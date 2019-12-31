finanzen.net
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr - jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
01.07.2020 00:30

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Chevron Australia Downstream Pty Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition from Puma Energy Asia Pacific B.V. of all shares and equity interests of Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd for the amount of AU$425 million.

The acquisition adds a network of more than 360 company-owned and retailer-owned service stations, a commercial and industrial fuels business, owned or leased seaboard import terminals and fuel distribution depots to Chevrons Australian portfolio.

"This strategic acquisition further integrates our value chain in the Asia Pacific region by providing a well-developed infrastructure for products from our Asian refining joint ventures in an attractive market, said Mark Nelson, Chevrons executive vice president for Downstream & Chemicals. "We are excited to welcome Puma Energys employees into the Chevron family. Once we satisfy current licensing commitments in Australia we look forward to extending the Caltex family of brands across the continent.

Chevron Corporation is one of the worlds leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the companys operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron and such terms as "the company, "the corporation, "our, "we, "us and "its may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron's operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "targets, "forecasts, "projects, "believes, "seeks, "schedules, "estimates, "positions, "pursues, "may, "could, "should, "will, "budgets, "outlook, "trends, "guidance, "focus, "on schedule, "on track, "is slated, "goals, "objectives, "strategies, "opportunities, "poised "potential and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for our products; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the company's ability to realize anticipated cost savings, expenditure reductions and efficiencies associated with enterprise transformation initiatives; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas during the COVID-19 pandemic; the inability or failure of the company's joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company's control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company's future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government-mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, industry-specific taxes, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to pay future dividends; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors on pages 18 through 21 of the company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.06.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Chevron-Aktie im Juni 2020 (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
Chevron-Aktie: Was Analysten im Mai vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
28.05.20
Chevron kündigt großen Stellenabbau an - Chevron-Aktie sinkt (dpa-afx)
28.05.20
USA: US-Ölriese Chevron kündigt grossen Stellenabbau an (Blick)
27.05.20
Chevron Plans Massive Workforce Reduction (OilPrice.com)
02.05.20
Chevron präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.05.20
Chevron warnt vor Belastungen in den kommenden Quartalen - Anleger nehmen Reißaus (Dow Jones)
01.05.20
Ölkonzern Chevron kappt Investitionen (ARD)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Chevron News
RSS Feed
Chevron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Chevron Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.05.2020Chevron NeutralUBS AG
01.05.2020Chevron buyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2020Chevron buyUBS AG
12.02.2020Chevron HoldHSBC
29.08.2019Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
01.05.2020Chevron buyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2020Chevron buyUBS AG
21.08.2019Chevron OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.08.2019Chevron OverweightBarclays Capital
28.02.2019Chevron OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
12.05.2020Chevron NeutralUBS AG
12.02.2020Chevron HoldHSBC
29.08.2019Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
02.07.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.02.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.07.2017Chevron UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2015Chevron UnderperformMacquarie Research
09.09.2014Chevron UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
24.04.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities
05.02.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Chevron Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Chevron News

31.05.20Chevron-Aktie: Was Analysten im Mai vom Papier halten
08.06.20Ölkonzern BP setzt den Rotstift an - 10.000 Jobs fallen weg
03.06.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil. Chevron. Zoom and Microsoft
02.06.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil. Verizon Communications. Chevron. Pfizer and 3M Company
15.06.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil. Chevron. Occidental Petroleum. National Oilwell Varco and Apache
15.06.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth. Intel. Chevron. Cisco Systems and QUALCOMM
23.06.20Chevron (CVX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
02.06.20Crude Woes: Chevron to Make Nearly 10-15% Staff Redundant
23.06.20Oxley inks agreements to sell retail. commercial units at former Chevron House
31.05.20Why Is Chevron (CVX) Down 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
Weitere Chevron News
Werbung

Trading-News

So legen Sie Geld für Ihr Kind an
Ist der Euro-Höhenflug bald vorbei?
BP trennt sich von Petrochemie-Geschäft
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Bullen bislang nichts gewonnen
Vontobel: Video: Unerwartete Verluste bei Nike
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Darum ist bei Anleihen Buy and hold tot
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Chevron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Chevron Peer Group News

30.06.20BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
30.06.20Worst Dow Jones Stocks Of 2020: Boeing. Exxon Mobil. JPMorgan Upended By Coronavirus
30.06.20ConocoPhillips-Aktie: Was Analysten von ConocoPhillips erwarten
30.06.20Juni 2020: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Apache-Aktie angepasst
30.06.20Exxon Mobil-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Exxon steht mit Verzicht auf Abschreibungen allein da
30.06.20Für diese Ölproduzenten wird es beim aktuellen Ölpreis eng
30.06.20Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) im Juni mehrheitlich zum Kauf
30.06.20BP-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Juni
30.06.20FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
30.06.20Wie Experten die Eni-Aktie im Juni einstuften

News von

Immobilienkauf und Hausbau  hier ist die Steuersenkung wirklich lukrativ
Rasen kalken gegen saure Erde
Rasen düngen - Das müssen Sie beachten
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
So finden Sie den richtigen Fernseher für Ihr Zuhause

News von

Regierung bemüht sich um Schadensbegrenzung im Fall Wirecard
Bei Wirecard beginnt das Aufräumen - Neue Vorwürfe der "Financial Times"
Wirecard-Pleite: Was Mastercard-Kunden und Sparer jetzt wissen müssen
DAX verteidigt 12.000er Marke - Corona-Sorgen bleiben - Wirecard mit größten Kursplus der DAX-Geschichte
Goldpreis: Kaufrausch unter Terminmarktprofis

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen grün -- Wirecard: Weitere Klage gegen EY und Braun - Vertrag mit Ex-Chef außerordentlich gekündigt -- Tesla-Aktie mit Rekord -- Boeing, VW, Vonovia im Fokus

Exxon steht mit Verzicht auf Abschreibungen allein da. Shell wegen Öl-Preisrutsch mit Milliarden-Wertberichtung. BVB gibt kein Saisonziel aus - Teilverzicht auf Gehalt bis Dezember. Commerzbank-Aufsichtsratssitzung zu Sparplänen abgesagt. Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel. E.ON und thyssenkrupp wollen Wasserstoff für Industriekunden attraktiv machen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.06.20
DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen grün -- Wirecard: Weitere Klage gegen EY und Braun - Vertrag mit Ex-Chef außerordentlich gekündigt -- Tesla-Aktie mit Rekord -- Boeing, VW, Vonovia im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Tesla: Wie Elon Musk die Tesla-Aktie weiter hinauf katapultiert
Aktie im Fokus
30.06.20
2. Quartal 2020: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
TUITUAG00
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
ITM Power plcA0B57L
NetCents TechnologyA2AFTK