finanzen.net
Das comdirect Depot - Handeln für nur 3,90 1 pro Order im 1. Jahr. Kostenlose Depotführung - garantiert für 3 Jahre², persönlicher Service und mehr.-w-
20.01.2020 21:30
Bewerten
(0)

Chemed To Report Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings February 18, Related Conference Call To Be Held On February 19

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business.

The toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 844-743-2500 for U.S. and Canadian participants and +1 661-378-9533 for international participants. The participant Conference ID is 4939797. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Chemed's website at www.chemed.com by clicking on Investor Relations Home.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. It can be accessed by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 for U.S. and Canadian callers and +1 404-537-3406 for international callers and will be available for one week following the live call. The replay Conference ID is 4939797. An archived webcast will also be available at www.chemed.com.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nations leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

Nachrichten zu Chemed Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Chemed News
RSS Feed
Chemed zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Chemed Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.11.2016Chemed Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.05.2016Chemed Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2015Chemed OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
26.10.2015Chemed Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.09.2015Chemed OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
26.10.2015Chemed OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
22.09.2015Chemed OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
19.02.2015Chemed OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
23.09.2014Chemed OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
05.09.2005Update Chemed Corp.: OutperformThomas Weisel Partners
01.11.2016Chemed Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.05.2016Chemed Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2015Chemed Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.07.2015Chemed Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
18.01.2006Update Chemed Corp.: HoldDeutsche Securities

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Chemed Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Chemed News

06.01.20Is Chemed (CHE) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think &quot; Yes &quot;
Weitere Chemed News
Werbung

Inside

 Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
DZ BANK - Tesla und Varta - Steiler Anstieg, harte Landung?
Kennen Sie schon die alte Mär vom Carry-Trade?
Vontobel: Wirecard - Gekappte Shortpositionen sorgen für Aufschwung
Solidvest: Tausche Staatsexamen gegen Gehaltscheck: Endlich Geld verdienen und Vermögen aufbauen!
Johnson & Johnson erzielt Teilsieg vor Gericht
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
SOCIETE GENERALE: Beiersdorf - Short-Chance!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Chemed-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Chemed Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Geld nähert sich dem Thema Nachhaltigkeit langsam an
Die Vorteile von ETFs und worauf Sie achten sollten
Ist das jetzt das Ende des Mietpreisbooms?
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch

News von

Hausse bei Silber: Wieso der Preis des Edelmetalls weiter steigen dürfte
Festgeld in Dollar bietet viel mehr Zinsen als in Euro. Aber wie können Sparer anlegen?
Wirecard-Aktie: Showdown beim Zahlungsabwickler - das Ergebnis einer Sonderprüfung kommt bald
Innovation: Mit diesen Technologien können Anleger richtig Geld verdienen
SAP-Aktie: Warum das eine klare Kaufansage ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen geschlossen -- EVOTEC hebt Prognose an -- VW: Batterie-Hersteller bestätigt Gespräche -- Heideldruck und Wacker mit Gewinnwarnung -- DIC, QIAGEN, Merck im Fokus

thyssenkrupp konzentriert sich bei Aufzügen wohl auf drei Konsortien. Convergenta schlägt Ceconomy-HV eigenen Vertreter für Aufsichtsrat vor. Aroundtown erreicht bei TLG-Übernahme bereits die Mehrheit. IWF senkt Pfad für globales Wachstum. Medienbericht zu Milliarden-Angebot für Lateinamerika-Geschäft beflügelt Telefonica-Aktie. Kaufempfehlung von Goldman treibt Ströer-Aktie auf Rekordhoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 3 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 3 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 3 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass die Wirtschaftsform des Kapitalismus gut für die Zukunft ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:23 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen geschlossen -- EVOTEC hebt Prognose an -- VW: Batterie-Hersteller bestätigt Gespräche -- Heideldruck und Wacker mit Gewinnwarnung -- DIC, QIAGEN, Merck im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:08 Uhr
Wacker Neuson mit erneuter Gewinnwarnung - Aktie nachbörslich unter Druck
Aktie im Fokus
21:20 Uhr
Heidelberger Druck mit Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung - Aktie rauscht nachbörslich ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Varta AGA0TGJ5
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
XiaomiA2JNY1
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750