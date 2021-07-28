  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++-w-
09.09.2021 23:30

Chevron, Mercuria Announce CNG Fueling Network Joint Venture

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), announced today the signing of definitive agreements to form a joint venture with Mercuria Energy Trading (Mercuria), one of the worlds largest integrated energy and commodities companies, to own and operate American Natural Gas LLC (ANG) and its network of 60 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909006117/en/

Chevron is building a large-scale, vertically integrated renewable natural gas business in the United States. Through its partnerships with Brightmark and California Bioenergy, Chevron is developing projects to produce renewable natural gas from dairy digesters across the country. The creation of this joint venture will allow Chevron to rapidly grow its renewable natural gas value chain, complementing its previously announced plan to open more than 30 Chevron-branded CNG stations by 2025.

"Chevron is committed to producing a tenfold increase in renewable natural gas volumes by 2025 compared to 2020 as part of our higher returns, lower carbon strategy, said Andy Walz, Chevrons president of Americas Fuels & Lubricants. "This acquisition will advance our renewable natural gas business in support of customers who want to reduce their carbon footprint.

"Mercuria is pleased to partner with Chevron and ANG founder Andrew West in growing ANGs fueling network and continuing to provide a best-in-class decarbonization solution to the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle market, said Chief Investment Officer Brian A. Falik. "Chevrons excellent reputation of customer service, and their like-minded commitment to investment in the energy transition, make them the perfect partner to expand the ANG footprint.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the worlds leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Mercuria

Founded in 2004, Mercuria is one of the largest independent energy and commodity groups in the world. As an integrated group, Mercuria is present all along the commodity value chain with activities forming a balanced combination of trading flows, strategic assets and structuring solutions. With more than USD 100 billion in turnover, Mercuria has become one of the most active players in the energy and renewables markets. Over the next five years, the company will direct half of its investment towards the energy transition. For more information, visit www.mercuria.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevrons operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "targets, "advances, "commits, "drives, "aims, "forecasts, "projects, "believes, "approaches, "seeks, "schedules, "estimates, "positions, "pursues, "may, "can, "could, "should, "will, "budgets, "outlook, "trends, "guidance, "focus, "on track, "goals, "objectives, "strategies, "opportunities, "poised, "potential and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the companys control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for our products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the companys ability to realize anticipated cost savings, expenditure reductions and efficiencies associated with enterprise transformation initiatives; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and financial condition of the companys suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas during the COVID-19 pandemic; the inability or failure of the companys joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the companys operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the companys control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes undertaken or required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Noble Energy, Inc.; the companys future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, taxes and tax audits, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to pay future dividends; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the companys ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors on pages 18 through 23 of the company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Chevron-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero (Anzeige)
05.09.21
Chevron Braces For Activist Investor Fight (OilPrice.com)
26.08.21
Storm Aviation Limited übernimmt Chevron (Airliners)
31.07.21
Chevron zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.07.21
Chevron Resumes Share Buybacks After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates (OilPrice.com)
30.07.21
Chevron-Aktie gibt nach: Chevron verdient wieder ordentlich (Dow Jones)
30.07.21
US-Ölmulti Chevron schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen (dpa-afx)
29.07.21
Chevron gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
28.07.21
Ausblick: Chevron vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Chevron News
RSS Feed
Chevron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Chevron Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.05.2020Chevron NeutralUBS AG
01.05.2020Chevron buyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2020Chevron buyUBS AG
12.02.2020Chevron HoldHSBC
29.08.2019Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
01.05.2020Chevron buyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2020Chevron buyUBS AG
21.08.2019Chevron OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.08.2019Chevron OverweightBarclays Capital
28.02.2019Chevron OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
12.05.2020Chevron NeutralUBS AG
12.02.2020Chevron HoldHSBC
29.08.2019Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
02.07.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.02.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.07.2017Chevron UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2015Chevron UnderperformMacquarie Research
09.09.2014Chevron UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
24.04.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities
05.02.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Chevron Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Chevron News

26.08.21Storm Aviation Limited übernimmt Chevron
24.08.21Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s Energy Transition Spotlight Conference Call and Webcast
07.09.21Chevron. Delta Air Lines. and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions Data. Increase Industry Transparency
19.08.21Top Analyst Reports for Chevron. T-Mobile & American Express
08.09.21Chevron. Caterpillar Announce Collaboration Agreement on Hydrogen
02.09.21Chevron (CVX): Strong Industry. Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
05.09.21Chevron Braces For Activist Investor Fight
17.08.21Is Chevron (CVX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
17.08.21Better Buy: Chevron or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?
27.08.21Pandemic Blues To Weigh On Chevron Stock?
Weitere Chevron News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die Aktienmärkte zögern  Ist der Aufwärtstrend gefährdet?
Vontobel: Infineon profitiert von anhaltender Halbleiter-Krise
JP Morgan steigt in Volkswagens Zahlungsgeschäft ein
DZ BANK - Bären leiten mittelfristige Trendwende ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Dr. Markus Elsässer: Q&A: Unternehmensbewertung, Hightech-Giganten, Automobil- und Uranindustrie
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Der demographische Wandel ist unerbittlich
Ein Deutscher verwaltet (wieder) Europas besten Fonds im ersten Halbjahr
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Chevron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Chevron Peer Group News

16:05 UhrShell (RDS.A) Signs Agreement for Well Business Digitalization
16:00 UhrContinental's Ambienc3 concept packs future cabin tech in a hippie shell - Roadshow
13:29 UhrExxonMobil Announces Discovery at Pinktail. Offshore Guyana
08.09.21Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
08.09.21Shell weighs vaccine mandate and firing staff who resist
08.09.21Shell weighs vaccine mandate and firing staff who resist
08.09.21VCI erwartet 2021 neuen Ausgabenrekord für Forschung und Entwicklung
08.09.21Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
08.09.21BP und Shell: JPMorgan hebt den Daumen - so sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
07.09.21TotalEnergies (TTE) to Invest in Iraq's Resource Development

News von

Drei Sätze offenbaren den riskanten Plan der EZB
Amazon-Sale: Die besten Deals von A wie Apple bis Z wie Zwilling
Ultralockere Geldpolitik  Jetzt steht die Glaubwürdigkeit der EZB auf dem Spiel
Testament für Singles  So verhindern Sie, dass der Staat ihr Erbe kassiert
Short-Attacke auf Morphosys und fabelhafte Renditen mit Medtech

News von

DAX unter Druck: Nahende EZB-Sitzung verstärkt Nervosität der Anleger
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Anleger atmen nach Notenbank-Entscheid auf - "EZB weniger peppig"
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Britischer Discounter B&M punktet bei Anlegern
Gewinne mit Staatsgarantie: Milliardenschwere Infrastrukturpakete - Acht Aktien, die davon profitieren
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kaufschwelle verschiebt sich

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen letztendlich mit Abschlägen -- DAX schließt nach EZB-Entscheid wenig verändert -- easyJet mit Kapitalerhöhung -- Merck will schneller wachsen -- GameStop steigert Verlust -- RWE, VW im Fokus

Geldwäsche-Ermittlungen - Staatsanwaltschaft durchsucht Bundesministerien. Tojner will Airbus-Tochter Premium Aerotec nicht mehr übernehmen. Ford stellt Produktion in Indien ein. Sanofi verfehlt Studienziel bei Rilzabrutinib. iRobot-Chef: Haushaltsroboter mit Armen machbar. Microsoft warnt Azure-Kunden vor weiterem möglichem Datenleck.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Von welchem Hersteller würden Sie ein Elektroauto kaufen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen