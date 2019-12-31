finanzen.net
16.04.2020 20:06

Chevron Sells Azerbaijan Assets to MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today that its affiliate companies have sold their non-operating interests in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil fields (including interests in the Western Export Route Pipeline) and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline located in Azerbaijan, to MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC for a consideration of $1.57 billion. (In this context, "consideration means the negotiated sale price.)

Chevron Global Ventures Ltd. has sold its 9.57% interest in ACG, which had a daily net production of 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019. In addition, Chevron BTC Pipeline, Ltd. has completed the sale of its 8.9% interest in BTC.

"Chevron regularly reviews its global portfolio to assess whether assets are strategic and competitive for capital, said Jay Johnson, executive vice president of upstream. "This sale is an important part of our divestment program, which is targeting before-tax proceeds of $5 billion to $10 billion between 2018 and 2020.

The transaction closed on April 16, 2020.

Chevron Corporation is one of the worlds leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the companys operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

NOTICE

Notes to Editors: In addition to Chevrons 9.57% interest in ACG, the remaining interest holders are: BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited (Operator, 30.37%); SOCAR (25%); Inpex Southwest Caspian Sea, Ltd. (9.31%); Equinor Apsheron a.s. (7.27%); Exxon Azerbaijan Limited (6.79%); Turkiye Petrolleri A.O., (5.73%); Itochu Oil Exploration (Azerbaijan) Inc. (3.65%); ONGC Videsh Limited (2.31%).

In addition to Chevron BTC Pipeline, Ltd.s 8.90% interest in BTC, the other shareholders are: BP Pipelines (BTC) Limited (Operator, 30.10%); SOCAR (25%); Equinor BTC Caspian AS (8.71%); Turkish Petroleum BTC Ltd. (6.53%); ENI BTC Limited (5.00%); TOTAL (BTC) B.V. (5.00%); ITOCHU Oil Exploration (BTC) Inc. (3.40%); INPEX BTC Pipeline, Ltd. (2.50%); Exxon Azerbaijan Limited (2.50%); ONGC BTC Limited (2.36%).

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron and such terms as "the company, "the corporation, "our, "we, "us and "its may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron's operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "forecasts," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursues," "may," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "focus," "on schedule," "on track," "is slated," "goals," "objectives," "strategies," "opportunities," "poised," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the company's ability to realize anticipated cost savings and efficiencies associated with enterprise transformation initiatives; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the inability or failure of the company's joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company's control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company's future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government-mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, industry-specific taxes, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to effect future dividends and share repurchases; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 18 through 21 of the company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.04.20
Dow Jones im Plus: Chevron, ExxonMobil schieben US-Markt an, Tesla fulminant (Der Aktionär)
31.03.20
März 2020: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Chevron-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
24.03.20
Chevron-Aktie steigt massiv: Chevron investiert weniger und kauft keine Aktien mehr (Dow Jones)
24.03.20
Chevron stoppt Aktienrückkaufprogramm (MyDividends)
24.03.20
VIRUS: Ölkonzern Chevron kappt Förderung und Investitionen (dpa-afx)
03.03.20
Chevron will Milliarden an Aktionäre ausschütten (Dow Jones)
29.02.20
Analysten sehen für Chevron-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
03.02.20
Chevron stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Chevron News
RSS Feed
Chevron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Chevron Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.04.2020Chevron buyUBS AG
12.02.2020Chevron HoldHSBC
29.08.2019Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
21.08.2019Chevron OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.08.2019Chevron OverweightBarclays Capital
07.04.2020Chevron buyUBS AG
21.08.2019Chevron OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.08.2019Chevron OverweightBarclays Capital
28.02.2019Chevron OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
31.07.2018Chevron buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.02.2020Chevron HoldHSBC
29.08.2019Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
02.07.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.02.2018Chevron Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.12.2017Chevron neutralUBS AG
06.07.2017Chevron UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2015Chevron UnderperformMacquarie Research
09.09.2014Chevron UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
24.04.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities
05.02.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Chevron Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Chevron News

24.03.20Chevron-Aktie steigt massiv: Chevron investiert weniger und kauft keine Aktien mehr
02.04.20Dow Jones im Plus: Chevron. ExxonMobil schieben US-Markt an. Tesla fulminant
31.03.20März 2020: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Chevron-Aktie angepasst
02.04.20Trump schürt Hoffnung auf Ende des Ölpreis-Kriegs
24.03.20Chevron stoppt Aktienrückkaufprogramm
27.03.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chevron. Royal Dutch Shell. Diamondback Energy. Apache and Occidental
24.03.20VIRUS: Ölkonzern Chevron kappt Förderung und Investitionen
13.04.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil. Royal Dutch Shell. Chevron. Concho Resources and Occidental
09.04.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Delta Air Lines. Bank of America and Chevron
16.03.20Chevron (CVX) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.4%
Weitere Chevron News
Werbung

Inside

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Boeing steckt weiter im 737 Max-Desaster
EZB, FED & Co.
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Doppeltop
Ölmarkt: Schrecken ohne Ende
Vontobel: Video: Bezahldienstleister - Profiteure der Krise?
Bayer  Abprall am 50er-EMA
Mit Netflix durch die Quarantäne
DZ BANK - Verschnaufpause als Vorbereitung für neue Welle
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Chevron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Chevron Peer Group News

19:49 UhrShell joins BP with plan to cut emissions — leaves analysts asking where are Exxon and Chevron?
16:07 UhrConocoPhillips Suspends Share Repurchases. Slashes Spending and Production
15:51 UhrShell sets emission ambition of net zero by 2050. with customer help
15:47 UhrUPDATE 3-Shell sets emission ambition of net zero by 2050. with customer help
15:35 UhrConocoPhillips setzt Aktienrückkauf aus
15:22 UhrUPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips cuts production. buybacks. spending again
15:19 UhrExxonMobil Adjusts Australian Drilling Plans Amid Coronavirus
14:48 UhrConocoPhillips to curtail production. suspend buybacks
14:19 UhrHow ExxonMobil Strikes the Right Balance in Rocky Times
12:22 UhrShell will bis spätestens 2050 klimaneutral werden

News von

Lohnt es sich jetzt Aktien zu kaufen, oder kommt nochmal ein günstigerer Zeitpunkt?
Zweimal Bezos in der Liste der größten Krisengewinner
Plus 24 Milliarden Dollar  Die größten Gewinner der Corona-Krise
Ein fehlerfrei gebautes Haus ist inzwischen die Ausnahme
Diese Aktien sind jetzt am aussichtsreichsten

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX findet zum Handelsschluss ins Plus zurück -- VW mit Gewinnwarnung -- Goldpreis im Höhenrausch -- Zalando mit operativ roten Zahlen -- Auch PUMA bemüht sich um KfW-Kredit -- Drägerwerk im Fokus

Amazon und Netflix-Aktien steigen in neue Höhen auf. Airbus ringt mit Kunden um Verschiebung von Aufträgen. Verizon kauft Zoom-Wettbewerber Bluejeans Network. OPEC erwartet drastischen Einbruch der Ölnachfrage. Corona-Krise verursacht verheerenden Einbruch des US-Arbeitsmarktes. AUDI-Gewinn massiv eingebrochen - Produktion in Ingolstadt startet im April.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie für eine rasche Lockerung der drastischen Beschränkungen zum Schutz vor dem Coronavirus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:06 Uhr
DAX findet zum Handelsschluss ins Plus zurück -- VW mit Gewinnwarnung -- Goldpreis im Höhenrausch -- Zalando mit operativ roten Zahlen -- Auch PUMA bemüht sich um KfW-Kredit -- Drägerwerk im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
19:55 Uhr
Jetzt 15 Euro Neukundenprämie sichern: Verlässlich und transparent Bitcoin an der Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange handeln
Ausland
19:38 Uhr
Wolfpack Research-Untersuchung: Chinas Netflix fälscht Nutzerzahlen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
TUITUAG00
Infineon AG623100