19.12.2019 00:29
Chevron Agrees to Acquire Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd

Chevron Australia Downstream Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, today announced that it has signed a conditional Share Sale Agreement with Puma Energy Asia Pacific B.V. to acquire all shares and equity interests of Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd for the amount of AU$425 million.

Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries hold assets including a network of?company-owned and retailer-owned service stations in Australia, a commercial and industrial fuels business, owned or leased seaboard import terminals and fuel distribution depots.

"The acquisition will provide Chevron with a stable market for production volumes from our refining joint ventures in Asia and create a foundation for sustainable earnings growth, said Mark Nelson, Chevrons executive vice president for Downstream & Chemicals. "It will build on Chevrons strong history of partnership in Australia and our global experience in fuels and convenience marketing and supply.

The acquisition of Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation is one of the worlds leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the companys operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Puma Energy

Puma Energy is a leading global energy business with a customer-focused approach to safely providing energy solutions in 47 countries across six continents. Puma Energy has around 3,000 retail sites, a presence at over 80 airports and a network of 100 storage terminals. Puma Energy directly employs over 8,000 people, with regional offices in Johannesburg, South Africa, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tallinn, Estonia, and Singapore.

For further information visit: www.pumaenergy.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevrons operations that are based on managements current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "targets, "forecasts, "projects, "believes, "seeks, "schedules, "estimates, "positions, "pursues, "may, "could, "should, "will, "budgets, "outlook, "trends, guidance, "focus, "on schedule, "on track, "is slated, "goals, "objectives, "strategies, "opportunities, "poised and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the companys control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the company's ability to realize anticipated cost savings and expenditure reductions; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the inability or failure of the companys joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the companys operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats and terrorist acts, crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries, or other natural or human causes beyond the companys control; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the companys future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government-mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, industry-specific taxes, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors on pages 18 through 21 of the companys 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

