79 new patient-derived xenografts (PDX), 10 new cell line-derived xenografts (CDX), and 36 new cell line (CL) models for several cancer types including: anal, colon, lung and renal cancer as well as leukemia and melanoma. Additionally, the update provides an increased depth of data for both whole exome sequencing (WES) and gene expression, with greater bioinformatics coverage:

71 new WES data sets, increasing whole exome data to 90 percent of models

92 new RNA-Seq data sets, increasing gene expression data to 87 percent of models

Charles Rivers Compendium includes tumor models from a wide range of tumor subtypes for both in vivo and in vitro oncology research, including patient-derived xenografts (PDXs), cell line-derived xenografts (CDX), and syngeneic models.

This resource allows researchers to easily identify the most appropriate tumor models, leading to a more targeted study design from the start, saving time and money on the path to the clinic. The Compendium, when combined with Charles Rivers robust portfolio of oncology services and scientific background, provides a highly translational platform for developing safe, effective oncology therapeutics.

Expansion of Oncology Portfolio

Charles River recently launched in vivo tumor microdialysis to support cancer research. Microdialysis is a uniquely sensitive and powerful method of sampling the tumor microenvironment of research models. With microdialysis, researchers are able to gather actionable data on the mechanism of action and perform more efficient decision making. Traditionally applied to neuroscience research, utilizing microdialysis in tumor models provides an excellent approach to model the pharmacokinetics of a given therapeutic compound.

Charles River has also developed two new research models specifically for the study of Graft vs Host Disease (GvHD). GvHD and other pharmacodynamic models can act as screening tools to evaluate the ability of immunoregulatory drugs to modulate disease progression, providing valuable information to progress the best version of a drug past preclinical testing.

Additionally, Charles River recently launched an expansion of its PDX portfolio in North America. Benefiting from over 30 years of experience, Charles Rivers global PDX capabilities provide clients with the scientific guidance necessary to progress novel cancer therapeutics. To learn more about Charles Rivers oncology research capabilities, visit www.criver.com.

Approved Quotes

"In oncology, we recognize the importance of identifying a model that will most closely mimic human disease, increasing translation from preclinical research to the clinic. An increased depth of data and additional model types provide an improved resource for making those critical decisions.  Birgit Girshick, Corporate Executive Vice President, Discovery & Safety Assessment, Biologics Testing Solutions, and Avian Vaccine Services at Charles River

"The application of microdialysis in oncology research provides a unique opportunity for researchers to detect and quantify multiple immunomodulators and oncometabolites from freely moving, tumor-bearing models. This insight into target engagement and mechanism of action aids faster progression into the clinic.  Arash Rassoulpour, PhD, Executive Director at Charles River

"Stem cell transplantation, while offering many anti-cancer benefits, has a high risk of complications due to the introduction of donor cells into a patients immune system. GvHD models provide a valuable tool to study the biology of this disease and improve success rates of stem cell transplantation as a cancer treatment.  Chassidy Hall, Site Director, Oncology Center of Excellence at Charles River

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005763/en/