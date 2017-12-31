02.03.2018 02:03
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Chevron Issues Second Climate Report for Investors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today published its second report describing the companys approach to managing climate change risks and its resilience under a low carbon scenario. Titled Climate Change Resilience  A Framework for Decision Making, the publication builds on the companys prior report on managing climate change risks and provides more detail on the companys approach to governance, risk management, strategic planning and emission reduction investments and activities, including key metrics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301006679/en/

"We proactively consider climate change in our business decisions, and we have the experience, processes and governance in place to manage the risks, said Michael Wirth, Chevrons Chairman and CEO. "We believe we are equipped to continue to succeed in any business environment as we deliver affordable, reliable energy that is a fundamental driver of economic growth and human progress.

Aligned with the Financial Stability Boards Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures recommendations, Chevrons report explains the companys strategic decision-making approach to climate change related risks. These include ongoing evaluations of the companys portfolio and future investments, its views of supply, demand, commodity and carbon prices, and the factors that drive global economic change.

The report summarizes Chevrons work to test the competitiveness of its current assets under multiple scenarios, including some of the most restrictive greenhouse gas reduction proposals such as the Sustainable Development Scenario from the International Energy Agency. The results demonstrate that the companys portfolio, due to its maturity and diversity across assets and geographies, is resilient in a wide variety of possible scenarios and enables Chevron to be flexible in response to potential changes.

"We know that climate change is a growing area of interest for our investors and other stakeholders. Were committed to addressing the risks of climate change while delivering the energy that benefits societies and economies, said Dr. Ronald Sugar, lead independent director for Chevrons Board of Directors.

Chevron is a leader in improving how reliable and affordable energy is developed and delivered to meet global demand. The company is making its operations more energy efficient, reducing flaring, managing methane emissions and investing in low-carbon technologies. In addition, Chevron is investing in the innovations and innovators of tomorrow through research and development and investments in science, technology, engineering and math focused education.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevrons operations that are based on managements current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "targets, "forecasts, "projects, "believes, "seeks, "schedules, "estimates, "positions, "pursues, "may, "could, "should, "budgets, "outlook, "trends, "guidance, "focus, "on schedule, "on track, "is slated, "goals, "objectives, "strategies, "opportunities and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the companys control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the company's ability to realize anticipated cost savings and expenditure reductions; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the inability or failure of the companys joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the companys operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats and terrorist acts, crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or other natural or human causes beyond its control; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from other pending or future litigation; the companys future acquisition or disposition of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government-mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, industry-specific taxes, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the impact of the 2017 U.S. tax legislation on the company's future results; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors on pages 19 through 22 in this report. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this report could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02:22 Uhr
Chevron says its business is resilient to climate change (Reuters Business)
22.02.18
Chevron und Exxon Mobil-Aktien legen parallel Ölpreisanstieg zu (dpa-afx)
14.02.18
HSBC: Chevron (Daily) - Interessantes Haltebündel (finanzen.net)
14.02.18
HSBC: Chevron (Daily) - Interessantes Haltebündel (finanzen.net)
13.02.18
Matrix NAC Awarded Master Products and Services Contract by Chevron Products Company (Globe Newswire)
08.02.18
Dow stocks Intel, GE, Exxon and Chevron are in a correction. Why some traders say you should buy them (CNBC)
08.02.18
Dow stocks Intel, GE, Exxon and Chevron are in a correction. Why some traders say you should buy them (CNBC)
08.02.18
Dow stocks Intel, GE, Exxon and Chevron are in a correction. Why some traders say you should buy them (CNBC)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Chevron News
RSS Feed
Chevron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Chevron Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.02.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.02.2018Chevron OverweightBarclays Capital
12.01.2018Chevron OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.12.2017Chevron OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
04.12.2017Chevron neutralUBS AG
06.02.2018Chevron OverweightBarclays Capital
12.01.2018Chevron OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.12.2017Chevron OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017Chevron Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
31.10.2016Chevron Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.02.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.12.2017Chevron neutralUBS AG
06.09.2017Chevron NeutralUBS AG
02.05.2016Chevron NeutralUBS AG
08.04.2016Chevron Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.07.2017Chevron UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2015Chevron UnderperformMacquarie Research
09.09.2014Chevron UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
24.04.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities
05.02.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Chevron Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Chevron

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Chevron News

02.02.18Chevron-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Chevron versiebenfacht Gewinn dank Steuerreform
22.02.18Chevron und Exxon Mobil-Aktien legen parallel Ölpreisanstieg zu
01.02.18Chevron steigert die Dividende
14.02.18HSBC: Chevron (Daily) - Interessantes Haltebündel
08.02.18Dow stocks Intel. GE. Exxon and Chevron are in a correction. Why some traders say you should buy them
08.02.18Dow stocks Intel. GE. Exxon and Chevron are in a correction. Why some traders say you should buy them
08.02.18Dow stocks Intel. GE. Exxon and Chevron are in a correction. Why some traders say you should buy them
02.02.18Chevron versiebenfacht Quartalsgewinn auf 3.1 Milliarden Dollar
14.02.18HSBC: Chevron (Daily) - Interessantes Haltebündel
02.02.18Why Apple. Alphabet. and Chevron Slumped Today
Weitere Chevron News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Erfolgreich und heiß begehrt - Die Anleger-Lieblinge im Februar 2018
Wettersorgen treiben Weizenpreise nach oben
UBS: Commerzbank AG - Top-Bildung möglich
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Infineon hervorragend aufgestellt
ING Markets: DAX - Jetzt kommt es nur auf die Wall Street an
SOCIETE GENERALE: Bayer  Doppeltief oder neues Verkaufssignal!
Webinar | Fallstricke bei der ETF-Auswahl und der Portfolioerstellung mit ETFs
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Chevron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Chevron Peer Group News

01.03.18Energiekonzern - ExxonMobil stoppt Rosneft-Projekte – Partner aus China festgenommen
01.03.18Exxon Mobil withdraws from Russia deal due to sanctions
01.03.18ROUNDUP: ExxonMobil stoppt Rosneft-Projekte - Partner aus China festgenommen
01.03.18Exxon Mobil withdraws from Russia deal due to sanctions
01.03.18Is ConocoPhillips a Buy?
01.03.18ExxonMobil abandons joint ventures with Russia’s Rosneft
01.03.18Ölriese ExxonMobil stoppt Projekte mit russischem Rosneft-Konzern
01.03.18Exxon Mobil Scraps a Russian Deal. Stymied by Sanctions
28.02.18Exxon Mobil Exits Joint Oil Ventures With Russia Due to Sanctions
28.02.18Repsol raises dividend by 13%

News von

So dreist werden Verbraucher hinters Licht geführt
Aktien sind langfristig die beste Anlageform
Deutschlands hoher Preis für die Draghi-Nachfolge
Das Risiko-Ereignis des Jahres
Das Fusions-Fieber weckt Angst vor neuer Finanzkrise

News von

Achtung Geheimtipps - Die besten Nebenwerte aus Europa zu Schnäppchen-Preisen
DAX: Der erste Blick täuscht gewaltig
Allianz-Aktie, BASF und Co.: Auf diese fünf Dividendenzahler können sich Anleger verlassen
DAX: Nun auch kurzfristig schwach
Insider-Deals: ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie, Wirecard und Co.: Wo die Manager kaufen

News von

Grafik zeigt, wie viel Amazon, Netflix und Co. wirklich für Eigenproduktionen ausgeben
Eine neue Studie zeigt, wie ungerecht die Deutschen ihr Gehalt tatsächlich finden
Studie: Das sollte man studieren, wenn man Milliardär werden will
Amazon und Zalando haben es auf einen Trend abgesehen, mit dem beide Händler bisher nicht viel zu tun hatten
Mit dieser cleveren Strategie will ein Schweizer Sneakers-Start-up Adidas, Nike und Co. Konkurrenz machen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unter 12.200-Punkte-Marke -- Dow tief im Minus -- Südafrikas Börse setzt Handel mit Steinhoff-Vorzugsaktien aus -- Beiersdorf mit weniger Gewinn -- KION, Zalando, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Sky und Netflix vereinbaren überraschend Kooperation. VW im Streit mit Anlegern: Kapitalmarkt wurde rechtzeitig informiert. alstria office dank Bewertungsgewinn 2017 mit Gewinnsprung. Wohl keine großen Schritte auf nächster EZB-Zinssitzung. Fed-Chef Powell: Keine Anzeichen für eine Überhitzung der Wirtschaft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
KW 8: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 8: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Regionen mit guten Gehältern
In diesen Städten sind Arbeitnehmer am zufriedensten
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten manipulierte Dieselfahrzeuge Ihrer Meinung nach umgerüstet werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
01.03.18
DAX schließt unter 12.200-Punkte-Marke -- Dow tief im Minus -- Südafrikas Börse setzt Handel mit Steinhoff-Vorzugsaktien aus -- Beiersdorf mit weniger Gewinn -- KION, Zalando, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Digitale Welt: CANCOM sauber aufgestellt
Aktie im Fokus
01.03.18
Märkte vor großen Turbulenzen: Kommen jetzt die Bären an die Macht?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens AG723610
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
GeelyA0CACX
Baumot Group AGA2DAM1
E.ON SEENAG99
freenet AGA0Z2ZZ