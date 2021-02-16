  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Vertrauen Sie beim Schutz Ihrer Familie auf die Nr.1 - Jetzt bis zum 28.02. Risikolebensversicherung abschließen und 500 Euro sparen +++-w-
25.02.2021 15:00

 Chevron Commits $300 million Toward Low-Carbon Technology Investments

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Chevron Technology Ventures, LLC (CTV) today announced the launch of its $300 million Future Energy Fund II focused on technologies that have the potential to enable affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy for all.

With the first Future Energy Fund launched in 2018, CTV invested in more than 10 companies with more than 150 other investors to support innovations in carbon capture, emerging mobility and energy storage. Building upon the success of the first Future Energy Fund, Future Energy Fund II will focus on innovation in industrial decarbonization, emerging mobility, energy decentralization and the growing circular carbon economy.

"We continue to take meaningful actions to address the challenges and opportunities of the global energy transition, said Barbara Burger, Vice President, Innovation and President of Technology Ventures at Chevron. "Im proud that our second Future Energy Fund has the potential to make energy and global supply chains more sustainable by helping industries and our customers build a lower-carbon future.

Future Energy Fund II is the eighth venture fund launched since CTV was established in 1999. CTV also has a Core Energy Fund which invests in technologies with the potential to have a significant impact on Chevrons core business through operational enhancements, digitalization and low-carbon operations. Chevron is also an investor as a limited partner in funds such as the Oil & Gas Climate Initiatives (OGCI) Climate Investments and Emerald Technology Ventures Industrial Innovation Fund.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) pursues externally developed technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. CTV leverages innovative companies and technologies to strengthen Chevrons core operations and identifies new opportunities to shape the future of energy. For more information, visit www.chevron.com/technology/technology-ventures.

NOTICE

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevrons operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals, and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "targets, "forecasts, "projects, "believes, "seeks, "schedules, "estimates, "positions, "pursues, "may, "can, "should, "will, "budgets, "outlook, "trends, "guidance, "focus, "on schedule, "on track, "is slated, "goals, "objectives, "strategies, "opportunities, "poised, "potential and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the companys control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for our products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the companys ability to realize anticipated cost savings, expenditure reductions and efficiencies associated with enterprise transformation initiatives; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and financial condition of the companys suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas during the COVID-19 pandemic; the inability or failure of the companys joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the companys operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the companys control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Noble Energy; the companys future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, industry-specific taxes, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to pay future dividends; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the companys ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors on pages 18 through 21 of the company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements

Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
19.02.21
BP, Shell, Chevron - ist das die Wende? (Der Aktionär)
17.02.21
Schlussglocke: Dow mit neuem Rekord trotz Inflations-Ängsten - Warren Buffett stützt - Chevron und Verizon top (Der Aktionär)
17.02.21
Verizon- und Chevron-Aktien legen zu: Buffett steigt groß bei Verizon und Chevron ein - Apple reduziert (Reuters)
17.02.21
Chevron Is Buffett?s Latest Billion-Dollar ?Mystery? Investment (OilPrice.com)
17.02.21
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Verizon und Chevron dank Buffett-Einstieg begehrt (Börse Online)
17.02.21
Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett steigt bei Chevron und Verizon ein (manager magazin online)
17.02.21
Starinvestor steigt groß bei Verizon und Chevron ein (Tagesschau)
16.02.21
Star-Investor: Warren Buffett steigt bei Chevron und Verizon ein (Handelsblatt)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Chevron News
RSS Feed
Chevron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Chevron Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.05.2020Chevron NeutralUBS AG
01.05.2020Chevron buyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2020Chevron buyUBS AG
12.02.2020Chevron HoldHSBC
29.08.2019Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
01.05.2020Chevron buyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2020Chevron buyUBS AG
21.08.2019Chevron OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.08.2019Chevron OverweightBarclays Capital
28.02.2019Chevron OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
12.05.2020Chevron NeutralUBS AG
12.02.2020Chevron HoldHSBC
29.08.2019Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
02.07.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.02.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.07.2017Chevron UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2015Chevron UnderperformMacquarie Research
09.09.2014Chevron UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
24.04.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities
05.02.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Chevron Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Der Bitcoin scheint nicht mehr zu bremsen, nachdem er die 50.000er-Marke geknackt hat. Und auch der Dow-Jones zeigt solide Aufwärtsbewegungen. Sie fragen sich, was das für Sie als Anleger nun wirklich bedeutet? In unserem Online-Seminar heute Abend um 18 Uhr erhalten Sie einen umfassenden Ausblick auf die aktuelle Situation an der Börse.

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden und live dabei sein!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Chevron News

17.02.21Verizon- und Chevron-Aktien legen zu: Buffett steigt groß bei Verizon und Chevron ein - Apple reduziert
19.02.21BP. Shell. Chevron - ist das die Wende?
29.01.21Chevron verfehlt Analystenprognosen - Aktie fällt deutlich
05.02.21Chevron will Noble Midstream vollständig übernehmen - Chevron-Aktie fester
28.01.21Chevron schüttet seit über 100 Jahren eine Dividende aus
27.01.21Ausblick: Chevron stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
31.01.21So schätzen Analysten die Chevron-Aktie ein
17.02.21Schlussglocke: Dow mit neuem Rekord trotz Inflations-Ängsten - Warren Buffett stützt - Chevron und Verizon top
17.02.21Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Verizon und Chevron dank Buffett-Einstieg begehrt
16.02.21Star-Investor: Warren Buffett steigt bei Chevron und Verizon ein
Weitere Chevron News
Werbung

Trading-News

Finanzfluss im Podcast: Legen Generation Y und Z ihr Geld besser an?
Vontobel: Noch bis 01.03.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Gold bei Rohstoff-Rally weiterhin nur Zuschauer
Daily DAX Prognose: Der Aktienboom geht weiter
DZ BANK - Zurückeroberung des GD 20 weckt Kaufinteresse
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die große Geldflut
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
China im Fokus: Von Büffeln und Bullen - #ResearchTalk Podcast mit René Kerkhoff
Dividendenaktien nach Corona: Alter Hut oder voll im Trend?
Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten.
CO2-Abdruck des my-si ESG-Portfolios im Schnitt 65% unter dem von herkömmlichen Portfolios
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Chevron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Chevron Peer Group News

14:14 UhrRoyal Dutch Shell: Ein bemerkenswerter Effekt
12:25 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Eni auf 9.10 Euro - 'Hold'
12:18 UhrApache (APA) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected. Sales Beat
09:30 UhrHSBC: Exxon Mobil - Vor entscheidender Trendwende
04:27 UhrSHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky. LLP Notifies Shareholders of Apache Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 26. 2021 - APA
03:14 UhrSHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky. LLP Notifies Shareholders of Exxon Mobil Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 29. 2021 - XOM
01:08 UhrApache Deadline Alert
00:04 UhrExxonMobil sells North Sea sites for $US1b
24.02.21BP Chief: Investors Still Question Big Oil’s Net-Zero Strategies
24.02.21BP: Satter Kursanstieg am Abend - so handeln Sie Anleger jetzt richtig

News von

Comeback der Meme-Stocks und eine schmutzige Wette
Gesunde Pommes, schädlicher Bio-Drink  So entschlüsseln Sie die Lebensmittel-Ampel
Das Ende des Lockdowns naht  und diese Aktien sind die großen Profiteure
Die Preise sinken  So sichern Sie sich ein Immobilien-Schnäppchen in Spanien
Hunde, Katzen, Kois  Diese Kosten fürs Haustier sind steuerlich absetzbar

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich: Zu welchem Kurs Investoren die neuen Aktien von Nel Asa gekauft haben
Allianz macht allen Kunden ein Gratis-Angebot
Langfristprognose: Erreicht der DAX 2030 30.000 Punkte? Die Begründung und zehn Dauerfavoriten
DAX im Plus: Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Inflationssorgen schwinden
Nvidia-Aktie vor Zahlen: Warum ein neues Allzeithoch wahrscheinlich ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Dow kaum verändert erwartet -- Moderna mit starkem Umsatz -- Bayer mit Milliardenverlust -- SAP erhöht Dividende -- NVIDIA, AIXTRON, Delivery Hero, GameStop im Fokus

Merck erzielt mit MS-Mittel Mavenclad Erfolg in Impfstudie. Plug Power schreibt weiter rote Zahlen. Niedersachsen kauft bei Alstom Regionalzüge für 420 Millionen Euro. BioNTech und Pfizer starten Studie zu dritter Impfdosis. Corona-Antikörper von GSK verfehlt Studienziel. Lufthansa Group weitet touristisches Angebot aus. Hamburger Hafen ist besser durchs Corona-Jahr gekommen als befürchtet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Luxusuatos im vergangenen Jahr.
Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen