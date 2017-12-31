Chemed To Report First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 19, Related Conference Call To Be Held On April 20

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will release
financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, on
Thursday, April 19, 2018, following the close of trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on
Friday, April 20, 2018, to discuss the company's quarterly results and
to provide an update on its business.
The toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 844-743-2500 for
U.S. and Canadian participants and +1 661-378-9533 for international
participants. The participant Conference ID is 9986979. A live webcast
of the call can be accessed on Chemed's website at www.chemed.com
by clicking on Investor Relations Home.
A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning
approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. It can be accessed
by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 for U.S. and Canadian callers and +1
404-537-3406 for international callers and will be available for one
week following the live call. The replay Conference ID is 9986979. An
archived webcast will also be available at www.chemed.com.
Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati,
Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com)
operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and
Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life
hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nations leading provider of
plumbing and drain cleaning services.
Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications
may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance.
Such
statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present
information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances.
Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are
subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially
from such forward-looking statements.
Further, investors are
cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update
forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed
expectations.
