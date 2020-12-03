  • Suche
03.12.2020 00:30

Chevron Announces Leadership Changes

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today named Al Williams vice president of corporate affairs, effective March 1, 2021. The company also appointed Paul Antebi vice president and general tax counsel, effective February 1, 2021.

Williams, 52, succeeds Dale Walsh who is retiring after 38 years of distinguished service. Williams, currently managing director of Chevron Australia and head of the Australasia business unit, will oversee government affairs, public affairs, social investment and performance, and the companys worldwide efforts to protect and enhance its reputation. He will report to Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth.

"Als career with Chevron has featured multiple international assignments as well as responsibility for some of our most important U.S.-based operations in all three segments of Chevrons business  Upstream, Midstream and Downstream, said Wirth. "He brings deep knowledge of our business, global perspective and is a proven leader. Al will be a valued addition to our leadership team at a time of increasing regulatory, social and political complexity for all our businesses.

"Im truly grateful to Dale for the contributions hes made to Chevrons success over the course of almost four decades, Wirth added. "Dale has been a trusted advisor to me, an accomplished business leader and an outstanding colleague. Throughout his career in downstream, as well as his time as a corporate officer, Dale has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating value for all our stakeholders.

In a separate appointment, Paul Antebi, 48, has been named vice president and general tax counsel. He succeeds C.N. (Sandy) Macfarlane, who is retiring after 36 years of outstanding performance. Antebi, currently Chevrons Deputy General Tax Counsel, will be responsible for directing Chevrons worldwide tax activities. Antebi will report to Chevron Vice President and CFO Pierre Breber.

"Over the course of his career at Unocal and Chevron, Paul has a track record of achievement, establishing himself as an expert in his discipline and a proven leader, Wirth said. "Sandy has led our tax function with a high degree of professionalism and integrity for the last decade. He is a recognized leader across the tax industry and leaves a strong legacy of accomplishment and business partnership.

Chevron Corporation is one of the worlds leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the companys operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

17.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Chevron auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 95 Dollar (dpa-afx)
31.10.20
Analysten sehen für Chevron-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Chevron gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
30.10.20
ExxonMobil und Chevron: Schwarze Woche für Erdölindustrie (manager magazin online)
30.10.20
ROUNDUP 2: Exxon und Chevron mit roten Zahlen - Corona-Krise dämpft Ölnachfrage (dpa-afx)
30.10.20
Chevron schreibt rote Zahlen (Dow Jones)
30.10.20
Exxon und Chevron machen hohe Verluste (ARD)
30.10.20
ROUNDUP: Exxon und Chevron mit roten Zahlen - Corona-Krise dämpft Ölnachfrage (dpa-afx)

Analysen zu Chevron Corp.

12.05.2020Chevron NeutralUBS AG
01.05.2020Chevron buyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2020Chevron buyUBS AG
12.02.2020Chevron HoldHSBC
29.08.2019Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
01.05.2020Chevron buyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2020Chevron buyUBS AG
21.08.2019Chevron OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.08.2019Chevron OverweightBarclays Capital
28.02.2019Chevron OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
12.05.2020Chevron NeutralUBS AG
12.02.2020Chevron HoldHSBC
29.08.2019Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
02.07.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.02.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.07.2017Chevron UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2015Chevron UnderperformMacquarie Research
09.09.2014Chevron UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
24.04.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities
05.02.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities

Meistgelesene Chevron News

17.11.20ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Chevron auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 95 Dollar
17.11.20Why ExxonMobil. Chevron. Kinder Morgan. and Other Energy Stocks Jumped Today
02.11.20Energy ETFs in Focus Post Exxon. Chevron Earnings
11.11.20Does P/E Ratio Matter? The Trade Desk vs. Chevron
29.11.20Is Chevron Stock a Buy?
29.11.20Why Is Chevron (CVX) Up 32.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
15.11.20Environment Ministry fines Chevron NIS 3.78m
Weitere Chevron News
Chevron Peer Group News

02.12.20Die besten Euro Stoxx 50-Aktien: Adyen setzt sich an die Performance-Spitze
02.12.20Why ExxonMobil. Phillips 66. and Apache Stocks Popped Today
02.12.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Equinor. BP. SunPower. Antero and EQT
02.12.20Enel. Eni partner on green hydrogen pilots in Italy
02.12.20Royal Dutch Shell und BP vor neuem "Superzyklus"? JPMorgan rät zum Kauf
01.12.20MÄRKTE USA/Anleger gehen ins Risiko - Euro über 1.20 USD
01.12.20MÄRKTE USA/Anleger gehen ins Risiko - Euro über 1.20 USD
01.12.20Exxon-Aktie fester: Exxon kündigt Mega-Abschreibung und großen Stellenabbau an
01.12.20MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street zum Start mit neuen Rekordhochs
01.12.20Umweltaktivisten und Shell streiten vor Gericht über CO2-Reduzierung

